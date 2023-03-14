 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Scientists say life on Earth was kickstarted by... nickelback?   (newatlas.com) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those scientists clearly never made it as wise men
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people objected having evolved from monkeys how do you think they are going to feel about being evolved from Nickelback?  <shudder>

I can hear them now... but Nickelback is (somehow) still around, how could we have evolved from them.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Those scientists clearly never made it as wise men


Something tells me they also couldn't cut it as poor men stealing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: If people objected having evolved from monkeys how do you think they are going to feel about being evolved from Nickelback?  <shudder>

I can hear them now... but Nickelback is (somehow) still around, how could we have evolved from them.


Kinda explains a lot about the average human though
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Teddy Brosevelt: Those scientists clearly never made it as wise men

Something tells me they also couldn't cut it as poor men stealing.


I wonder if they're tired of living like blind men
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nickelback caused 9/11
Look it up.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_Side_Up
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: If people objected having evolved from monkeys how do you think they are going to feel about being evolved from Nickelback?  <shudder>

I can hear them now... but Nickelback is (somehow) still around, how could we have evolved from them.


Maybe they remind us of what we really are.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, there have been other clear signs we're living in an idiocracy-inspired universe....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: If people objected having evolved from monkeys how do you think they are going to feel about being evolved from Nickelback?  <shudder>

I can hear them now... but Nickelback is (somehow) still around, how could we have evolved from them.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Riph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes perfect sense to me.

If Nickelback was playing near me I'd evolve cellular membranes, flagellum, mitochondria, and whatever else it took to get the fark out of there.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

Now the story's played out like this
Just like a Nickelback paper.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: HoratioGates: If people objected having evolved from monkeys how do you think they are going to feel about being evolved from Nickelback?  <shudder>

I can hear them now... but Nickelback is (somehow) still around, how could we have evolved from them.

[i.imgflip.com image 700x393]


That one does indeed make me laugh.
 
Nickelback
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And this is the thanks I get
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
After much experimentation, one particularly promising candidate emerged - a peptide made up of just 13 amino acids, which binds two nickel ions to its backbone. As such, the scientists gave the molecule the nickname "nickelback."

Huh.
 
zez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought it was Motley Crew who kickstarted my heart?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Scienticians have also shown Nickelback has prevented thousands of college frat boys from getting laid, so I'm thinking they prevented life, not caused life.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: khatores: Teddy Brosevelt: Those scientists clearly never made it as wise men

Something tells me they also couldn't cut it as poor men stealing.

I wonder if they're tired of living like blind men


I had forgotten about that song, and this is how you remind me.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look at this protoplasm....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Riph: Makes perfect sense to me.

If Nickelback was playing near me I'd evolve cellular membranes, flagellum, mitochondria, and whatever else it took to get the fark out of there.


huh.  I went down a little thinking rabbit hole then...
is evolutionary rate 'increased' by more extreme selective pressure?... what would that even mean?... how would you even measure that?  huh

I'm tired though.  too tired to think about it properly.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How you remind me is a decent song. Jimmy Fallon did it better tho. Everything else sounds bland.
 
othmar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, there have been other clear signs we're living in an idiocracy-inspired universe....



i agree good point!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I admit it, it was my fault. Now that this has come out, I'll come clean.

I attempted to use Obama's Time Machine to send Nickelback 2.3 billion years into the future.
What I actually did was send them 2.3 billion years into the past.

Which seeded the primordial Earth with all of the bacteria, molds and fungi that were in their bodies.

In a kind of weird way, that makes me the creator of all life on Earth.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uh...In the beginning was The Darkness

The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube tKjZuykKY1I
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Life started by Nickelback is proof that God is real and he hates us.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lady J: Riph: Makes perfect sense to me.

If Nickelback was playing near me I'd evolve cellular membranes, flagellum, mitochondria, and whatever else it took to get the fark out of there.

huh.  I went down a little thinking rabbit hole then...
is evolutionary rate 'increased' by more extreme selective pressure?... what would that even mean?... how would you even measure that?  huh

I'm tired though.  too tired to think about it properly.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punctuated_equilibrium
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adaptive_radiation

You can measure morphological changes, or rarely genetic changes directly, in a population to discern the "evolution rate". A large population will generally be genetically "stable" in the absence of an extreme or changing environment; while individual organisms will still experience mutations at essentially the same rate, the rate at which these adaptions get adopted by the population as a whole depends on the circumstances. When a niche opens or changes and mutations can quickly become much more advantageous, the population as a whole will appear to rapidly evolve. Genetic drift kind of throws a wrench in this and I'm not a biologist and don't know the details of any of these statistics, but I think this should be more or less correct, if grossly simplified, as we understand it
 
ansius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So liking Nickelback is a sign of massive atavism?
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I admit it, it was my fault. Now that this has come out, I'll come clean.

I attempted to use Obama's Time Machine to send Nickelback 2.3 billion years into the future.
What I actually did was send them 2.3 billion years into the past.

Which seeded the primordial Earth with all of the bacteria, molds and fungi that were in their bodies.

In a kind of weird way, that makes me the creator of all life on Earth.


Your bootstrap paradox to get life on earth involves Nickelback?
 
