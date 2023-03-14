 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Novo Nordisk follows Eli Lilly's lead and slashes the price of insulin by 75%. FREE DONUTS FOR EVERYONE   (cnbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NovoLog's list price will fall to $139.71 from $558.83 for a pack of five injection pens. For a vial, the price will decrease to $72.34 from $289.36.

That's still way too high. Do better.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These execs can still go fark themselves with a rusty pickaxe.
 
Alebak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: NovoLog's list price will fall to $139.71 from $558.83 for a pack of five injection pens. For a vial, the price will decrease to $72.34 from $289.36.

That's still way too high. Do better.


Yes, they'll dig their feet in for every blood soaked penny.

Still, when one does it, the rest HAVE to cut prices as well or no one will buy them, they're never going to do it willingly otherwise.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's no substitute for legislation.  Unfortunately with the crazies running the house we're stuck with the status quo.
 
Dick Mahogany
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These jack-holes don't cough up profits for nothing, wondering what the backend gain is for pharma.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
R.I.P. to all the people who have to ration their insulin until January 1st 2024
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The price changes will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024."

Ha!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is pricks fix'n.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And what's to stop them from raising them back up again after everyone has moved on to something else?

We need to join the modern world and adopt a national healthcare system already. This nonsense is bullshiat.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: NovoLog's list price will fall to $139.71 from $558.83 for a pack of five injection pens. For a vial, the price will decrease to $72.34 from $289.36.

That's still way too high. Do better.


Came here for this, leaving happily. Still more than double, per unit, at what the Affordable Insulin Now Act would've capped it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alebak: Still, when one does it, the rest HAVE to cut prices as well or no one will buy them, they're never going to do it willingly otherwise


Weird how we could sue, and win, against CD manufacturers for price gouging but nobody will touch pharmaceuticals.
 
Broktun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"The price changes will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024."

Ha!


By then they will have a newer, better insulin and charge the old price.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Insulin was first made over a hundred years ago so being that there aren't huge R&D costs why is it still so expensive to synthesize?  Is it because the ingredients are rare or it's a labor intensive process or the price of maintaining three 150' yachts has grown exponentially?
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But insurance companies will "negotiate" a much lower discount off list, so you as the consumer will end up paying about the same you used to, insurance company pays out less because they don't eat as much cost between list and their approved amount, and Novo Nordisk increases sales volume (probably on a higher profit margin).
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mrs.Enya is a type 1. We are ok moneywise, but I have T1D friends who are not rich. This is literally a life or death issue.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Insulin was first made over a hundred years ago so being that there aren't huge R&D costs why is it still so expensive to synthesize?  Is it because the ingredients are rare or it's a labor intensive process or the price of maintaining three 150' yachts has grown exponentially?


To be fair, that insulin needed to be refrigerated all the time. The Levemir pen has to be refrigerated until first use, but then can go 30 days without needing to be refrigerated. So there's been some R&D. Enough to justify the cost, probably not. But we seem to love our capitalism and healthcare all mixed up like a Reese's peanut butter cup.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They will still find a way to gouge. Smaller vials or multiple shots for admin. They aren't in the business of treating people. They are in the business of making money. The best business plan for them isn't easier management or curing-they just need a steady revenue stream.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Mrs.Enya is a type 1. We are ok moneywise, but I have T1D friends who are not rich. This is literally a life or death issue.


I'm type 2 and my A1C is low enough that my doctor took me off of insulin.  Just metformin for me now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: And what's to stop them from raising them back up again after everyone has moved on to something else?

We need to join the modern world and adopt a national healthcare system already. This nonsense is bullshiat.


Idiots in my family are all about a national health system until they find out "Those people" will get it too and then they will happily die for stiggnit and racism.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah whatever that's a pile of pr bs, nothing worthy of any praise going on there.


Of course the salves imagine their new position of serf is better, they don't get chained up and whipped any more, as long as they stay on the land that they belong to.


that you praise for profit medical care is proof of your savage uncivilized nature.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: NovoLog's list price will fall to $139.71 from $558.83 for a pack of five injection pens. For a vial, the price will decrease to $72.34 from $289.36.

That's still way too high. Do better.


