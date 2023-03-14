 Skip to content
(MassLive)   MA town considering proposal to allow piercings in Physical Education. Why someone would want to get a Prince Albert from a gym teacher is beyond me   (masslive.com) divider line
14
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, IT'S TRADITION!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hear that, dodgeball players; aim for the ears.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just tie a rope around their nose ring and they can be the tether ball.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As long as they sign a waver and take responsibility for any injury pertaining to said piercing (whether to themselves or others) I don't see an issue.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never understood caring about peoples tattoo's or piercings. A little more than a year ago I hired a welder to work for me that had neck and face tattoo's without hesitation (he totally smashed the practical I gave him.) The wife of one of my machinists sent me a message on Facebook about how her husband had told her all about this guy and his prison tattoo's and it's inappropriate that I hired him. I said, "You're right. He shouldn't be a welder here." and I ended up making him my inside planner for the whole shop at almost double the salary. I had planned on doing that anyways because he had been a planner for Blue Origin but I didn't tell them that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The main reason the policy was brought forward was because piercings were getting caught on clothing and ripped out, he said.

Yeah, let's roll that one back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The main reason the policy was brought forward was because piercings were getting caught on clothing and ripped out, he said.

I think the larger question is why high-schoolers have their dicks out during PE.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The main reason the policy was brought forward was because piercings were getting caught on clothing and ripped out, he said.

I think the larger question is why high-schoolers have their dicks out during PE.


Catholic High School...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A revised jewelry policy would allow students to keep in piercings so long as they are secured - taped down with an adhesive bandage or tape - to mitigate injuries.

I wonder if the padlock I have looped through my dick would be good enough.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This can only lead to dancing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: A revised jewelry policy would allow students to keep in piercings so long as they are secured - taped down with an adhesive bandage or tape - to mitigate injuries.

I wonder if the padlock I have looped through my dick would be good enough.


Mine causes injuries to other people.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The main reason the policy was brought forward was because piercings were getting caught on clothing and ripped out, he said.

I think the larger question is why high-schoolers have their dicks out during PE.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kukukupo: As long as they sign a waver and take responsibility for any injury pertaining to said piercing (whether to themselves or others) I don't see an issue.


What do you mean as far as responsibility?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jim Jordan sports a shameful erection just thinking about the possibility.
 
