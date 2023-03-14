 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Survey suggests that consumers are becoming increasingly infuriated by the perceived level of assistance from customer service departments I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER OF FARK ABOUT A GREENLIGHT RIGHT NOW PLEASE   (thehill.com) divider line
47
    More: Obvious, Customer, Reason, Gender, Customer service, Business, United States, Argument, Complaint  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 8:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still regret childhood-me never having used the pillarb phones in kmart to mess around on the PA.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
just slag them on social media and never buy anything from them again.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah. It's like they just want my money or I can go away and use one of the other identical products from one of the other six mega corporations that own everything.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps even more troubling, 17% of consumers surveyed admitted to behaving "uncivilly" toward a company - and not because of an issue with its products or services, but due to a perceived difference of values or beliefs, such as religion, politics, gender issues or vaccination and mask mandates.

Well, those are the easy ones. These people are just meritless, racist, misogynistic assholes, and if they make an actual threat they should be arrested and charged. Public shaming, losing their job, losing their house -- all completely acceptable and appropriate consequences. Their presence in society shouldn't be tolerated until they're prepared to show they have some value to it.

The rest of them -- people who have actual complaints, are trying to get assistance from a non-functioning customer service process that a faceless corporation has deliberately set up to be as unhelpful as possible -- these are why we need to equip the CFPB with actual, real teeth. Companies should be required to operate multi-platform contact lines -- fully service phone banks, chat, social media, etc., and wait times/resolutions should be carefully monitored and made publicly available. And heavy, meaningful fines imposed on companies that fail to invest significantly in this area and show trackable success.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend worked at a comcast returns center in the early 00s.  He told me one of the returned cable boxes had a whole cheeseburger inside of it.  The customer unscrewed it, took a cheeseburger and placed it inside, then screwed it back up before returning.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Part of the reason for some customer dissatisfaction, Broetzmann feels, is that companies are having to deal with complaints from an ever-growing population - and likely an ever-growing customer base - and they may not have the resources or money to provide the same level of customer service that Americans may have been used to in previous decades.

Sure. It's the larger customer base to blame. It's most definitely not shoddier products and planned obsolescence.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Munden: My friend worked at a comcast returns center in the early 00s.  He told me one of the returned cable boxes had a whole cheeseburger inside of it.  The customer unscrewed it, took a cheeseburger and placed it inside, then screwed it back up before returning.


How'd it taste?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This happens because mainly the so-called customer service front line has no idea what they are doing.

Products they represent are so complex and multi-faceted that it really is almost impossible for anyone to know what they're doing, without months of in-depth training, which the owner class is not going to provide.

As a prime example, I present the Microsoft Support web site.  I have yet to see a single support request resolved by any of the so-called experts.  The whole point is just to maintain the illusion of support.

Happy to be proven wrong.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This along with cost is why all you're going to get when you call customer service is a recording telling you to download their app.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd be happy if wal mart would have more than one cash register person.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I try to be as nice as possible to the customer service reps, it usually pays off. Definitely not always.

But, yeah, companies are being major asshole about making it as hard as possible to drop services by making you call or hiding the cancel button in obscure places. etc etc etc
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you tried remembering that it's a person on the other end of the phone?

I worked call centers for 15 years. It's not the reps.

It's the customers that are terrible, terrible people.

You are not entitled to compensation because you are too dumb to know the difference between what you are paying for and what you expect you deserve. You do not get to be an asshole because the person on the other end of the call is forbidden from reacting to you as you deserve.

And guess what: when you ask for a supervisor, you're on hold for no reason at all other than the supervisor doesn't want to talk to an asshole. Again. They're just going to confirm what the first rep said, and waste twenty minutes of your time as an asshole tax.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The increase in small businesses using IVR's is frustrating to me.  I shouldn't need to press 4 buttons and listen to 3 minutes of instruction to talk to someone. The CVS IVR is infuriating.

