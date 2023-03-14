 Skip to content
(CNN)   For the CEO that turned around the fortunes of the world's largest convenience store chain, the clock just struck 11   (cnn.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven & I Holdings now operates over 83,000 stores around the world, including 7-Eleven shops in 19 regions and countries as well as the Speedway convenience store chain in the United States.

Are they going to re-brand Speedway as 7-11?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Seven & I Holdings now operates over 83,000 stores around the world, including 7-Eleven shops in 19 regions and countries as well as the Speedway convenience store chain in the United States.

Are they going to re-brand Speedway as 7-11?


Don't know about that but I've already seen some "cross-contamination"--some Speedways here have 7-11 fountain drinks or other branded products.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7-11 started in the US. The "best" 7-11s are outside the US. I'll actually buy prepared foods in those stores if I've had an eventful night and need something to sop up the booze. Some even sell decent single malt scotches and what's ostensibly over the counter yaba if I want to make really bad decisions.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
7-Elevens in Japan are actually pretty nice based on my non-scientific sampling of stores in the Osaka and Tokyo areas. Decent prepared food and your feet don't stick to the floor of ugly tiles designed to look kinda like wood paneling.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 7-11 started in the US. The "best" 7-11s are outside the US. I'll actually buy prepared foods in those stores if I've had an eventful night and need something to sop up the booze. Some even sell decent single malt scotches and what's ostensibly over the counter yaba if I want to make really bad decisions.


Just like Lawson Station. Both chains are rather good in Japan, and, as you said, the convenience-store-food you can get there is very edible, especially when drunk.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The one downstairs from my HK apartment was a solid go-to for snacks, beer etc. And they accepted Octopus cards as payment.

There's one by my house here in NJ but it's not very clean. It's obvious the operators do the minimum to avoid health code violations, so I don't go there.

The only other 7-Eleven that matters to me is the one in Walsenberg CO on the way from Denver to Taos. It's a good place to grab a snack or coffee after 2-3 hours of I-25 and before another 2 hours of high desert.
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"...Ito died from old age..."

Yeah, sure. At 98?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Unobtanium: Seven & I Holdings now operates over 83,000 stores around the world, including 7-Eleven shops in 19 regions and countries as well as the Speedway convenience store chain in the United States.

Are they going to re-brand Speedway as 7-11?

Don't know about that but I've already seen some "cross-contamination"--some Speedways here have 7-11 fountain drinks or other branded products.


Oh the humanity!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Ragin' Asian: 7-11 started in the US. The "best" 7-11s are outside the US. I'll actually buy prepared foods in those stores if I've had an eventful night and need something to sop up the booze. Some even sell decent single malt scotches and what's ostensibly over the counter yaba if I want to make really bad decisions.

Just like Lawson Station. Both chains are rather good in Japan, and, as you said, the convenience-store-food you can get there is very edible, especially when drunk.


You couldn't go more than a couple of blocks without seeing one of them.  They all have worldwide ATMs and a pretty good selection of everything.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had a Lawson's and a 7-11 within walking distance of our apartment in Beijing. 7-11 had great breakfast food. Lawson's had good snacks.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seven & I Holdings operates over 83,000 stores around the world, including 7-Eleven as well as the Speedway chain
.

Don't know if it's true everywhere, but around Minneapolis, even the Speedways in the nice neighborhoods are gross and are run by the absolute bottom of the retail workforce barrel.
 
