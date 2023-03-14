 Skip to content
(Ars Technica) Perception: Buying an SUV makes you safer. Reality: As long as you are in the front seats, not the rear ones
    Airbag, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Seat belt, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Crash test, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford Explorer, Steering wheel  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And even then, only if you are an average-sized male body.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When did we start calling Station wagons "mid-sized SUVs"?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 500x668]


MILF-mobile equally appropriate.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meanmutton: When did we start calling Station wagons "mid-sized SUVs"?


When the industry 'decided' that the descriptor 'station wagon' had negative connotations.

I have no idea why.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZMugg: meanmutton: When did we start calling Station wagons "mid-sized SUVs"?

When the industry 'decided' that the descriptor 'station wagon' had negative connotations.

I have no idea why.


What does the "station" part of station wagon mean?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: When did we start calling Station wagons "mid-sized SUVs"?


They also settled on "crossover SUV" instead of "hideous pile of crap."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 500x668]

MILF-mobile equally appropriate.


Cougar-cage?
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These Stupid Trucks are Literally Killing Us
Youtube jN7mSXMruEo
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the people in back become the ones making payments. We'll look out for them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can always make more kids and friends.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meanmutton: When did we start calling Station wagons "mid-sized SUVs"?


they still make wagons.  Our Prius V is wider and longer than our SUV, which we just use for winter driving.   It's not a woodie wagon, but it's got a lot of room.   If it had a little ground clearance and AWD we wouldn't even own a crossover.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All SUVs are actually:

- Minivans with big wheels, and usually a poor use of space.

- Passenger trucks.

- Jeeps.

- Stupid glitzy crap that looks like a shoe for misguided tweens.

Even most Jeeps nowadays aren't Jeeps.  And very nearly every minivan-type SUV would be vastly improved if it was just a regular minivan or full-sized van.

Frankly, I'd rather drive a sedan or hatchback or actual station wagon, even if I knew I was going to be in an accident.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And f*ck fuel efficiency and anyone who drives a smaller car.
 
foo monkey
‘’ now  

Stud Gerbil: meanmutton: When did we start calling Station wagons "mid-sized SUVs"?

they still make wagons.  Our Prius V is wider and longer than our SUV, which we just use for winter driving.   It's not a woodie wagon, but it's got a lot of room.   If it had a little ground clearance and AWD we wouldn't even own a crossover.


My first Prius was amazing in snow, until it got three inches deep and hit the front splitter.  Then it was a plow.
 
