(ABC News)   What's black and white and red all over?
48
    More: Repeat, Sergeant, Ronald Clifton, Zebra, Male, Arm, male zebra approach Clifton's family, Bleeding, front of a herd of zebras  
•       •       •

bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A nun in a wood chipper?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A walking clock?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zebra roadkill?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zebras in America!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops shooting zebras?  How terribly surprising and unprecedented
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where will I get my gum?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why they haven't been domesticated over the last few hundred thousand years unlike horses, aurochs, goats etc. Farkin' nasty awful bastiges with nature's own "do not touch" markings.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herschel Walker's political career?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The zebra screamed at them but they couldn't understand because it was a little hoarse.
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor zebra.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good orgy
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've killed the owner
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These basketball officials are really starting to push back.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police killed a zebra in Ohio after it attacked and nearly bit off its owner's arm."

Why's it always Ohio?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get to the other side.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A zebra? In America?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: "Police killed a zebra in Ohio after it attacked and nearly bit off its owner's arm."

Why's it always Ohio?


I feel like my joke answer is less funny now. =/
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A newspaper!!! I just made that up...trust me (I'm on the internet)
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judgement of people who take wild animals out of their home turf and bring them home or to the farm is questionable.  Zebras survive in a very inhospitable environment living along side lions and tigers and whatnot.  They have to be badass at some level to do that.  I doubt an unarmed human would last long in a Zebra's home turf.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder that zebras evolved in proximity to motherfarking LIONS.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite joke, no idea why...

Q: What's black and white and red all over, and has trouble getting through a revolving door?

A: A nun with a spear through her chest.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pissnmoan: Judgement of people who take wild animals out of their home turf and bring them home or to the farm is questionable.  Zebras survive in a very inhospitable environment living along side lions and tigers and whatnot.  They have to be badass at some level to do that.  I doubt an unarmed human would last long in a Zebra's home turf.


Phrasing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: "Police killed a zebra in Ohio after it attacked and nearly bit off its owner's arm."

Why's it always Ohio?


They know what they did.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if it was a horse, would they have shot it?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A book?
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zebras are assholes.

CSB: My buddy had a zebra on his farm, he got it because the previous owner wanted to get rid of it because it bit one of his donkeys in the neck, killing it.

My buddy got rid of it eventually because zebras are dicks and can't be trusted.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alright, move along, nothing to see here

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson in a Santa costume?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Enraged thinking?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Cops shooting zebras?  How terribly surprising and unprecedented


They are half-black after all
 
Dwedit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They print anything these days.
Youtube XKNY1o1oX_k
 
aug3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Judgement of people who take wild animals out of their home turf and bring them home or to the farm is questionable.  Zebras survive in a very inhospitable environment living along side lions and tigers and whatnot.  They have to be badass at some level to do that.  I doubt an unarmed human would last long in a Zebra's home turf.


A Tiger in Africa?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: And that's why they haven't been domesticated over the last few hundred thousand years unlike horses, aurochs, goats etc.


That's a real Jared Diamond take there. You think all those species had lovely temperaments before humans spent thousands of years domesticating them?

SMH fam
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, don't get yourself killed on the next zebra crossing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And people biatched about the officiating in the Super Bowl.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When zebras bite they dont chomp, they peel.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/still some patches in the tail
//better defrag again
///just to be sure
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Abbey Road with a run-over tourist?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klyukva: roofmonkey: And that's why they haven't been domesticated over the last few hundred thousand years unlike horses, aurochs, goats etc.

That's a real Jared Diamond take there. You think all those species had lovely temperaments before humans spent thousands of years domesticating them?

SMH fam


Not presuming to know all about ancient animal behaviors, just drawing a reasonable conclusion from the evidence that they have coexisted with people for a very long time and we have found no real use for them. Also they are notoriously bitey, as noted. Jared Diamond's work is accessible and well regarded, despite well-earned criticism.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An American Ninja who subscribes to the tenets of National Socialism and funded by China or the USSR russia via the GOP.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
guy in ze bra....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A skunk with a diaper rash?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hockey ref after getting his arm skated off?
 
drxym
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish the link went to the actual raw footage instead of some bullshiat news channel that talks over the top and cuts the best bits out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Walk him and pitch to the rhino.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A referee who didn't follow the mob's instructions about a game?
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"zebra in Ohio"

I think I see the problem.
 