/Many IVR's have a feature that if you swear it'll bypass the automated system and xfer you to a live rep - try it next time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think it's all just part of capitalism's race to the bottom. That and because they took Jeezus out of schools.
 
assjuice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I'd be happy if wal mart would have more than one cash register person.


Cash register people are called 'cashiers'.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: This happens because mainly the so-called customer service front line has no idea what they are doing.

Products they represent are so complex and multi-faceted that it really is almost impossible for anyone to know what they're doing, without months of in-depth training, which the owner class is not going to provide.

As a prime example, I present the Microsoft Support web site.  I have yet to see a single support request resolved by any of the so-called experts.  The whole point is just to maintain the illusion of support.

Happy to be proven wrong.


I find MS KB artilces (dealing mostly with Exchage/EXO/AD/AAD) to be very helpfully and largely accurate.  We do have a good direct support channel with them, but most of the time I find what I'm looking for in already published article.  

Now, if they could resist from farking up patches that requires me to look for and make use of those articles, it would make may life easier... but then.. job security... so <eh>.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Munden: My friend worked at a comcast returns center in the early 00s.  He told me one of the returned cable boxes had a whole cheeseburger inside of it.  The customer unscrewed it, took a cheeseburger and placed it inside, then screwed it back up before returning.


I know someone who ran a small local drug operation similarly.  He ran a computer repair shop and he'd get drugs in from his mules who put drugs inside of computers that needed "service" and get them to him that way.

NewportBarGuy: I try to be as nice as possible to the customer service reps, it usually pays off. Definitely not always.

But, yeah, companies are being major asshole about making it as hard as possible to drop services by making you call or hiding the cancel button in obscure places. etc etc etc


Exactly - many of the customer service issues are a result of their company policies, not the individual reps barely making more than minimum wage.  That said some still are an arsehole or lazy, but that's no different than pre-pandemic.  Especially hospital reps.  They don't give a shiat.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, when talking to the Spectrum reps, (Spectrum took over from TWC round here a few years ago), they are far more competent than the TWC reps where.  With TWC I had to escalate to get to an "engineer" b/c their front line reps had no terrible scripts and troubleshooting guides.  Have yet to have to do that with Spectrum.

Where customer service is really terrible for me today:  specialty pharmacies.  I do hope most of you never have to deal with them.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: The increase in small businesses using IVR's is frustrating to me.  I shouldn't need to press 4 buttons and listen to 3 minutes of instruction to talk to someone. The CVS IVR is infuriating.

/Many IVR's have a feature that if you swear it'll bypass the automated system and xfer you to a live rep - try it next time.


The word "Agent" usually works, too.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was 5 years ago that I called it "The Fark You Economy," where companies act like their customers are their employees and should be following instructions. "Go to this website" "Call this number, wait on hold." "Fill out this questionnaire."

Its even worse in B2B. The boss is too important to wait on hold, so the employee is tasked with calling the number, waiting on hold an doing whatever ATT tells them to, and ATT knows this and happily uses your employees as their employees.

In the 20th c., customer service was decentralized.  It was the employee's job to make the company money and to keep the customers happy. If they failed at either task, they got fired.

Today, we've centralized customer service, we have manuals and procedures for every task and every possibility. And as long as the employee follows the manual, it doesn't matter how pissed the customer gets. Fark the customer.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tintar: I still regret childhood-me never having used the pillarb phones in kmart to mess around on the PA.


and setting the alarm on early stereos for 10 minutes, tuning to the rock channel and turning the volume all the way up.  When it went off the whole store would be blasting.
There was no obvious way to turn it off (tiny switch by the lcd clock).
Good times.  Good times.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

assjuice: sinko swimo: I'd be happy if wal mart would have more than one cash register person.

Cash register people are called 'cashiers'.


<puts out pinky>

Well lah-deee-dah!

I bet you call a car hole a "garage" too.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It doesn't help when you call the help line and they say "go to our website for service". You go to the website and it says you need to call the help line for that.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Usually I just go to the store if I need help with some tech related issue.

