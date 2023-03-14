 Skip to content
(Legacy.com) Hero I'd say that is exactly the obit Ken lived a lifetime for   (legacy.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Points, would drink beer with again.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird for someone's obituary to just say "Disable your ad blocker to continue," but whatever.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gotta pay for the free beer at the wake somehow.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

2009 called, it wants it's browser back

/Brave browser ftw.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jake Blues' long lost brother.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was too farkin' funny! I needed that today.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone know his Fark handle?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was a hell of a sendoff for him and I am sure it amused his friends and some of his ex wives.
 
devine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did I ever tell you about the time Bill Brasky forced me to wear a woman's bikini? Well anyway, Brasky tears off my clothes and forces me to wear this skimpy bikini. For the next three months I had to conduct my business wearing only a woman's bathing suit. I would cry from shame and question my manhood daily, but Ill be damned if at the end of the quarter my sales hadn't tripled.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't see anything worth celebrating for "rednecks" who listen to "both kinds of music"

Just another backwards, silo'd and most likely racist and bigoted chucklehead that would be all in on burning down our democracy and enslaving himself under authoritarianism just to see "those people" (anyone not wearing a MAGA cap) lined up against the wall

fark him, and fark all the other "proud rednecks" that are the ass cancer of our country

These days "red neck" and "conservative" mean only "Nazi", "fascist", "rapist" and "murderer" in my book. I see no other values which they stand for other than "blind obedience to vile and toxic cult leaders"

Fark each and every one of them. We've given their kind tolerance long enough. For me at least, my tolerance has ran out and it's time to start treating these pieces of trash as the enemies of civil society and the future enemy combatants in the civil war they want to start that they are
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was the obituary for THE Ken.
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ken knew.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Can't wait to see your obituary.
 
zbtop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wow...that is...a lot of projection there.

The dead guy took himself way less seriously than you are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guy sounds like an asshole.
F**k him, glad he's dead.
 
devine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I bet you are a blast to hang out with.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Can't wait to see your obituary.


I've prepared a draft for him...

The Exit Stencilist:

I was an unsufferable asshole and I told everyone who would listen that I was.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
jeez i wonder why he died so young

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Do you really think that this guy cared about Republican Jeebus, about whether someone dressed in drag, or about the books anyone read, or even the color of someone's skin?

Maybe I'm wrong, but this guy seemed like all he cared about was living his life the way he wanted and was more than happy for others to live their life the way they wanted.

The right-wing culture warriors don't seem as much wild and crazy fun as Kenne here.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ooooh, he liked BOTH kinds of music, country AND western. So edgy and original.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ya? Well maybe it's time you got out and met actual "conservatives" and "rednecks"

Oh sure, they like to get loud and like to act like they're carefree, aloof and oh so friendly and all about hospitality

So long as you're white or 'till you speak heresy. Then you see the American Taliban that's been lurking there all along and all the darkness, the ugliness and the hate that really forms the inner core of that person that there is simply no reasoning with, dealing with or fixing

Maybe you think you're so "tolerant" and "open minded", I see you as merely clueless and deluded

Get out of the city, go meet real rednecks who live in places where the only place to buy food is a dollar store that's a good half hour away, see just how great and laid back those people are and have a good chat about Americas future with them and you'll see why Civil War is most likely a certainty

To put it bluntly, I want a future that's like Star Trek, they want Game of Thrones

And that's no exaggeration. But what would you expect from a group of people who mindlessly worship psychotic monsters, both imagery and real?
 
