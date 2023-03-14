 Skip to content
King knights some remains of Queen
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Checkmate.
  
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For years I thought Brian May being an astrophysicist was an urban legend like Mr. Rogers being a military sniper.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: For years I thought Brian May being an astrophysicist was an urban legend like Mr. Rogers being a military sniper.


Urban legend? What more proof do you need?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: For years I thought Brian May being an astrophysicist was an urban legend like Mr. Rogers being a military sniper.


That was news to me as well. I want to think it somehow inspired his guitar work
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dr. May is like our own modern da Vinci.   King Chuck is, well...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: For years I thought Brian May being an astrophysicist was an urban legend like Mr. Rogers being a military sniper.


Want another to blow your mind? Jeff "Skunk" Baxter was a long time consultant to the Dept. of Defence. His specialty was missile defence systems. Nothing like
a Doobie Brother protecting the country.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a coincidence that both Brian May and King Trey are both big admirers of fat bottomed girls
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brian May looks like an English Joe Dirt with a wig permanently attached to his head.

people.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: Harry Wagstaff: For years I thought Brian May being an astrophysicist was an urban legend like Mr. Rogers being a military sniper.

That was news to me as well. I want to think it somehow inspired his guitar work


It probably did. He designed and built his signature Red Special himself.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Special
 
