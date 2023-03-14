 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New EPA regulations would force chemical makers to slightly alter their PFAS "forever chemical" formulas to dodge mandated monitoring   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, United States, Health, Food and Drug Administration, Disease, Science, Pharmaceutical drug, Public health, Pollution  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was just reading up on this because I was considering a reverse osmosis system for my house.

https://nicholas.duke.edu/news/not-all-home-drinking-water-filters-completely-remove-toxic-pfas

But according to this article the two-stage system I have under the sink gets rid of nearly all of it. I have it hooked up to a small faucet next to the main sink faucet. The small faucet fits right in the hole for the soap dispenser.

If anybody has other thoughts and ideas, I'd love to hear it. Thanks in advance.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This product contains no 'FOREVER CHEMICALS!*"


*Scientists agree the sun will grow, engulf and incinerate our planet in roughly 7.6 billion years, so, there's no way the stuff in here will be around *forever* so, Chex Mix, Liberace!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now. With bathsalts and fracking fluid
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe borrow a page from the DEA about designer drugs.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm pretty sure nobody is going to have the luxury of being picky about their 'drinking water' in the future.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I was just reading up on this because I was considering a reverse osmosis system for my house.

https://nicholas.duke.edu/news/not-all-home-drinking-water-filters-completely-remove-toxic-pfas

But according to this article the two-stage system I have under the sink gets rid of nearly all of it. I have it hooked up to a small faucet next to the main sink faucet. The small faucet fits right in the hole for the soap dispenser.

If anybody has other thoughts and ideas, I'd love to hear it. Thanks in advance.


Thing about RO units is that for every gallon of water you get, you run about 10 down the drain.   They'll give you basically distilled water, but they are insanely inefficient about it.

I have one for my aquarium.  I feel bad every time I use it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make water safe from corporations
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I work for a water utility that actually just finished bringing GAC filters online for about 80% of the city, which are supposed to remove all of these chemicals.  It's very interesting stuff, I got to tour the plant right after it was finished. 40 million gallons a day it can process.

Unfortunately I don't live in an area serviced by them, so my water is still shiatty.  Luckily the previous owners of the house were smart enough to get a whole house RO system. And had the money to lay out for it, because I sure as hell don't.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rent Party: jaylectricity: I was just reading up on this because I was considering a reverse osmosis system for my house.

https://nicholas.duke.edu/news/not-all-home-drinking-water-filters-completely-remove-toxic-pfas

But according to this article the two-stage system I have under the sink gets rid of nearly all of it. I have it hooked up to a small faucet next to the main sink faucet. The small faucet fits right in the hole for the soap dispenser.

If anybody has other thoughts and ideas, I'd love to hear it. Thanks in advance.

Thing about RO units is that for every gallon of water you get, you run about 10 down the drain.   They'll give you basically distilled water, but they are insanely inefficient about it.

I have one for my aquarium.  I feel bad every time I use it.


Unless you live on the desert planet Arrakis I see no reason to feel bad about using water.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The "Star Wars" Prequel Trilogy portrayed politics more realistically than "The West Wing".
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I was just reading up on this because I was considering a reverse osmosis system for my house.

https://nicholas.duke.edu/news/not-all-home-drinking-water-filters-completely-remove-toxic-pfas

But according to this article the two-stage system I have under the sink gets rid of nearly all of it. I have it hooked up to a small faucet next to the main sink faucet. The small faucet fits right in the hole for the soap dispenser.

If anybody has other thoughts and ideas, I'd love to hear it. Thanks in advance.


Our water systems are loaded with this stuff.  But PFAS chemicals were meant to repel water.  It's the worst case of fraudulent advertising since The Neverending Story.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What we should be doing is passing legislation that sunsets these chemicals and establishes a bounty, say $50million per PFAS compound replaced with safer compound. So a compound that replaced 10 PFAS compounds would be awarded a $500m bounty. Let's see what schools like MIT, Stanford and individuals like Gates, Bezos or Elmo can come up with
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would be so happy if they could make Florida water just like NYC water. Then maybe pizza and bagels would taste better here. I miss them so much.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.