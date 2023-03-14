 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Southern most point in the US heads north   (twitter.com) divider line
37
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

2419 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading over to Galveston in preparation for casting Florida adrift.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South will rise again?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Hawaii isn't moving north.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Pretty sure Hawaii isn't moving north.


Northwest.
th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Pretty sure Hawaii isn't moving north.


American Samoa's further South than that.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when the global warming crowd finally scares the bejeebus out of the Key West drunks.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This bodes well for me.

I've got "Geomagnetic reversal" on my apocalypse bingo card.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Pretty sure Hawaii isn't moving north.


I came here to say...pretty sure key west is a fixed island subby.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This NEVER gets old!

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the mannequins?  Or is that just DeSantis and his wife?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: This is what happens when the global warming crowd finally scares the bejeebus out of the Key West drunks.


The Key West Drunks is my Jimmy Buffet tribute band.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're just gonna let that truck drive away with our borders!? Somebody stop him!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: This NEVER gets old!

[media4.giphy.com image 320x240]


There is an updated version.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will get there eventually going that way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: markie_farkie: This NEVER gets old!

[media4.giphy.com image 320x240]

There is an updated version.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 320x240]


Sorry
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The north side of my town faced east and the east was facing south.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, according to its webcam it's still there.

https://southernmostpointwebcam.com/
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the replica from the airport, it's heading for a makeover.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Well, according to its webcam it's still there.

https://southernmostpointwebcam.com/


Looking at the Twitter feed, it looks like this is a decorative one from the Key West Airport. The airport undergoing renovations so I'm guessing its getting repainted in the meantime
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Well, according to its webcam it's still there.

https://southernmostpointwebcam.com/


Well that is odd.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2: It's the replica from the airport, it's heading for a makeover.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, when even the South is leaving the South, you know it's time to go.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funfact, the big concrete thing is merely a plaque for the southernmost point... which is a few miles away to the right on a military base.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Death SenTis is using his new "personal" military to move the border so he doesn't have to secede, just point and go "See, were aren't even IN America!!"

Texas, Your move
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: The north side of my town faced east and the east was facing south.


TIL: whidbey is back dated.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Heading over to Galveston in preparation for casting Florida adrift.


There's plenty of Texas south of Galveston, so unless you're talking about also getting rid of....


...oh...

Carry on!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most photographed urinal in Florida is still there.

https://southernmostpointwebcam.com/

30+ years ago I was drunkenly pissing on it one night when a car pulled up, some girls got out, and had their photo taken in front of it.  They had no clue I was behind it offloading beer.  Based on the smell i was far from the first to piss on i and I'm sure I wasn't the last.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2: It's the replica from the airport, it's heading for a makeover.


Definitely it, some of the people statues are being transported as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What do they know that we don't?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: This NEVER gets old!

[media4.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Eh. After watching it for 50 years now, I just want someone to finally farking do it.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, here's a god bar bet.  What's are the northernmost, southernmost, westernmost, and easternmost states?  Most people correctly assume that Alaska and Hawaii are the northernmost and southernmost, respectively.  A lot of people think Hawaii is also westernmost but that's also Alaska.

What about easternmost?  Most people guess Maine.  But it's actually . . .  Alaska!  Part of Alaska (the Aleutian Islands) is on the far end of the western hemisphere, so it's the westernmost state, but it also extends a bit into the eastern hemisphere, so it's the easternmost as well:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wxboy: DrEMHmrk2: It's the replica from the airport, it's heading for a makeover.

Definitely it, some of the people statues are being transported as well.

[Fark user image 850x695]


bunch of key west people going back to New York.

Must be a Tuesday.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought Florida got rocked by an earthquake because God has had enough of Ron DeSantis shiat
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Heading over to Galveston in preparation for casting Florida adrift.


That would be South Padre
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: whidbey: The north side of my town faced east and the east was facing south.

TIL: whidbey is back dated.


He looks bloody young though.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.