(CBS News)   Congratulations to the MQ-9 Reaper on its first Air-to-Air kill of a... uh oh. They better be right about this being a mistake   (cbsnews.com) divider line
117
    More: Scary  
117 Comments     (+0 »)
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT HAS BEGUN!
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escalations will continue, until the war improves.

Yeah... that aught to do it
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the jet syrvived
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to have to get to that drone quick to retrieve it so the Tech does not fall into the wrong hands. I hope we have some speedy assets close by.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it happened over international waters. Could've been a lot worse if it were over Russia.

lets hope this gets swept under the carpet quickly.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please not get into WW3 until AFTER my Romanian trip?   I didn't think I was asking for the moon here...
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian intercepts in the area are common, but this one "is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was, indeed reckless that it was," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

Cut the Russians a break.  Most of their pilots are now on the front lines of Ukraine manning 80-year old rifles instead of fighter planes.  They have kids flying fighters these days.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3000 ICBMS OF DARK BRANDON AWOKE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the collision, the jets dumped fuel on the drone and flew in front of it "in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," European Command said.

That wasn't fuel.

assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the collision, the jets dumped fuel on the drone and flew in front of it "in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," European Command said.

Okay, that's funny right there, using your jet to pee on the opposition.
 
Weng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGary_: We're going to have to get to that drone quick to retrieve it so the Tech does not fall into the wrong hands. I hope we have some speedy assets close by.


The Reaper isn't exactly high end - it's basically a remote controlled Cessna.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The russians are so low on ammo they have to collide with targets now..?

//That'sRoughBuddy
 
XSV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More stupid Russian provoking.

Although, the less prudent side of me wonders if our UAS's have a self destruct or could be rigged with one? so if they do it again, blow the dang thing and take the russian jet down with it. Then it's whoopsie, you shouldn't try and collide with our drones, dang things must be made by Samsung or something.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash


Better not fly those things in the rain!
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bigdogdaddy: Too bad the jet syrvived


I doubt that the damage will buff out.

/And the pilot is probably facing court martial.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A prop-driven drone couldn't collide with a jet fighter even if it tried. It would be like a speedboat not being able to avoid a sloop. Whatever happened is on them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...fakr
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am ready for our Orc overlords...who am I kidding, they can't even defeat Ukraine.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Before the collision, the jets dumped fuel on the drone and flew in front of it "in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," European Command said.

That wasn't fuel.

[assets3.thrillist.com image 607x408]


D B Pooper?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Noncredibledefense is delivering today
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: BigChad: There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash

Better not fly those things in the rain!


Ha, I get it.
But there's a big difference between running in the rain and someone opening a hose in your face.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash," Hecker said.

"Professional" is just a tax status. It doesn't mean they're actually good at the job.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash


Ok Mr. Wizard. Talk us through how fuel could damage that prop.

It was a collision.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SU27 collided with AIM-120 should be our response
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good start.

Now let the F-22s play.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.

Iran did a whole lot worse and nothing happened.

Well... except for this:


US assassinate Iranian General Qassim Soleimani in Trump ordered airstrike
Youtube 6vSR1SzGXl4
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Shaggy_C: Before the collision, the jets dumped fuel on the drone and flew in front of it "in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," European Command said.

That wasn't fuel.

[assets3.thrillist.com image 607x408]

D B Pooper?


No one wants to find him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash," Hecker said.

"Professional" is just a tax status. It doesn't mean they're actually good at the job.


I thought it meant they could no longer fly for an NCAA team
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, the world's about to end just as I'm named head bagger down at the Piggly Wiggly.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the Straight of Hormel all over again!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Can we please not get into WW3 until AFTER my Romanian trip?   I didn't think I was asking for the moon here...


Have a great time in Budapest!
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: BigChad: There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash

Ok Mr. Wizard. Talk us through how fuel could damage that prop.

It was a collision.


Well you see, when a man loves a woman very much...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: BigChad: There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash

Better not fly those things in the rain!


Did it damage the prop or did it get sucked into the air intake and screw with the engine? I'd put my money on the latter.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KremlinKaze?
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weng: BigGary_: We're going to have to get to that drone quick to retrieve it so the Tech does not fall into the wrong hands. I hope we have some speedy assets close by.

The Reaper isn't exactly high end - it's basically a remote controlled Cessna.


While this maybe true, I think it's miles ahead of what Iran is supplying Moscow. I wouldn't want them to reverse engineer anything on it including the camera, transmitter and encryption tech.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: johnny_vegas: BigChad: There was no collision, the MIG dumped fuel in front of the Reaper and damaged the propeller enough that it forced the drone to crash

Better not fly those things in the rain!

Did it damage the prop or did it get sucked into the air intake and screw with the engine? I'd put my money on the latter.


Why would it damage the engine? Just wondering what the theory is?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arm the nukes.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SmugLife: Meh.

Iran did a whole lot worse and nothing happened.

Well... except for this:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vSR1SzGXl4]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: IT HAS BEGUN!


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weng: BigGary_: We're going to have to get to that drone quick to retrieve it so the Tech does not fall into the wrong hands. I hope we have some speedy assets close by.

The Reaper isn't exactly high end - it's basically a remote controlled Cessna.


The communication and surveillance package is pretty high end. You don't want that getting in enemy's hands.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: The russians are so low on ammo they have to collide with targets now..?

//That'sRoughBuddy


Dumping fuel and knocking the propeller are the equivalent of the creepy guy on the subway gradually spreading his legs wider and wider until either you escalate (tell him to gtf away from you, change seats, whatever) or just grit your teeth and let your knees touch until your stop.

They want the fun of causing us discomfort without the risk of us escalating and shooting back.
 
