(MSN) Comrade, our troops at the front in Bakhmut are screaming for more ammo, we have to find SOMETHING to send them. Hey, what about all those cases over there? The ones marked непригодным для использования. Не выдавать? I'm sure they'll be fine
68
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia has been forced to issue old ammunition that was previously categorised as unfit for use, with its army dealing with major munition shortages in Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

Well, that would add a new dimension to "friendly fire."
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Maybe they be smokin' the ditch before the dank?"

--Seymour Hersh
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kleptocrat plunders the state coffers to enrich himself and then wonders why his troops are so poorly equipped. I might not be a rocket surgeon but I think I know what the problem might be.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The senior U.S. military official assessed that Russia would burn through its fully-serviceable stocks of ammunition by early 2023 if it did not resort to foreign suppliers and older stocks. "

""In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode," the official said."
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "The senior U.S. military official assessed that Russia would burn through its fully-serviceable stocks of ammunition by early 2023 if it did not resort to foreign suppliers and older stocks."

""In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode," the official said."


Personally, I hope Putin bankrupts Russia. No IMF bailouts for imperialist dogs, IMHO.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Russia has been forced to issue old ammunition that was previously categorised as unfit for use, with its army dealing with major munition shortages in Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

Well, that would add a new dimension to "friendly fire."


And to Russian Roulette.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK ministry added that Russia's government has been intervening with defense companies that are not meeting their production quotas.

That will certainly fix the quality problems. Yes, indeed.
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So whats the plan when they run out of the unfit ammo? Old WW2 tactics of one gun for every two soldiers, second one picks up the gun after the first one falls kind of thing.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: "The senior U.S. military official assessed that Russia would burn through its fully-serviceable stocks of ammunition by early 2023 if it did not resort to foreign suppliers and older stocks."

""In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode," the official said."

Personally, I hope Putin bankrupts Russia. No IMF bailouts for imperialist dogs, IMHO.


You're unbelievable.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should send a mass shipment of loads hotter than their guns can handle.
/Inconspicuously mark them in such a way that Ukraine is aware of them.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sketchy Russian ammo? What could go wrong?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: [Fark user image 425x566][Fark user image 425x566]
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.


They have weird shaped dildos there.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: ""In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode," the official said."


And that it does not explode as it fires or before it.

/I have no clue if that's possible
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Kleptocrat plunders the state coffers to enrich himself and then wonders why his troops are so poorly equipped. I might not be a rocket surgeon but I think I know what the problem might be.


I bet it's a lack of hustle on behalf of the troops. They just don't want it enough. Pass the Victory Cognac, comrade.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its really frustrating knowing our airforce could end this conflict almost overnight if not for the threat of WMD
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Sketchy Russian ammo? What could go wrong?

Sketchy Russian ammo? What could go wrong?


I forgot about that, I guess I do have a clue.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: So whats the plan when they run out of the unfit ammo? Old WW2 tactics of one gun for every two soldiers, second one picks up the gun after the first one falls kind of thing.


Uh...ammo is short for ammunition, the stuff that goes IN the guns...not the guns themselves...they seem to have plenty of those at the moment.

/although they're going to need to install bayonets or use them like clubs pretty soon
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: So whats the plan when they run out of the unfit ammo? Old WW2 tactics of one gun for every two soldiers, second one picks up the gun after the first one falls kind of thing.


Bayonet charges.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians are fully prepared to deliver more ammunition to the Russians, slightly used.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: They have weird shaped dildos there.
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.

They have weird shaped dildos there.


Anything's a dildo, if you are up on your tetanus shots.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I am just a farm boy..."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible Rusk is holding back the good ammo? Lets send in the undesirables, political rivals to get killed before we send in our crack troops. I have a hard time believing their competence is so far below an already low bar. Not complaining mind you, just surprised.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: the_rhino: They have weird shaped dildos there.
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.

They have weird shaped dildos there.

Anything's a dildo, if you are up on your tetanus shots.


They like to live dangerously, without flanges.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible.  How is Ukraine supposed to rearm itself after their spring offensive if the Russians don't have anything worth salvaging?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: its really frustrating knowing our airforce could end this conflict almost overnight if not for the threat of WMD


The biggest most dangerous military in all of human history can do a lot of things in the battle field because we pillage every other aspect of our society to pay for weapons, but we lose wars to farmers so maybe it's a good thing we're not in charge of the strategy.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: So whats the plan when they run out of the unfit ammo? Old WW2 tactics of one gun for every two soldiers, second one picks up the gun after the first one falls kind of thing.


Shovels.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Subby, they found cases of Ovaltine?
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: /although they're going to need to install bayonets or use them like clubs pretty soon


Still have my old Tula 91/44 Nagant with original folding bayonet sitting up in the attic, along with a full case of ammo.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: Shovels.

Shovels.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: [Fark user image 425x566][Fark user image 425x566]
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.


Now imagine what Russian nukes look like..
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kar98: Bayonet charges.

Bayonet charges.


Nobody said they actually have bayonets.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: They have weird shaped dildos there.
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.

They have weird shaped dildos there.


