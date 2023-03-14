 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Want to find some Silicon Valley Bank swag? There's plenty on eBay apparently   (gizmodo.com) divider line
18
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wine Tumbler"???

Sounds like my ex.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still gave away all my Lehman and Bear Stearns swag... in the end, it was kinda pointless and stupid.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There sure was:


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: There sure was:


[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


Ha.  Came here to post the same.  From Etsy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if that woman who collects dead company Swag ever got her Theranos one.

/And is this going to be added to the list with Signature bank?
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heh. My buddy worked at Enron, and after it collapsed and he was laid off he sold a bunch of his Enron swag on eBay for a fair chunk of change. I did the same after Webvan collapsed.  It's like a Silicon Valley tradition to sell the swag of your imploded company on eBay.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Lucent started going through massive layoffs the thrift stores around Merrimack Valley supposedly had a lot of Lucent swag.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does that swag consist of green papers with drawings of dead presidents? I'm an art lover and even Ben Franklins would be OK.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I picked up a Novell Networks watch at Value Village a few weeks ago.

Sadly, I don't think it's going to make me rich.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Haha, from today forward, "wine tumbler" is a thing. What a time to be alive. ♥
 
clawsoon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

clawsoon: I picked up a Novell Networks watch at Value Village a few weeks ago.

Sadly, I don't think it's going to make me rich.


Wait, what the fark am I talking about?

Novell.  Just Novell.  No Networks.
 
p89tech
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

clawsoon: clawsoon: I picked up a Novell Networks watch at Value Village a few weeks ago.

Sadly, I don't think it's going to make me rich.

Wait, what the fark am I talking about?

Novell.  Just Novell.  No Networks.


I still have a Novell bag in the attic. In the 90's I used it as carry-on luggage, in the early 2000's my son used it when he went to summer camp and now it has spare attachments for the Dyson vacuum in it.

Shame the software didn't hold up as well.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Might look good on the shelf next to my Microsoft Bob coffee mug
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to work for bankrupt cable company, Adelphia Communications.

They won a bidding war for naming for the new Nashville TN Titans Football stadium.
Before the stadium was completed, the company was in bankruptcy receivership thanks to $3Billion
in debt that was hidden from investors.

Those naming rights were subsequently rescinded.

I have a beautifully framed artist's rendering of "Adelphia Coliseum" that once hung proudly in a modern Tier III data center in tiny Coudersport, PA.

After bankruptcy, I found it being thrown away when the data center in tiny Coudersport, PA was being gutted by TW Cable....and 2000 people in a county of 16000 were thrown out of their decent paying jobs and told to join the drilling industry that was just revving up for Shale Drilling. Imagine those poor nerds and geeks trying to work a drilling rig.

God, I despise PA's legislature.

But I digress...I hope this framed artist's rendering has some value.
 
muphasta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lots of "new" corporate swag being listed...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have an Arthur Anderson bag somewhere.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have a buggy whip somewhere........maybe it will be worth some money some day.........<insert eye-roll here>
 