Or at least stop making people need a script.  That would save lives. Especially for people with no identification.  Jfc.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The cynic in me sees that "deal" and thinks, "Looks like the checks cleared in the Senate Finance Committee..."

For over a year now, the Affordable Insulin Now Act - which passed the House despite the GOP's best efforts - has languished in committee under Senate hands. They're hoping you've forgotten about it, so they can quietly shelve it, cash the checks, and move on.

This "deal" is still robbery compared to what the rest of the OECD-lovin' world pays for insulin, yet we'll gratefully celebrate it because they didn't charge more... they're quite actually fishing around for a price point that balances "widespread outrage" with "pure profit," and they're hoping that this has nailed it.

We're the country in which insulin producers make their money, and we're apparently subsidizing the world. We pay, on average and across all types, just under five times the next most expensive country, Chile, pays, and nearly ten times what countries like Germany, Canada, and Italy pay. The UK pays just $7.43 to our $98.70. I mean, what the hell?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: And what's to stop them from raising them back up again after everyone has moved on to something else?

We need to join the modern world and adopt a national healthcare system already. This nonsense is bullshiat.


But then people with money can't look down on poor people.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think on some level pharma knows it needs to lower the cost for long term success, as you can't keep pushing insulin to people who can't afford it and die, cutting off future profits. Yet at the same time they are greedy as heck, so they do these 1/2 measures.

My insulin provider, Sanofi did a solid a year ago by capping the cost for uninsured at $35. However if you have insurance they are billing them the full amount, thus contributing to keeping insurance costs high.

What a racket.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: Alebak: Still, when one does it, the rest HAVE to cut prices as well or no one will buy them, they're never going to do it willingly otherwise

Weird how we could sue, and win, against CD manufacturers for price gouging but nobody will touch pharmaceuticals.


CDs still cost too much.  Especially for 30 year old work
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: But we seem to love our capitalism and healthcare all mixed up like a Reese's peanut butter cup.


We should let candy companies make insulin eatables.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

groppet: mongbiohazard: And what's to stop them from raising them back up again after everyone has moved on to something else?

We need to join the modern world and adopt a national healthcare system already. This nonsense is bullshiat.

Idiots in my family are all about a national health system until they find out "Those people" will get it too and then they will happily die for stiggnit and racism.


💯
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Novo Nordisk exec looking out the window:
"Uhhh... hey guys... I think they're building a guillotine outside... maybe we should walk it back a bit..."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: Alebak: Still, when one does it, the rest HAVE to cut prices as well or no one will buy them, they're never going to do it willingly otherwise

Weird how we could sue, and win, against CD manufacturers for price gouging but nobody will touch pharmaceuticals.

CDs still cost too much.  Especially for 30 year old work


Well that wss the funny part. It seemed like prices dropped maybe a dollar or two after that went through, but right around that time Napster showed up and execs eventually found a way to price gouge even more with digital formats.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay, Abbott; you're up. Cut the price on the Freestyle sensors....

$100 every 2 weeks really adds up.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the_rhino: These execs can still go fark themselves with a rusty pickaxe.


yeah they don't get any credit for stopping their price gouging especially since they only did it because of a federal mandate.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Novo Nordisk exec looking out the window:
"Uhhh... hey guys... I think they're building a guillotine outside... maybe we should walk it back a bit..."


styleforum.netView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: It's no substitute for legislation.


It never is, and yet it's what we always settle for.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image 616x420]


You're making a fat joke about diabetes and therefore can DIAF. I was born with diabetes and for most of my life it's been whatever, most people don't say much. But in the past 7 years insulting diabetics has become big fun. I'm sick of hearing that if you just lose weight, it'll go away. NO IT FARKING WONT ASSWIPES. Not everyone has type II. I'm sick of people assuming my health status and then trying to tell me how to fix it. It's getting to the point where I am flat out embarrassed to mention my diabetes cause some jackass like you will insult me. Guess what, I'm NOT even overweight! This is a very personal issue to me and every time I see a post like yours I start to feel very punchy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wHY wOn'T jOe BIdeN Do AnYThiNg AbOUt ThE prICe oF hORsE pAStE?
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Broktun: By then they will have a newer, better insulin and charge the old price.


How do you think they pay to develop the newer, better insulin?
 
