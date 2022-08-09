 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 384 of WW3. Russians stage more than 100 attacks, along a 257 km front, resulting in nothing but sunflowers. Another busy day turning Russians into casualties on the Eastern Front of your Tuesday Russo-Ukraine War thread   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, based on the headline, I guess we will see a substantial jump in casualties in tomorrow's report.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. For those who might of missed it yesterday, VHTS is back and in a much better place in their life. Congrats, and keep walking out of hell.  So it looks like Ukraine is thinking of renaming Russia as Muscovy to take their stink off of the Kyivan Rus legacy. I don't know about you folks, but I'm down with that. And with that, here's the overnight war news from the Kiev Post and Kiev Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, March 14

Prigozhin Has Started Recruiting Female Prisoners

Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Goes on Trial for Treason

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 14

EXPLAINED: Ukrainian Troops Trained in Leopard Tanks Are Heading to the Frontlines

Russia Agrees to 60-Day Ukraine Grain Deal Extension

'Fierce' Battles Rage in Central Bakhmut as Russia Grinds Forward

OPINION: MAGA Republicans Go Rogue in an Anti-Ukraine Frenzy

Poland Warns of Russian Exploitation of European Pacifists

'No Way Ukraine Will Let Russia Destroy the Lavra,' Zelensky Says

Scandal as Yves Rocher Accused of Promoting Ethnic Superiority of Russian Women

Fuelled by Ukraine, European Arms Imports Double in 2022

'If Command Doesn't Stop This, We'll Bring Ukrainians to the Kremlin Ourselves'

OPINION: Six Reasons Why Russia Must Be Banned From the 2024 Olympics


Southern Command: Russia's proxies in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast preparing to leave.
Moscow-installed proxies on the east bank of Kherson Oblast prepare to leave the Russian-occupied territories, "taking away documentation and looted things," Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk told Ukrainian Channel 24.

4 killed in Donetsk Oblast as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.
On the morning of March 14, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding at least three, according to the oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Earlier the same day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had killed three civilians and injured 14 more in the region in the past 24 hours.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia's ammunition shortage behind 'no significant offensives' in Ukraine.
Russian artillery ammunition deficit, likely aggravating over the recent weeks, has led to "extremely" tight ammunition restrictions in many areas of Ukraine's front line, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 14.

General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 100 Russian attacks over past 24 hours.
Ukraine's military repelled over 100 Russian assaults in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 14.

NYT: Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine yield little but casualties.
From Kupiansk in the northern Kharkiv Oblast to Avdiivka in the south, through Bakhmut, Lyman and dozens of towns in between, Russian forces are attacking along a 257-kilometer arc in eastern Ukraine, the New York Times reported on March 13.

ISW: Russian Defense Ministry appears to deliberately expend Wagner forces in Bakhmut to derail Prigozhin's political aspirations.
On March 12, Russian political scientist Aleksey Mukhin commented on sarcastic remarks made by YevgenyPrigozhin in which he said he intends to run for the office of the President of Ukraine in 2024. Mukhin rhetorically asked if Prigozhin notified Russian President Vladimir Putin about his "presidential ambitions," the Institute for the Study of War said on March 13.

Biden administration requests $886 billion defense budget.
The Biden administration has requested an $886 billion defense budget, making it the U.S.' largest peacetime budget request and $28 billion more than last year's, Reuters reported on March 13.

Finnish PM: No one promised to send Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said that "no one promised Ukraine Finnish Hornet jets" but added that Ukraine needs heavier weapons to fight back against Russia.

SBU: Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison.
A Ukrainian court has sentenced a man accused of being a Russian agent to 15 years in prison, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on March 13.

Serbian minister calls for sanctions against Russia.
Serbia's Economy Minister Rade Basta on March 13 called on his government to finally impose sanctions against Russia, declaring that they were paying a "high price" for not doing so.

And that's your lot. Hug your loved ones, and hope for the best. Cheers all.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is unsubstantiated but I found it on another web site and I am passing it along with that caveat and supplied translation. For all I know it's a recipe for perogies.

Apparently a captured Russian officer's logbook was confiscated around Vuhledar. The journal said: for example, on March 1st, one hundred were sent to assault Vuhledar, only sixteen returned. On March 5th, only three Russians returned from the assault. The losses are eighty per cent alongside continued failed assaults.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

we need badcosmonaut (or someone else who speaks Russian) to translate that.

the bit on the bottom left looks like the date 01-03, 79.... then the / 16----

80% Casualties in 1 day? In my army? Its more likely than you think!

Honestly havent seen stuff like that since the 1 July 1916 when entire battalions of English would just walk at a leisurely pace (because if they ran the officers couldnt control them as well, wot wot) into the teeth of German machine guns... and then they were surprised that the assault made by these lines of men was (to use the euphemism of the day) "absorbed".
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian drone prevents Russians from digging trenches in Donetsk direction https://t.co/pLFGdRNo9Z
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 14, 2023
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 4 through March 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vitaliy Gura, a collaborator from #NovaKakhovka, was injured in an explosion near his car.

He was taken to the hospital. The local partisan movement "Atesh" took responsibility. pic.twitter.com/g7Xq2OBhwm
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2023
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof, now that's a lot of equipment.  Don't think I've seen double-digits across the ground board in a long time.

