Police chases are back on the menu, boys
    Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo, police department  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why don't the cops just shoot indiscriminately first?  Then no need to chase!

Just figure out which dead person is the perp.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How does one even run from the police in Denver's traffic?
 
binox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
binox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

binox: [Fark user image image 425x232]


/Wrong Aurora,  my bad. DRTWFA
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But only when they chase Dodge Chargers with six hubcaps.

/better not be obscure
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: How does one even run from the police in Denver's traffic?


With their feet, Bert.
 
WireFire2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They had a no pursuit policy that included violent felonies?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So basically the police that exist don't do their job.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nice clickbait, subby. Nobody wants to read some dumb STORY about POTENTIAL police chases.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WireFire2: They had a no pursuit policy that included violent felonies?


I read that as "violent femmes"

/need new reading glasses
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Nice clickbait, subby. Nobody wants to read some dumb STORY about POTENTIAL police chases.


What an Aurora cop chasing suspects might look like: https://kdvr.com/news/local/new-video-shows-aurora-police-suv-before-deadly-crash/
 
odinsposse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The higher the casualty count the more charges they can lay on the criminal. It's perfect except for all the people who got hurt. But they aren't cops so they don't count as people according to cops.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: WireFire2: They had a no pursuit policy that included violent felonies?

I read that as "violent femmes"

/need new reading glasses


To be fair, it is a cool band.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Still just have to make the jump over the county line and you are free and clear.
 