Obviously you not Russian. Russian brave like bull.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: So, Subby, they found cases of Ovaltine?


непригодным для использования. Не выдавать?
Fark user imageView Full Size

You'll ....................shoot .......................your ............................eye ........................out?! And............................ blow ............................your ....................arms .....................off ........................too!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shocktopus: Obviously you not Russian. Russian brave like bull.
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.

They have weird shaped dildos there.

Obviously you not Russian. Russian brave like bull.


Paige, Da!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: kindms: its really frustrating knowing our airforce could end this conflict almost overnight if not for the threat of WMD

The biggest most dangerous military in all of human history can do a lot of things in the battle field because we pillage every other aspect of our society to pay for weapons, but we lose wars to farmers so maybe it's a good thing we're not in charge of the strategy.


we only "lose" because we are not interested in total war or annexing territory permanently.

dont forget that the US military we have been accustomed to have been operating with strict rules of engagement in the grand scheme of war. what do you think it would look like if the US military no longer took civilian loss of life in to consideration ?

and with regards to Ukraine this is the first traditional army vs traditional army fight in a looooong time. For the closest comparison probably Iraq desert storm. And we all watched the US airforce crush the enemy
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "The senior U.S. military official assessed that Russia would burn through its fully-serviceable stocks of ammunition by early 2023 if it did not resort to foreign suppliers and older stocks. "

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/burning-through-ammo-russia-using-40-year-old-rounds-us-official-says-2022-12-12/

""In other words, you load the ammunition and you cross your fingers and hope it's going to fire or when it lands that it's going to explode it doesn't blow up in your child-raping face," the official said."


FTFH.
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: Still have my old Tula 91/44 Nagant with original folding bayonet sitting up in the attic, along with a full case of ammo.

Still have my old Tula 91/44 Nagant with original folding bayonet sitting up in the attic, along with a full case of ammo.


I don't have a folding bayonet but the one that came w my kit is pretty nasty looking
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.


Put the case in the first pic in a trebuchet and hope the target doesn't have their tetanus shots up to date.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing I know about Russia and ammo it's that the Russians have a long history of knowing how to store ammo for a long farking time.  I've fired thousands and thousands of rounds of 7.62x54R and none of it was any newer than 1975 and I could count the number of FTFs on one hand.

I wasn't aware Russia had any concept of "unfit to use due to age" ammo and I have to wonder why it's still available if it was deemed unfit to use.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Uh...ammo is short for ammunition, the stuff that goes IN the guns...not the guns themselves...they seem to have plenty of those at the moment.
/although they're going to need to install bayonets or use them like clubs pretty soon

Uh...ammo is short for ammunition, the stuff that goes IN the guns...not the guns themselves...they seem to have plenty of those at the moment.

/although they're going to need to install bayonets or use them like clubs pretty soon


Bayonets, clubs, or surrender. Which would save more Ukrainian lives?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Russia has been forced to issue old ammunition that was previously categorised as unfit for use, with its army dealing with major munition shortages in Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

Well, that would add a new dimension to "friendly fire."


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ukrainians are fully prepared to deliver more ammunition to the Russians, slightly used.


Only fired once.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Sketchy Russian ammo? What could go wrong?

Sketchy Russian ammo? What could go wrong?


I've had some bad loads that squibbed on me or blew out the cases, and destroyed the weapon they were loaded in.  One reason why I absolutely refuse to carry anything with a polymer frame. Noooo thank you. Not into hand grenades.

That said, I eagerly await seeing what happens to the ruskies.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Look, comrade, if it was good enough for your great-grandfather in the Great Patriotic War, then it's good enough for you!"
 
gremlin79
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: If there's one thing I know about Russia and ammo it's that the Russians have a long history of knowing how to store ammo for a long farking time. I've fired thousands and thousands of rounds of 7.62x54R and none of it was any newer than 1975 and I could count the number of FTFs on one hand.

I wasn't aware Russia had any concept of "unfit to use due to age" ammo and I have to wonder why it's still available if it was deemed unfit to use.

I wasn't aware Russia had any concept of "unfit to use due to age" ammo and I have to wonder why it's still available if it was deemed unfit to use.


"unfit for use" does not mean "will not explode". Quite the opposite, usually
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.
These photos were released almost a month ago... So, I don't think this is a new development.


They might still go bang. worth a shot
 
Thingster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TTFK: Shovels.

Shovels.


Ever wonder why one side of an e-tool is sharpened?

It's because we train (ed?) our troops in the same way.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 634x357]

Sketchy Russian ammo? What could go wrong?

I've had some bad loads that squibbed on me or blew out the cases, and destroyed the weapon they were loaded in.  One reason why I absolutely refuse to carry anything with a polymer frame. Noooo thank you. Not into hand grenades.

That said, I eagerly await seeing what happens to the ruskies.


Igor, this ammo is rusty but should still work.

BANG

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Blayt...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Someone should send a mass shipment of loads hotter than their guns can handle.
/Inconspicuously mark them in such a way that Ukraine is aware of them.


Is that a massive shipment of hot loads, or are you just happy to see me? ;)
 
