(Fox News)   U.K. prison being scrutinized for hiring the "wrong kind of woman" after 18 female guards are removed for having inappropriate sexual relationships with prisoners. I've seen this movie   (foxnews.com) divider line
4
    Giggity, England, Causing death by dangerous driving, United Kingdom, Illegal drug trade, Wales, Dangerous driving, Smuggling  
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I sentence them to be taken from that place and brought 'round to my place.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seen it?  I thought you starred in it Subby.
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In unrelated news the prison saw a 47% drop in violence
 
Kar98
‘’ less than a minute ago  
filminquiry.comView Full Size
 
