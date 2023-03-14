 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Aztec Camera, Dexys, Care, Flesh For Lulu, and Flash & The Pan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #446. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
40
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i know at least a couple of you will be checking out the church on the current tour. pretty stellar show saturday to kick off the tour. only gripe is that they didn't play destination or you took. but they did play a rather splendid version of tantalized, so i had that going for me, which was nice.

The Church - Tantalized - live @ The Belasco, LA, USA 11-Mar-23
Youtube Jtc3AYvOvD8
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also, i won't be in the threads much today, if at all. but i think i got a decent enough rerun picked out. until they play italo by mistake.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was pretty farking epic
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

I survived. Went in for stomach problems (they found nothing - they never do) and "What's that lump on your inner thigh?"

"Lump?"

And so, after checking the CT scan again, and the recent (day earlier) MRI of the region, and an ultrasound, they decided to take samples and send them to the labs. So far, all good news.

When I got home I enjoyed a gummie, went to bed, and slept for 10 hours (because the hospital *never* lets you sleep.)

Woke up Saturday morning and found that

I WON THE POWERBALL!

- but not any of the other balls.

/Thanks to NeoMoxie for posting the playlist.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was a blast! Looking forward to seeing them in 17 days! Thank you.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yaay Jason! Glad to hear all the parts are clear and functioning!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh. Love & Rockets are doing a little West coast tour

05/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World
05/21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
05/26 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/28 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingers crossed it stays good news.
Good to have you back in one piece
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thanks! I'm just glad you all had a good time!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hello from San Francisco!!! (The timing works out that I can actually be here today)
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

And two days later, I'm seeing Robyn Hitchcock in Boston! Pure bliss.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Checking in from new job.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Claudia's got an intern.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Checking in from new job.


You haven't broken anything yet have you?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here we ...went...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It's still early, give him time
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only day 2, lol
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not Eno, but... YAAAY!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
We're back.
What'd I miss?

And sorry to disappoint, but I did NOT get any selfies with the celebs I went to see. Just some pics from a distance:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

There are three species of animal in the picture above (there's a baby crab at the bottom). AFAIK, there's only one place in the world to see them together.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In other, slightly sadder, penguin news
RIP Rosie :o(
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

No autographs?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Well that's sad :(
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Teh Mish.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bab badup badababadup
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I felt I had opened up into a page of the Hidden Picture puzzles of Highlights magazine in trying to find the crab. Is that it below the dragon's rear haunches?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hi everybody,

you are playing with time again, uh?... You've changed it too soon and left the old continent behind.

I don't think I will be much in the thread tonight. I'm dreaming about getting some sleep right now but have plenty of things to do unfortunately.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Good to known that you are okay. Stay like this for the next 50 years.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

What is this "sleep" you speak of?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dammit...forgot you guys change the clocks mid-month.
Won't make that mistake again.

anyway, buenas tardiness, denizens!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yanks all Sprung Forward while you were away, Sweet dreams My Queen.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yeah, it's stupid. We had a chance to fix it, but that would require a functional Congress.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mmmmm. Smut-bass goodness!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Welcome back. It looks like splendid penguin vacation. Yay!
/A lizard is cool, too.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sad... :(
 
