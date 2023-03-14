 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hullooooo....?

This is the Spring Break, Everyone's Gone To The Moon, Moose Out Front Shoulda Toldja thread number one, isn't it?

I'm gonna take one of the better seats up front today, then...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahhhh, the heck with it; an 11:30 Citizen's hall pass.

Because, dammit, it's Brian Fricken' Eno, John, Fricken' Cale, and if they hadn't wasted so much time trying to murder each other with chopsticks, this Could have got out by 1989...
One Word
Youtube mE3MMZWABx8


Eno Ranks The Sisters. Eno Ranks Siouxie. COMBINED. Fight me...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello everyone
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Howdy do! I think we Is everyone this week.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nappin... 'Standing' by...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey Kids
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fellow Kids, if you please...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this the right room for an argument?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ooooooh EOTY show.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm too busy to sleep so I've jumped in here to be even more busy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Irresistible
DANCE!
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Is this the right room for an argument?


Ooooh, there's a reply from the NYC show from Carol Cleveland...
"Are you here for an argument, or do you want a blo...."
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
still love this song.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: Is this the right room for an argument?


I told you once.
 
