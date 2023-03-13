 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Reggae In The River. Tag is for Caltrans   (kymkemp.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See that little piece of pavement between the white line and the dirt? That's a cyclist's whole world on 101. When you hear a truck coming up, don't look over your shoulder, just tuck your elbow in and keep your eyes ahead. You'll be buying a new bar end mirror. Does all this destruction mean CalTrans will add a proper cycle lane to their restoration plans? Totally worth it.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's probably unconsolidated dirt. Hard to build permanent on. Best to make new cuts every few years and move the road East as the hills crumble.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Notabunny: See that little piece of pavement between the white line and the dirt? That's a cyclist's whole world on 101. When you hear a truck coming up, don't look over your shoulder, just tuck your elbow in and keep your eyes ahead. You'll be buying a new bar end mirror. Does all this destruction mean CalTrans will add a proper cycle lane to their restoration plans? Totally worth it.


I especially enjoyed cycle touring on the Washington State portion of highway 101 where the road surface is gravel covered with tar and the traffic is logging trucks.

/so there's that
//which is nice
 
