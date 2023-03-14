 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Surfs up, latest atmospheric tsunami may bring catastrophic flood risks to California   (axios.com) divider line
45
    More: Scary, Rain, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, Sacramento River, San Francisco Bay, Snow, Water vapor, Atmosphere of Earth  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 4:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"May".
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The weather is nuts over here.  Sick of this shiat.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to pick nit, but the word "tsunami" does not appear in the article. I wouldn't people to think Fark headlines are hyperbolic.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: The weather is nuts over here.  Sick of this shiat.


Meh. A little rain never hurt no one.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, catastrophic flooding is exactly what the area needs after the years of droughts.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atmospheric rivers are caused by Chinese cloud seeding. The weather wars have begun.
 
Tresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this too shall pass
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am completely adrenohyped like the kid that can't sleep the night before the trip to Disneyland   :)))

My first drop at Mavericks on a bodyboard
Youtube EfLPSWQl9ok
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, we got it here already, thanks.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Atmospheric rivers are caused by Chinese cloud seeding. The weather wars have begun.


I do hope you're posting that on wingnut forums, then it's 48 hours til Tucker says so.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes


Don't worry, I'll be out there not picking up my dog's shiat again as soon as the sun breaks, I got you
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach them to whine about droughts!
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in L.A. last December. It was 70-75F and not a cloud in the sky. In PDX, it was rainy, then it turned to freezing rain.
Now LA is getting more rain than we've gotten up here lately.
Frickin' crazy!

/Glad that Lake Shasta is filling up though, it looked like hell when we drove past it heading home.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Socal the rain has been mild so far. Waiting to see if it gets worse later. Central and Norcal both got tons of rain and flooding. So rainfall obviously varies across the state.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not as cold as the last one.

There's a reason I'm halfway thru my fourth decade of living in SoCal, and cold and wet ain't it.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes


Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they complain about the drought.  Now they complain about too much rain.
Boy...can't please them can you. LOL
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wind sure is blasting fiercely out there right now. I wanted to go get some Irish whiskey but it's nasty. Crap blowing all over the place.

/ Add some rain to it and it's unpleasant.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this keeps up maybe California won't need to constantly cock-block the Colorado River conservation efforts.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: First they complain about the drought.  Now they complain about too much rain.
Boy...can't please them can you. LOL


We are Californian.  It's what we do. Now just wait til we get started on traffic, rent cost and real estate prices.
 
Farkage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least if sh*t gets really bad, we don't have a president that will demand Newsom act "appreciative" before sending federal assistance.
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the few things Jay Leno ever said that really made me laugh was "California: Come for the riots and the earthquakes, stay for the mudslides and the wildfires."

It still rings true.  Although you can now add both droughts and floods, which is a weird combo.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm planning on driving from OC to Sacramento this week. I might just have to take a flight.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monac: One of the few things Jay Leno ever said that really made me laugh was "California: Come for the riots and the earthquakes, stay for the mudslides and the wildfires."

It still rings true.  Although you can now add both droughts and floods, which is a weird combo.


Its a normal combo. Drier land loses its ability to absorb as much liquid as deep as it normally would. That leads to increased surface water which flows faster and takes some of the dirt with it, which happens to be holding roots down which loosen and let landslides happen easier. Then itsflipped to too much water and the same problem repeats, but with more flooding
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care, I'm 300' above the valley. If it floods, I've got food/water for 7 days. I can hold out.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so of the Ten Plagues, which number was this again?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Monac: One of the few things Jay Leno ever said that really made me laugh was "California: Come for the riots and the earthquakes, stay for the mudslides and the wildfires."

It still rings true.  Although you can now add both droughts and floods, which is a weird combo.


"Now"? We've had them for decades.
You also get floods when you don't want to pay taxes to fund your Public Works Department so they can fix things, like dams and levees.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh, we got it here already, thanks.


I knew the rain was to the south because of the epic amount of wind the Bay Area has been hit with.  My neighbor has lost roof shingles, and there have been gusts up to hurricane force.  We have had some brown outs, but no blackouts as of yet.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TTFK: Ok, so of the Ten Plagues, which number was this again?


Neither because it isn't raining frogs, blood, or sulphur.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: 8 inches: The weather is nuts over here.  Sick of this shiat.

Meh. A little rain never hurt no one.


Right now where I am (Sonoma county) it's the WIND I'm worried about. It's freaking blasting through here like crazy
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: 8 inches: The weather is nuts over here.  Sick of this shiat.

Meh. A little rain never hurt no one.


But a lot could kill you.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too


How Christian of you father
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been following some dude's YT channel; he lives in Mammoth, CA. Earlier this week, he shoveled a couple inches of new snow off his deck, with the snow in his yard level with the deck, so no problem. But first, he had to remove some lattice work he'd installed to keep his children from falling the 20 feet to where the actual ground is.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too

How Christian of you father


Have you seen how they usually vote?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too


Dafuq is a loin junky?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too


wtf is a "loin junkie"?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too

wtf is a "loin junkie"?


It means junkies in the Tenderloin. It's a part of San Francisco with a lot of homeless, SROs and general despair.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You guys, I may have caused this.

You, see I felt bad for California experiencing its drought.

So...I, uh...I prayed for California to get some help with that.

I swear I didn't think it was going to work! I SWEAR!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too

wtf is a "loin junkie"?


Yak loin. Good to keep the yang up!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: fatassbastard: Father_Jack: Ben Enya: The weather is a bit crazy today. Only saving grace is all this rain will wash away the pee smell from San Francisco.

/for about 20 minutes

Too bad it won't wash away the loin junkies too

wtf is a "loin junkie"?

It means junkies in the Tenderloin. It's a part of San Francisco with a lot of homeless, SROs and general despair.


Ah... thanks. 👍
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

8 inches: The weather is nuts over here.  Sick of this shiat.


Username checks out for non-standard reasons.

/better put on a raincoat
//two entendres are better than one
///three is the rule
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShowStop: In Socal the rain has been mild so far. Waiting to see if it gets worse later. Central and Norcal both got tons of rain and flooding. So rainfall obviously varies across the state.


I dunno...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Just to pick nit, but the word "tsunami" does not appear in the article. I wouldn't EXPECT(?) people to think Fark headlines are hyperbolic.


/Not to nitpick, but I am curious.
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My lawn is going to be soooooooo green this summer.  Sprinklers on!!

/get off my lawn
//it's actually clover
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.