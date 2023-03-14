 Skip to content
(US News)   Poland to ship Ukraine its leftover Mig-29s in the next 4-6 weeks, just as soon as they finish spinning the planes around the armed light   (usnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Poland, Country, Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets, Kiev, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Soviet Union, cautious approach, Kyiv's allies  
642 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Mar 2023 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this please.  Those MIGs aren't getting any younger, so why not put them to good use now.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"armed light?"
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine said thanks but no thanks to the submarine offer
 
eagles95
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Ukraine said thanks but no thanks to the submarine offer


subtle.....I approve
 
Krashash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Ukraine said thanks but no thanks to the submarine offer


Good ol' Polack jokes!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eagles95: ElwoodCuse: Ukraine said thanks but no thanks to the submarine offer

subtle.....I approve


But their glass bottom boats would let the Ukrainians view all of the Russian submarines they converted.
 
abbarach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

2wolves: "armed light?"


Either we're both missing some context to a joke, or subby's not NEARLY as clever as they think they are.  Or both.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

2wolves: "armed light?"


DUH

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


/ I don't get it either
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: 2wolves: "armed light?"

DUH

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 570x760]

/ I don't get it either


architectureartdesigns.comView Full Size
?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
screw in a light bulb joke
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think subby is referring to a specific, old, racist "Polack" joke, but the reference is not nearly as obvious (or clever) as subby thinks it is.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope the stupid Swiss also get around to supplying Ukraine. They have older Leopards and anti air systems they are scrapping rather than allow them to end up in Ukraine. I get that their neutrality is not a fad, they take it seriously. But just make a legal loophole to give/sell back stuff to the country of origin... tanks to Germany and anti air to Brits. What the original manufacturer does with it after is not on the Swiss.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Ukraine said thanks but no thanks to the submarine offer


I see Ukraine is carefully screening their suppliers...
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we please just give them some F-16's already?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I hope the stupid Swiss also get around to supplying Ukraine. They have older Leopards and anti air systems they are scrapping rather than allow them to end up in Ukraine. I get that their neutrality is not a fad, they take it seriously. But just make a legal loophole to give/sell back stuff to the country of origin... tanks to Germany and anti air to Brits. What the original manufacturer does with it after is not on the Swiss.


The swiss said that swiss weapons wont be used in a war.  I suppose they mean to use them for racquetball or something.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby is stupid.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: kbronsito: I hope the stupid Swiss also get around to supplying Ukraine. They have older Leopards and anti air systems they are scrapping rather than allow them to end up in Ukraine. I get that their neutrality is not a fad, they take it seriously. But just make a legal loophole to give/sell back stuff to the country of origin... tanks to Germany and anti air to Brits. What the original manufacturer does with it after is not on the Swiss.

The swiss said that swiss weapons wont be used in a war.  I suppose they mean to use them for racquetball or something.


They should limit their uses to special military operations.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: kbronsito: I hope the stupid Swiss also get around to supplying Ukraine. They have older Leopards and anti air systems they are scrapping rather than allow them to end up in Ukraine. I get that their neutrality is not a fad, they take it seriously. But just make a legal loophole to give/sell back stuff to the country of origin... tanks to Germany and anti air to Brits. What the original manufacturer does with it after is not on the Swiss.

The swiss said that swiss weapons wont be used in a war.  I suppose they mean to use them for racquetball or something.


They are gonna figure something out. Their entire weapons industry is at the edge of being blackballed from every European procurement due to the incompatibility of purchasing their sh*t and national security.

The Swiss love their neutrality but they also love cash.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?


But we were assured from the earliest days that Ukrainians are too dim-witted and unmotivated to learn how to use, maintain, and repair advanced Western weapons, and anything we gave them would just inevitably be destroyed or captured by the invincible peaceful Russian liberators
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I get that their neutrality is not a fad, they take it seriously.


Desmond Tutu had a thing or two to say about "neutrality."

F*ck the Swiss.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: kbronsito: I hope the stupid Swiss also get around to supplying Ukraine. They have older Leopards and anti air systems they are scrapping rather than allow them to end up in Ukraine. I get that their neutrality is not a fad, they take it seriously. But just make a legal loophole to give/sell back stuff to the country of origin... tanks to Germany and anti air to Brits. What the original manufacturer does with it after is not on the Swiss.

The swiss said that swiss weapons wont be used in a war.  I suppose they mean to use them for racquetball or something.


They helped a lot of fascists to get their wealth - and asses - out of their respective countries. They can start to make up for it by helping to send some to their graves.
 
aperson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?


Nah screw that.  Let's jump straight to f-35 and F-22s.  I'd love to see the damage they could do with the latest fighters.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?


They don't have any F-16 pilots and it apparently takes about 2 years to train a jet fighter pilot to be effective with an F-16.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?

But we were assured from the earliest days that Ukrainians are too dim-witted and unmotivated to learn how to use, maintain, and repair advanced Western weapons, and anything we gave them would just inevitably be destroyed or captured by the invincible peaceful Russian liberators


Nobody said they were dim witted. But if you have Russian troops invading, you need something you have the training and supplies to operate right now. Since things are more stable we can work on setting up new things. We've probably already been working on it this winter.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?

They don't have any F-16 pilots and it apparently takes about 2 years to train a jet fighter pilot to be effective with an F-16.


Ukraine just needs to create a Ukrainian Foreign Airforce comprised mainly of pilots from countries that might have an abundance of former F-16 drivers......*whistles, looks south*
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: More of this please.  Those MIGs aren't getting any younger, so why not put them to good use now.


As I understand the big obstacles are:

1) The MiGs are a third of their fighters. And when your big, hostile neighbour is getting all invade-y you might not want to strip a huge portion of your air force. As I understand this deal relies on the US supplying replacements.

2) Internal politics against retraining MiG and Sukhoi pilots on Western aircraft.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aperson: electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?

Nah screw that.  Let's jump straight to f-35 and F-22s.  I'd love to see the damage they could do with the latest fighters.


If they had three years to train up, yeah. But their pilots are probably already - or closely - qualified on Mig-29s.

/Right now, they're trying to survive. The wonder weapons can come later.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: meanmutton: electricjebus: Can we please just give them some F-16's already?

They don't have any F-16 pilots and it apparently takes about 2 years to train a jet fighter pilot to be effective with an F-16.

Ukraine just needs to create a Ukrainian Foreign Airforce comprised mainly of pilots from countries that might have an abundance of former F-16 drivers......*whistles, looks south*


You mean like the Flying Tigers?  The War Dept and the Navy Dept, back in the day, did everything in their respective power to both prevent them from happening, then forcing them to turn into the 25th Air Force under the USAAF when the US declared war.  Something about generals and admirals demanding full control over their turf areas of operation.

To this day, it is against federal law for a US citizen to join a foreign-flagged military for any reason.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dywed88: Marcus Aurelius: More of this please.  Those MIGs aren't getting any younger, so why not put them to good use now.

As I understand the big obstacles are:

1) The MiGs are a third of their fighters. And when your big, hostile neighbour is getting all invade-y you might not want to strip a huge portion of your air force. As I understand this deal relies on the US supplying replacements.

2) Internal politics against retraining MiG and Sukhoi pilots on Western aircraft.


Valid points. But fighting Russians is why those MiGs exist. If Uncle Sam promises to have your back until you acquire suitable replacements, why not send them off to fulfill their purpose rather than slowly fade into obsolescence?
 
