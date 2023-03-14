 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Oakland man recovering from drive-by shooting at a funeral, shot dead in nursing facility   (mercurynews.com) divider line
21
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is whacked.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody wanted him, and they got him.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only used six proxies.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed...

This dude pissed off someone real bad.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Perhaps I'm being a pedant here, but if he had died from his earlier wounds while in the nursing facility, would he not have still been shot dead?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Perhaps I'm being a pedant here, but if he had died from his earlier wounds while in the nursing facility, would he not have still been shot dead?


I feel that if you die either instantly, or perhaps during the initial triage, then yes, you've been shot dead.

If you make it past triage and then die later as a result of being shot, then you just died due to gunshot wound(s).
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Perhaps I'm being a pedant here, but if he had died from his earlier wounds while in the nursing facility, would he not have still been shot dead?


The shooters got into the care facility and shot him in his bed, several months later. Nobody saw nothin',
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they dress up in a police uniform and wait until the cop guarding the room went for a coffee break?

/I've seen this movie
 
Cheron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Care facilities are eager to move patients along when they come to the end of their insurance.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grove Street, fools...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blondambition: foo monkey: Perhaps I'm being a pedant here, but if he had died from his earlier wounds while in the nursing facility, would he not have still been shot dead?

The shooters got into the care facility and shot him in his bed, several months later. Nobody saw nothin',


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This story deserves a follow up but is likely to be forgotten. This was undoubtedly a hit
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Real life trying to copy Breaking Bad.

Poorly
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
filmfreedonia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paywalled using incognito. FUSJM.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone didn't get the BLM memo.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm shocked.  Son of a gang leader who is undoubtedly a member of the same gang is intentionally targeted and then finished off when the first attempt fails?  Next thing you'll be telling me is that the gang intends to retaliate.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I'm shocked.  Son of a gang leader who is undoubtedly a member of the same gang is intentionally targeted and then finished off when the first attempt fails?  Next thing you'll be telling me is that the gang intends to retaliate.


They are all upwardly mobile responsible gun owners!

/Am I doing that right?  idgaf
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Learn how to use commas, folks. It's not clear from the headline whether this person is currently recovering, has been shot dead, or both.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
