(MSN)   China's Xi promises to build a "great wall of steel" in rivalry with West. The US will counter with great balls of fire   (msn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirteen-year-old Chinese girls, beware.

/ Jerry Lee Lewis
/ ew
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Thirteen-year-old Chinese girls, beware.

/ Jerry Lee Lewis
/ ew


Goodness gracious!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well their set design is definitely spiking the NorthKoreameter. It's like how the clearest symptom of COVID is frequently loss of smell; the clearest symptom of authoritarian takeover is loss of artistic sensibility.  My guess is it's the result of yes-man proliferation inherent to authoritarianism, so literally no ugly idea gets challenged.  Maybe that's why unchecked authoritarianism tends to eventually be ridiculed from the outside and sort of inherently self-containing: everyone else recognizes the cancer on a subconscious level. *shrug*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if we had to shut off the faucet of money that we're sending you in trade...

You threw your little hissy fit about the chip manufacturing restrictions...As you see...
We've already altered the deal...Pray we don't alter it any further, Pooh Bear...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It would be a shame if we had to shut off the faucet of money that we're sending you in trade...

You threw your little hissy fit about the chip manufacturing restrictions...As you see...
We've already altered the deal...Pray we don't alter it any further, Pooh Bear...


Stop buying stuff from China?  You wanna see the economy nosedive that quickly?  I mean, I guess a lot of clothing comes from Bangladesh/India/whoever has the worst labor laws, but sudden, massive shortages of most items through the country wouldn't be that good for us.

If we want a trade war, they'll just stop buying our bonds and maybe start dumping the ones they hold.  THAT would make for a fun second half of this decade.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: Well their set design is definitely spiking the NorthKoreameter. It's like how the clearest symptom of COVID is frequently loss of smell; the clearest symptom of authoritarian takeover is loss of artistic sensibility.  My guess is it's the result of yes-man proliferation inherent to authoritarianism, so literally no ugly idea gets challenged.  Maybe that's why unchecked authoritarianism tends to eventually be ridiculed from the outside and sort of inherently self-containing: everyone else recognizes the cancer on a subconscious level. *shrug*

[Fark user image image 768x512]


To be fair, though, when you have a parliament of about 3,000 people, certain practical considerations have to come into play.  I mean: you can't all just meet at the Beijing Olive Garden.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That PPV sucked

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
... time to put those tungsten telephone poles in space.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh that is smart make western investment pull out even faster and just put your future with Russia.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Iron Curtin, wall of steel, massive European land war. Who hit the 'loop' button?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Mr. Shabooboo: It would be a shame if we had to shut off the faucet of money that we're sending you in trade...

You threw your little hissy fit about the chip manufacturing restrictions...As you see...
We've already altered the deal...Pray we don't alter it any further, Pooh Bear...

Stop buying stuff from China?  You wanna see the economy nosedive that quickly?  I mean, I guess a lot of clothing comes from Bangladesh/India/whoever has the worst labor laws, but sudden, massive shortages of most items through the country wouldn't be that good for us.

If we want a trade war, they'll just stop buying our bonds and maybe start dumping the ones they hold.  THAT would make for a fun second half of this decade.


If by "most items" you mean every cheap plastic piece of shiat that breaks after 2 uses.

You know there is lots of stuff NOT made in China you can still buy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Communism, like Capitalism, has a late stage - and this is it, in China. They are where the Soviets were in the 80s.
Systematized socialism. like systematized capitalism, is bound to fail - it cannot NOT fail.
Failure is part of it's life cycle.
This could actually be worse than the great depression, because we could be witnessing the simultaneous failure of both systems at once in the coming decade or so.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Mr. Shabooboo: It would be a shame if we had to shut off the faucet of money that we're sending you in trade...

You threw your little hissy fit about the chip manufacturing restrictions...As you see...
We've already altered the deal...Pray we don't alter it any further, Pooh Bear...

Stop buying stuff from China?  You wanna see the economy nosedive that quickly?  I mean, I guess a lot of clothing comes from Bangladesh/India/whoever has the worst labor laws, but sudden, massive shortages of most items through the country wouldn't be that good for us.

If we want a trade war, they'll just stop buying our bonds and maybe start dumping the ones they hold.  THAT would make for a fun second half of this decade.


I didn't say it had to be a total and complete ban of Chinese shat...But we know what's the most profitable,
and what's necessary..Targeting the right items, the profitable, the ones that mostly make money from
the US and employ large numbers of workers...THOSE would be what could be specifically marked for
economic warfare...It's a pretty big world..And there are other places in it that could make shatty coffee makers and inflatable holiday bullshat that no one really needs and pollutes the world and wastes energy and resources only to get trashed a year or two later...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the same China that is having some economic issues already?

"Steel walls" don't come cheap.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Iron Curtin, wall of steel, massive European land war. Who hit the 'loop' button?



The Steel Curtain is in there somewhere.

Batfink... maybe (just a little).
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: If by "most items" you mean every cheap plastic piece of shiat that breaks after 2 uses.


Home electronics? Phones?  I'd love to have an American-made TV built with American-made components, but that ship has long since sailed.

And good luck getting medications.  Even if the prescription manufacturer is based out of Israel or India, most of the raw ingredients come from China.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An "Iron Curtain," if you will.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Vietnam is rapidly building out their manufacturing capacity...
 
SmugLife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo:  I didn't say it had to be a total and complete ban of Chinese shat...But we know what's the most profitable, and what's necessary..Targeting the right items, the profitable, the ones that mostly make money from
the US and employ large numbers of workers...THOSE would be what could be specifically marked for
economic warfare...It's a pretty big world..And there are other places in it that could make shatty coffee makers and inflatable holiday bullshat that no one really needs and pollutes the world and wastes energy and resources only to get trashed a year or two later...


Two words:  Egg Rolls

More egg rolls are made here in Houston than anywhere else in the U.S.  If we're not #1, then we're a close second.  China connection?  You decide.

As an added bonus, more Crown Royal (the official drink of the titty dancer) is sold in Houston than any other place on earth.  China connection?  Not sure about that one... (more like a Canada connection)
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image 540x372]


aw man I miss that show.
 
