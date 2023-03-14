 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Playboy relaunches as digital-only publication and takes on OnlyFans. If only there were a way to watch online documentaries for free   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 10:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are free documentaries on the Internet?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they had already launched as digital-only a few years back.  Did that already fail and now they're trying it again?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.


Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.

Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.


I think you can tell a lot about people by their attitudes towards sex workers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: There are free documentaries on the Internet?


Plenty of good ones on Youtube. PBS has a whole set of different documentaries and similar educational videos that cover all sorts of topics.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Playboy doesn't really have the "caché" as a brand  these folks think it does. It's a boomer legacy name, associated with a skeevy old pervert.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mugato: Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.

Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.

I think you can tell a lot about people by their attitudes towards sex workers.


I believe that the contempt he holds is for the marks, not the sex workers.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Porn is like, nerd shiat, but for sex.

Think about it, a bit.

Who controls the gaming narrative in games? People who play ranked. I.E. people who spend MONEY on premium upgrades.

T.V. hates sex. Advertisers hate sex. Internet just likes to close it's eyes, but on the P.R. side, it "hates" sex.

So who actually pays for sex? People with disposable income.

Being into kinky shiat is EXTREMELY disappointing, because after even a year of 3 time a week wanking, you have 10 videos to watch that gets your jollies going.

Be grateful for those whales. They pay for your free stuff.
 
alex10294
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mugato: Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.

Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.

I think you can tell a lot about people by their attitudes towards sex workers.


I think he has about the right idea. The workers pretend to like people.  That's part of being a sex worker.  I don't think saying that is insulting.
 
Anenu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, Playboy is still around? Are there that many forgot to cancel subscriptions by 80 year old men still out there?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I forget what year it was, early 90's, but I was working for a tech company in Columbia, MD. A co-worker named Don, comes by...

Don: Hey man, I found a cool new web site. Let me show you, move over.

I get up and he sits at my PC. He brings up a browser.

Don: Dude, this is going to change your world. Ready?

Don hits the enter key and what do you think pops up on my screen?

www.playboy.com

I was both surprised and not surprised that commercial porn was appearing on the internet being I had worked in the field for a few years. To me, it was just a matter of time. Little did I know the exact impact it would have on future generations of Internet surfers...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they bring back the caliber of writing for which the magazine was once known, I'd subscribe.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.

Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.


Nah, that's the cam sites. Onlyfans is more about pming you a bot style message with a link to buy their latest video, that your only seeing because you're paying them already. Also, Onlyfans hates sex workers.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: Playboy doesn't really have the "caché" as a brand  these folks think it does. It's a boomer legacy name, associated with a skeevy old pervert.


Gotta disagree.  I'm a skeevy old pervert and the Playboy name does nothing for me, either.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.

Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.


Think of cam girls as a sort of live you can choose your own adventure porn.

You can interact with them, talk to them, send them clothes and sex toys to try out, perform sex acts on request for tips.

Or you can keep yanking it to sticky 1970s Playboy mags you found in the woods.

Whatever floats your boat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Playboy relaunches as digital-only publication and takes on OnlyFans. If only there were a way to watch online documentaries for free Sears Outlet Stores

//might as well. It's the same chance for success.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bostonguy: There are free documentaries on the Internet?


Ask your mother about that. She has a wealth of experience on the subject.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: Playboy doesn't really have the "caché" as a brand  these folks think it does. It's a boomer legacy name, associated with a skeevy old pervert.


Hefner may have been a skeevy, old pervert, but he was a fierce defender of the 1st Amendment and gave a lot of famous writers their big break.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: Playboy doesn't really have the "caché" as a brand  these folks think it does. It's a boomer legacy name, associated with a skeevy old pervert.


They actually had a ton of excellent content over the years in the form of interviews and short stories that have been very well regarded.  They could probably do better competing on that front then trying to compete with the likes of OnlyFans.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: Playboy doesn't really have the "caché" as a brand  these folks think it does. It's a boomer legacy name, associated with a skeevy old pervert.


It was always associated with airbrushed photos, fake boobs, bottle blondes and in general plastic looking women.  It was AI generated looking before AIs were a thing.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indy_kid: Bslim: Playboy doesn't really have the "caché" as a brand  these folks think it does. It's a boomer legacy name, associated with a skeevy old pervert.

Hefner may have been a skeevy, old pervert, but he was a fierce defender of the 1st Amendment and gave a lot of famous writers their big break.


Shel Silverstein was a big writer for Playboy, if I remember right.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drewogatory: Gubbo: Mugato: Gubbo: The allure of OnlyFans isn't the porn (it isn't just the porn). It's selling the "connection" aspect.

Oh lord, do they chat with customers and pretend to like them or something? The fact that anyone actually pays for porn proves there really is a sucker born every minute.

I think you can tell a lot about people by their attitudes towards sex workers.

I believe that the contempt he holds is for the marks, not the sex workers.


Oh well that's different.

Let he who has never watched any porn cast the first stone.
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Empowering
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.