Good.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ruzzia farked around and Ukraine got a triple double
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was off by 3 weeks; bummer.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian sappers detonate a small pile of UXO. pic.twitter.com/LvfdZE66ye
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 14, 2023

small boom
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia sends junk outdated Tanks and BTRs | Their soldiers are doomed
Youtube mbE-IXDA1sU

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 Mar: Ukrainians CUT RUSSIANS OFF AT THE KNEES | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube oOoozPh4Nhk

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine needs to pull out of Bakhmut | U.S.A. Nuke-capable B-52 in Estonian airspace| Ukraine Update
Youtube WX0aywY6amI

Yesterdays Artur
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He looks like a middle manager from a Walmart.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier was destroyed after running over Ukrainian anti-tank landmines near Vuhledar, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/XTvpgRKD7b
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 14, 2023

Not sure how the guy survived that...also not sure why it looks like he is going back inside towards the end.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eventually, the waves have to stop crashing on the rocks. The 'ocean' isn't soo deep as poots probably assumes it to be.

Also, soon, eating anything that grows in Ukraine will be a form of cannibalism.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
⚡Ukraine's strategic arms and military equipment manufacturer #Ukroboronprom has started production of 125mm shells for tank guns, the company's press service said. pic.twitter.com/AHPblQ02PR
- KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 14, 2023
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ron DeSantis says protecting Ukraine is not a 'vital' U.S. interest

Ok, Republicans, you can have Trump or TrumpLite.
 
mederu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Forgot the laundry machine, dish washer, or microwave
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Russia has almost certainly already resorted to issuing old munitions stock which were previously categorized as unfit for use," British intelligence said.

Tee hee
 
Fizpez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really hope the anticipated counterattack is wildly successful.  I hope the Russians are making the incremental (by the foot) gains near Bakhmut are only because the Ukrainians are hoarding men and materials for said counterattack - and I am worried knowing that hope isnt going to help at all.  I'm sure the US is providing the absolute best intel we have on where and when to attack but its going to be the Ukrainians that have to pull it all off once the tanks start moving...

However - what is the end game if, say the Ukranians manage to push the Russians back to the borders everywhere?  If Vlad the Mad is willing to piss aways lives like this would he not just continue to attack from inside Russia?  Sure the Ukranians then turtle up and fight a defensive war at the border but they can't stay on a war footing forever.  My final hope is that humiliation would be the last straw that finds Putin falling down a flight of stairs onto a pile of bullets.
 
fasahd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, Cat woke me at 4. I'm burned out from making it through last night's thread. I need a nap. I don't know how much I'll have to contribute today. All of you, be good to yourself and remember to have some pi today.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Exclusive-Ukraine accuses Russian snipers of abusing child, gang raping mother

I'd warn about horrible descriptions, but there's one right in the headline.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exclusivity in reporting killed my family
 
Zenith
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Ron DeSantis says protecting Ukraine is not a 'vital' U.S. interest

Ok, Republicans, you can have Trump or TrumpLite.


so he's a Russian asset or a moron.
mmm I suppose this doesn't preclude him both
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fasahd: Wow, Cat woke me at 4. I'm burned out from making it through last night's thread. I need a nap. I don't know how much I'll have to contribute today. All of you, be good to yourself and remember to have some pi today.


Or some steak.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

There is a lot of Russian wealth in South Florida.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DeSantis is a total moron
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1635579742270156800?s=20
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK, I am now down to 8 missing casualty report dates. If anyone has any of these, please post them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We are down to 6,000 unallocated troop casualties.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fizpez:

Ukraine should take all the "settlers" russia moved into Ukraine after the first invasion and march them back across the border for starters. Let that group of people take their complaints to putin.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'I'm a little hard to pin down': country star Brad Paisley becomes unlikely Ukraine advocate

Brad Paisley - Same Here (Audio) ft. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Youtube qt3WVHLywto
 
fasahd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

turboke: fasahd: Wow, Cat woke me at 4. I'm burned out from making it through last night's thread. I need a nap. I don't know how much I'll have to contribute today. All of you, be good to yourself and remember to have some pi today.

Or some steak.


You can go your own way...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steak_pie
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esion Modnar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It says: "It was a trick, General! There's TWO of them!"
 
fasahd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Zenith: RobSeace: Ron DeSantis says protecting Ukraine is not a 'vital' U.S. interest

Ok, Republicans, you can have Trump or TrumpLite.

so he's a Russian asset or a moron.
mmm I suppose this doesn't preclude him both

DeSantis is a total moron


I was supposed to take a nap.
Florida pension fund loses $200M in Russian investments, state rep. says
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Good morning all. For those who might of missed it yesterday, VHTS is back and in a much better place in their life. Congrats, and keep walking out of hell.


Sorry I missed that. Good luck.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It says: "It was a trick, General! There's TWO of them!"


It says "Idiot. It's not a pig tree, it's a ham bush!"
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
AP PHOTOS: Objects of war become new normal in Kyiv
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some of these numbers are staggering.  I'm drawn to the loss of 16 of what must be 155mm guns.  For some perspective, there were only seven 155mm guns protecting all of the Normandy beaches on D-Day (in addition to smaller batteries).
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It looks like at the start he was waving at someone possibly still in the vehicle. He could be grabbing whatever equipment he can salvage or trying to help a buddy out. It's not a complex ambush so he is about as safe as he is going to be. He is definitely hurting though.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan shows off its drones as key to 'asymmetric warfare'
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a lot of tanks lost.

Was there another tank vs arty kill box near Vuhledar?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 425x570]


If yesterday was the day of highest Russian losses, then our 3/3 and 3/8 tallies are incorrect.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Moldova could be the first domino in a new Russian plan for horizontal escalation
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Because it's warmer!

But seriously, he looks stuck and/or disoriented.
 
