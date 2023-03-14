 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Dim criminals sparked suspicion at store, tried to make electrifying escape, shocked to find cops waiting for them, currently charged with multiple counts after putting up resistance   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Arrest, Larceny, Truck, Parking, Car, child car seats, Quamik Stephenson, Ronald Jiles-Ais  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they amped up?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: Were they amped up?


They didn't have the capacitance for that...
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh hey, I know that store. It is down on:


Eddy Grant - Electric Avenue
Youtube vtPk5IUbdH0
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How enlightening.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ohm my.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Assault and...battery
 
DHT3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Ohm my.


beat me to it!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He had no reluctance

/this trope is tired
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Electrifying.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We should all be on the comedy circuit.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ohms. It's the law!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uhhh... everyone else read TFA as a story about some guys trying to pull a scam on Target and then flee, right?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3 dim bulbs...

patch.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Uhhh... everyone else read TFA as a story about some guys trying to pull a scam on Target and then flee, right?


Forget it, we're rolling blackouts
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Uhhh... everyone else read TFA as a story about some guys trying to pull a scam on Target and then flee, right?


Tesla was the getaway vehicle.
They are focusing on the headline and Tesla to post electricity puns.
Please try to keep up.
 
BretMavrik [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TFA read like the IMDB summary of a 1998 movie starring Dax Shepard, John Leguizamo and Sam Rockwell.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this what happens when you watch too much ElectroBoom?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Story needs video reenactment set to yakety sax
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Quamik, pourquoi?
 
