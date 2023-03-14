 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Paris hasn't been so filled with stinking trash since that One Night   (bbc.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The New York Dolls again prove to have been 50 years ahead of their time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the government given in yet? Will they?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should adopt the Japanese model of protest: continue to collect the trash, but drop it on the steps of the Élysée Palace.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
French people are so much better at doing society than we are in America.

In America those refuse workers would never find the balls to strike.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dryedmangoez.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh noes, I'm taking my kid to Euro-Disney this summer. They better have this cleaned up by then. Attn France: Incoming entitled colonist coming to visit!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sacre pew!!!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That night with subby's mom?

HEY OOOOH!
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: French people are so much better at doing society than we are in America.

In America those refuse workers would never find the balls to strike.


I've been in New York when the refuse workers refused to work. The odor walking near any dumpster was awful.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: French people are so much better at doing society than we are in America.

In America those refuse workers would never find the balls to strike.


The problem is, a lot of Americans would rather have the trash picked up or the trains run on time even if it means having Mussolini in power.

Some would even see that as a bonus.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I went to Paris on a high school trip my junior year in 2003.  Man they hated us lol.

It was a fun trip and was neat to see the actual city.  Every tourist spot was flooded with dudes trying to sell knockoff watches for 40 euros but could be talked down to 5 american dollars.  I bought a Ferrari watch that lasted maybe 48 hours.  I also remember buying a pair of Paris G-Unit Reebok sneakers (I was like 17, don't judge me) that I wish I kept because they're going for over a grand now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teylix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry but get over yourselves Parisians. Hope you enjoy your stench. It's already 67 in USA.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