Assholes screaming on the phone and demanding a manager every time they fark something up or misunderstood something have ruined customer service for the rest of us.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I think it's all just part of capitalism's race to the bottom. That and because they took Jeezus out of schools.


Transsexuals took him out too.  They had a good time.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The closest I ever came to losing it was at a McDonalds drive thru window.  The kid started to hand me my bag and as I reached for it, he pulled it back because someone inside was talking to him.  A few seconds later, he goes to hand me the bag again and then pulls it back so he can again listen to someone inside say something, apparently funny, because he was now laughing.  If he did it again, I was going to pull through, park, go inside, walk behind the counter and get my bag.  Fortunately for all involved I was able to reach the bag on attempt number three.  I didn't back there for quite a while.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Have you tried remembering that it's a person on the other end of the phone?

I worked call centers for 15 years. It's not the reps.

It's the customers that are terrible, terrible people.

You are not entitled to compensation because you are too dumb to know the difference between what you are paying for and what you expect you deserve. You do not get to be an asshole because the person on the other end of the call is forbidden from reacting to you as you deserve.

And guess what: when you ask for a supervisor, you're on hold for no reason at all other than the supervisor doesn't want to talk to an asshole. Again. They're just going to confirm what the first rep said, and waste twenty minutes of your time as an asshole tax.


Back in the day my supervisor was in charge of the whole place. We were allowed to pass angry customers to the people next to us. It gave the illusion of escalation. We'd get the data and get back to the person.
It was usually a stressed out manager who had a very legitimate beef with our product
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Munden: My friend worked at a comcast returns center in the early 00s.  He told me one of the returned cable boxes had a whole cheeseburger inside of it.  The customer unscrewed it, took a cheeseburger and placed it inside, then screwed it back up before returning.


When I worked at Radio Shack, someone brought a "new" phone in that he said didn't work and wanted an exchange.  I unscrewed it and it was packed full of dead cockroaches.  It was the only time in my life when I was able to use the phrase, "well, there's your problem right there", in proper context.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Have you tried remembering that it's a person on the other end of the phone?

I worked call centers for 15 years. It's not the reps.

It's the customers that are terrible, terrible people.

You are not entitled to compensation because you are too dumb to know the difference between what you are paying for and what you expect you deserve. You do not get to be an asshole because the person on the other end of the call is forbidden from reacting to you as you deserve.

And guess what: when you ask for a supervisor, you're on hold for no reason at all other than the supervisor doesn't want to talk to an asshole. Again. They're just going to confirm what the first rep said, and waste twenty minutes of your time as an asshole tax.


I always try to emphasize when talking to the people at the other end my frustration is not with them, but with either their management or more likely, the assholes that have contracted them to answer phones.  If I say something is terrible, I'm not referring them, but to the people that put us both into this position.  Its not your fault or mine, but some rich asshole's fault that neither of us will ever meet.  So how can we work together to fix the issue.  Typically works pretty well.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snowflake nation
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure both the level of assistance and perceived level of assistance are both pretty shiatty on the whole.

Airlines have gotten worse; credit cards maybe have gotten better.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did consumers think they were going to LIKE the shift in the balance of power in the workplace?
Do you think the guy who has had the last three years to figure out that he can do exactly the same or better at some other equally shiatty job five minutes from now when he tires of this one has ANY INCENTIVE WHATSOEVER to kiss your fat ass?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: The increase in small businesses using IVR's is frustrating to me.  I shouldn't need to press 4 buttons and listen to 3 minutes of instruction to talk to someone. The CVS IVR is infuriating.

/Many IVR's have a feature that if you swear it'll bypass the automated system and xfer you to a live rep - try it next time.


