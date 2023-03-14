 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Ambulance driver extracted from ambulance as ambulance is called to take her to the hospital. Ask your doctor if ambulance is right for you   (wtae.com) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, Ambulance, Emergency medical technician, ambulance driver, Injury, evaluation.The passenger, Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood, Bennett Street, ambulance  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not use ambulance if you are allergic to ambulance.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear chief: many things have happened since we last spoke
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: former ambulance driver starts a GoFundMe campaign to pay for ambulance ride.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took Ambulance for a while and it made me say racist things .

/ also, there was a walrus
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small number of people taking ambulance experienced loss of limbs and rupture of spleen. If you are susceptible to these symptoms please don't take ambulance
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gonna get two bills.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 425x533]


How the hell did they get James Earl Jones for that? Red Buttons, who apparently won an Oscar in 1958, is in it, too.
/ whatever pays the bills, I guess...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Send more paramedics."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Consult an ambulance before calling an ambulance if you are nursing and/or pregnant. Do not taunt happy fun ambulance. Ambulance comes in 3 flavors.
 
noodles64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had to lol at the survey

Ambulance crash...pretty bad... but who's gonna win the Pitt game, eh?
 
Sentient
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Do not use ambulance if you are allergic to ambulance.


Just what I was going to post. That new addition still makes me laugh. That and the list of side effects that always ends with something like "...nausea, loss of appetite, and feeling unwell."
 
Two16
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 425x533]


James Earl Jones?

shiat, now i gotta see it.
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Do not use ambulance if you are allergic to ambulance.


Came here to post this.  WTF is wrong with people that this disclaimer/warning is needed?

I'm assuming it's due to a specific lawsuit, anyone got a link?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB:

My parents were involved in a pretty serious car accident about 20 years ago. First ambulance (Medic 71, the fire department's primary ambulance) arrives on scene, and extricates them (they were t-boned at an intersection). I got to the scene shortly after they were extricated. Fortunately, I knew the police officers, and paramedics, tending to them, so I knew they were in good hands. I happened to glance at a growing oil slick under M71, and called that to one of the officers' attention (I think I said something to the effect of, "Medic 71 isn't going anywhere...it just lost it's transmission"). Second ambulance is dispatched (Medic 72), my parents were transferred to that one, and whisked away to the hospital. I stuck around the scene to help get their car off the road (my brother showed up, and we got it moved to a nearby parking lot). As we were moving the car, a tow truck showed up for M71. My brother and I joked, on the way to the hospital, that the officers on scene had to call an ambulance for the ambulance.

/end CSB
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

