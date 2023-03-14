 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   You would think that when you're spending billions on transit that you would build tunnels that your trains can fit into. You would think
32
    More: Fail, Long Island Rail Road, Train, East River, Grand Central Terminal, Amtrak, East River Tunnels, Long Island City, East Side Access  
posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 2:05 PM



32 Comments     (+0 »)
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Commence Operation Lube
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tunnels were built in the 70s, these train cars much later. Just sayin'. They should have brought a measuring tape when they brought these train cars out of retirement to fix all their other planning problems. Dumbarses.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh....

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were these trains meant to fit?

Or was it known that X% wouldn't fit in that station and would be used on other lines?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Proving yet again, that nothing good comes from public transportation. ... and these are the same folks you want in charge of everything!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've ordered the white ones.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a pretty easy thing to fix. Don't put the trains that are too big on the route with the low tunnel
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: ... Proving yet again, that nothing good comes from public transportation. ... and these are the same folks you want in charge of everything!


Low quality bait.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: ... Proving yet again, that nothing good comes from public transportation. ... and these are the same folks you want in charge of everything!


Meanwhile, in the private sector:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a train?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
SmugLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone back to metric without telling us, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What's a train?


MUST... NOT... MAKE... MOM... JOKE...
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"had it made good on previous plans to order 160 new electric train cars  ... the order was botched. "

Listening to Louis Rossman's woes doing business in NY and NYC, it sounds amazing they can accomplish *anything*.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Were these trains meant to fit?

Or was it known that X% wouldn't fit in that station and would be used on other lines?


If you clink the headline it'll take you to an article about this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, like so many things at the MTA that rely on third party vendors, the order was botched. Federal reports show the train car order was already behind schedule in late 2016. By early 2018, they still had not been ordered. The Federal Transit Administration's Project Management Oversight Contractor, who was monitoring the project, then called East Side Access, wrote the agency "remains concerned about the schedule slippage."

But I was told that lazy government employees are money sinks, and that the invisible hand of industry would ensure that lowest bidders are always the best, most efficient way to purchase services.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from a few weeks ago, somehow.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/21/spanish-transport-secretary-resigns-new-renfe-trains-too-big-for-tunnels
 
alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not a bug, it's a feature. Now they can contract their friends to study the problem, and different friends to study modifying the trains, before ultimately deciding that yet other friends should get the biggest share of other people's money to build new trains. Of course, that project will run over budget, necessitating lawyer friends to review, and, in the end, other friends to build different trains.  The project will then be cancelled.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
musicismysanctuary.comView Full Size
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: But, like so many things at the MTA that rely on third party vendors, the order was botched. Federal reports show the train car order was already behind schedule in late 2016. By early 2018, they still had not been ordered. The Federal Transit Administration's Project Management Oversight Contractor, who was monitoring the project, then called East Side Access, wrote the agency "remains concerned about the schedule slippage."

But I was told that lazy government employees are money sinks, and that the invisible hand of industry would ensure that lowest bidders are always the best, most efficient way to purchase services.


It's not an "invisible hand" if the contracting restrictions and preferences from the government runs hundreds of pages long.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Gubbo: Were these trains meant to fit?

Or was it known that X% wouldn't fit in that station and would be used on other lines?

If you clink the headline it'll take you to an article about this.


Sir. I have not been a farker for this long to do silly things like read articles
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a kid in a Philly suburb we were told the story that a rail line between Trenton and Philly had a problem where the rail gauge was not the same between the two sides and it was discovered rather late in the project.  Not sure how to google that to find out if it is true or not.  So this story somehow doesn't surprise me.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LIRR? He is not amused
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think there were preexisting tunnels and that MTA was supposed to order trains that fit but that they waited too long and delivery did not happen in time for the line. Which is still incompetent but not as embarrassing.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: [Fark user image image 220x165]


Aww crap, you beat me to it
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: Not a repeat from a few weeks ago, somehow.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/21/spanish-transport-secretary-resigns-new-renfe-trains-too-big-for-tunnels


Also, that's what SHE said!
/YMMV
//Unfortunately my train has now problem fitting into any tunnels
///If anything, the tunnels are too big!  : (
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Tunnels were built in the 70s, these train cars much later. Just sayin'. They should have brought a measuring tape when they brought these train cars out of retirement to fix all their other planning problems. Dumbarses.


The diesels were designed much, much later after the tunnels were built.

Again, how is this a story?! Also, the hypocrisy behind this is so laughable considering full electrification of the LIRR would've started years ago but "NIMBY" happened.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Catsaregreen: ... Proving yet again, that nothing good comes from public transportation. ... and these are the same folks you want in charge of everything!

Meanwhile, in the private sector:

[Fark user image 425x239]


Oh Hai!

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: Not a repeat from a few weeks ago, somehow.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/21/spanish-transport-secretary-resigns-new-renfe-trains-too-big-for-tunnels


It's not a repeat because an American would never resign in disgrace.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Kalyco Jack: Catsaregreen: ... Proving yet again, that nothing good comes from public transportation. ... and these are the same folks you want in charge of everything!

Meanwhile, in the private sector:

[Fark user image 425x239]

Oh Hai!

[static01.nyt.com image 850x477]


Where is that? looks like a Godzilla attack
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, down at Hotdog Island Hallway Railroad...

darkivesaustin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
