(WRAL)   Give me a C. Give me an A. Give me an R. Give me a D. Give me an I. Give me an A. Give me a C. Give me an A. Give me an R. Give me an R. Give me an E. Give me an S. Give me a T   (wral.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know a family who lost their son when this happened and he was home alone. Previously healthy athlete dead at 16. EVERYONE thought it was an OD. Even when the poor parents announced that he was drug free at the autopsy. No one believed it. Until their second son dropped dead from the same thing. Turns out they had a rare genetic defect (not Marphans) that isn't easily spotted but causes catastrophic heart attacks in the late teens.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.
 
DVD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I know a family who lost their son when this happened and he was home alone. Previously healthy athlete dead at 16. EVERYONE thought it was an OD. Even when the poor parents announced that he was drug free at the autopsy. No one believed it. Until their second son dropped dead from the same thing. Turns out they had a rare genetic defect (not Marphans) that isn't easily spotted but causes catastrophic heart attacks in the late teens.


_________________________

That's my first question is whether there's a genetic issue.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

labman: One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.


This is an isolated case. No way to know if that was the true cause. Was she even vaccinated?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bad marks on WRAL for publishing an image of a teenager on a stretcher.
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was in high school almost the entire cheerleading team was on either laxatives, Fen-phen, or just a garden-variety eating disorder, all of which can lead to cardiac arrest because of low potassium levels. I wouldn't be surprised if that's potentially the case here.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Give me a D-E-F-I-B-R-I-L-L-A-T-O-R!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Be sure to drink your Ovaltine?
 
munko
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
at least she didn't die of Covid.  I bet some are blaming the shot and the boosters.  and we all know these would never cause heart problems.  or blood clots.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Her mom saved her life that's crazy shiat
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: labman: One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.

This is an isolated case. No way to know if that was the true cause. Was she even vaccinated?


It's just nonsense that morons spew. COVID itself raises risks of heart attack quite a lot after an infection, but anti-vaxxers try and blame every anomalous event in the world on the vaccines for COVID because they're the people who politicize literally everything, because they're dishonest pieces of shiat to the very last one of them.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

labman: One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.


I was gonna say there will already be idiots blaming the vaccine.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: labman: One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.

This is an isolated case. No way to know if that was the true cause. Was she even vaccinated?


Even if she was not, she could have been affected by vaccine shedding or 5G rays.

Anti-vaxxers have lots of excuses.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once again, pointing out the obvious in the ubiquitous GoFundMe plea because medical costs in 'Murrica.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

labman: One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.


They should just decline the $25 with a message to leave your idiocracy at the door
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

munko: I bet some are blaming the shot and the boosters.  and we all know these would never cause heart problems.  or blood clots.


Not any more than COVID does.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: Clash City Farker: labman: One of the donors on the gofundme was blaming the covid vaccine.  At least they chipped in $25, but outside of that, what an asshole.

This is an isolated case. No way to know if that was the true cause. Was she even vaccinated?

Even if she was not, she could have been affected by vaccine shedding or 5G rays.

Anti-vaxxers have lots of excuses. are Trump-dick-sucking morans.


/ftfy
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sedagive?
 
