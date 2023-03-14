 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Woman, 39, busted for avocado attack on boyfriend, 68   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
51
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1035 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How nature says "do not approach"

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew the current popularity of avocados these days would come to this.  Who attacks somebody with an avocado?  C'mon.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During a confrontation Sunday evening, police allege, Biswanger "threw an avocado at the victim's face causing injury to his right eye."


Apparently she didn't understand the safe word: cumquat.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the story from a few years ago where a woman was arrested for DV for throwing a grape at her SO.
/I think we had it posted here but not sure.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: During a confrontation Sunday evening, police allege, Biswanger "threw an avocado at the victim's face causing injury to his right eye."


Apparently she didn't understand the safe word: cumquat.


Guacamole!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a wig and glasses....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Really
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a Millenial, she threw what she had on hand, so, a choice of avocado or toast. With the intent to harm, That's what I'd have chosen too.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The alleged battery occurred at an apartment complex for residents aged 62 and older.

wat
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]


Her salsa has soured.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
maybe she misunderstood his request when he asked about figging?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mrs. Doubtfire Movie Quote - Run by fruiting
Youtube VsfDngFIe_8


/first thing that came to mind
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Woman, 39, busted

Pics or it ain't so.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's toast!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]


As they say in Little Havana:

No me gusta.
 
dkimball
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If they use a felony charge of 65+, then they should also consider that she throws like a girl
 
ansius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So this is how you make smashed avocado?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She will she will Guac you....
/Got nothing
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 516x346]


Yes, it's very impressive
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It can be serious business.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]

As they say in Little Havana:

No me gusta.


Aww, c'mon, where's your sense of adventure?!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
St Pete is expensive you know!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks stabby, scabby, and scammy.

/There were more mugshots
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it a run by fruiting?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd like to say she is toast. But based on her record she'll probably guac free.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 200x252]
[Fark user image image 384x480]
[Fark user image image 384x478]
[Fark user image image 144x174]
[Fark user image image 384x480]
[Fark user image image 384x480]

She looks stabby, scabby, and scammy.

/There were more mugshots


✔  Does butt stuff.

Oh look, she checks all the boxes!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
at least her name was not biteswanger...her nickname in high school might have been....
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Domestic avocado attack. Shoulda stuck with the imported avocado attack.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: With a wig and glasses....

[Fark user image 425x605]

Really


What is the blue fark does she think the planning and zoning department do?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I miss Mugshot Friday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]


When you're 68 and she's 39, you go ahead and roll the dice
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Was it a run by fruiting?


Sorry, someone beat us to it.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I knew the current popularity of avocados these days would come to this.  Who attacks somebody with an avocado?  C'mon.


I wouldn't be all that happy about it.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't she eat it out of his ass like a normal person?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I'd like to say she is toast. But based on her record she'll probably guac free.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
68 divided by two =34. Plus seven = 41. Two years too young.

Guacamole the hard way. If it had killed him and she had spread chips and salsa over the body, and then fled to Mexico to be forever known as the Mexcan Condiment Killer, that would have been.....just delicious.
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Helluva way to make guacamole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy guacamole!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: It can be serious business.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x478]


Gail Simmons is now involved.  This is very serious.  Somebody call Tom Colicchio.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I miss Mugshot Friday

[Fark user image 594x710]


Anthony Keidis?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it better that it's a domestic avocado? Florida doesn't like the foreigners.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The_Sponge: Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]

As they say in Little Havana:

No me gusta.

Aww, c'mon, where's your sense of adventure?!



Lulz.  My sense of adventure allows me to travel by myself....but not to get mixed up with skiggity skanks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I knew the current popularity of avocados these days would come to this.  Who attacks somebody with an avocado?  C'mon.


I hope she yelled, "YOU'RE TOAST!"
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]


She looks like someone I knew in my hometown (not in FL). Had to check. Not her, but was also a "do not approach" type.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says "do not approach"

[thesmokinggun.com image 275x288]


...because she's a woman?  Like I don't even understand your post.  she doesn't seem insane or anything just from the picture.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
68


Almost nice.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.