I once found a hidden menu bypass.
I was trying to navigate some phone system menu, and I couldn't get a live person. 0 wasn't an option. I tired it anyway out of frustration.
0
Sorry, that is not a valid selection. Please try again.
0
Sorry, that is not a valid selection. Please try-
0
Sorry, that is not a valid select-
0
Transferring you to an agent.

It didn't won't until I did it 4 times.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

assjuice: sinko swimo: I'd be happy if wal mart would have more than one cash register person.

Cash register people are called 'cashiers'.


Not in my Walmart. She dispenses bills thru her mouth and change from her belly button. You don't wanna know about receipts.
Aka a cash register person
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: assjuice: sinko swimo: I'd be happy if wal mart would have more than one cash register person.

Cash register people are called 'cashiers'.

<puts out pinky>

Well lah-deee-dah!

I bet you call a car hole a "garage" too.


And I bet he calls the potato compartment a "glove box".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I stayed with my parents recently while I recovered from surgery and my dad has been having two really odd fights with customer service for water and electricity companies. One of them hasn't been billing him at all... and the other one, for a while now, has clearly been billing him way less than he thinks they should have based on previous billing. He's been trying to straighten it out and getting nowhere. He even sent a certified letter notifying one of the companies of the mistake just so that there's a record that he tried to do the right thing.

I basically jokingly told him not to be too tough on the phone bank people since they probably have no idea how to deal with a call from someone trying to pay more. It probably has never happened before and there's no section in the manual dealing with it. Those folks have zero idea how to address it. But I probably was not far off, since they keep trying to refer him to the people you talk to if you've been overcharged and they don't know how to help him. I keep expecting local news to do a human interest story about a man struggling with customer service to pay the money he owes for utilities.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps even more troubling, 17% of consumers surveyed admitted to behaving "uncivilly" toward a company - and not because of an issue with its products or services, but due to a perceived difference of values or beliefs, such as religion, politics, gender issues or vaccination and mask mandates.

Well, those are the easy ones. These people are just meritless, racist, misogynistic assholes, and if they make an actual threat they should be arrested and charged. Public shaming, losing their job, losing their house -- all completely acceptable and appropriate consequences. Their presence in society shouldn't be tolerated until they're prepared to show they have some value to it.

The rest of them -- people who have actual complaints, are trying to get assistance from a non-functioning customer service process that a faceless corporation has deliberately set up to be as unhelpful as possible -- these are why we need to equip the CFPB with actual, real teeth. Companies should be required to operate multi-platform contact lines -- fully service phone banks, chat, social media, etc., and wait times/resolutions should be carefully monitored and made publicly available. And heavy, meaningful fines imposed on companies that fail to invest significantly in this area and show trackable success.


If I choose not buy from a company because that company is full of a-holes that give money to other a-holes
or buy or source resources from a-holes..Maybe that's a farking hint I don't want to give a-holes money..
Whining about people doing that, just makes it even more pathetic..  I don't OWE them my business
just because they exist..I have a mental list of places I won't spend money if at all possible, or support with web clicks. For various reasons..I'm NOT the bad guy for having personal scruples against supporting them.

Fox/Newscorp
NewsMax
OAN
Hobby Lobby
Starbucks
Wal*Mart
Wendy's
Chick-Fil-A
Sinclair Broadcasting
Koch Industries
Home Depot
 
Merltech
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: This happens because mainly the so-called customer service front line has no idea what they are doing.

Products they represent are so complex and multi-faceted that it really is almost impossible for anyone to know what they're doing, without months of in-depth training, which the owner class is not going to provide.

As a prime example, I present the Microsoft Support web site.  I have yet to see a single support request resolved by any of the so-called experts.  The whole point is just to maintain the illusion of support.

Happy to be proven wrong.


My experience with Microshaft is that it's somehow the users fault. Even if hundreds of people express the same thing.
Or it's must be a driver issue.  My favorite is one on this is that office wants to default everything to collate. Even on a printer that doesn't even collate. Yup, driver all right. Microshaft: Print driver.
 
alitaki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The rest of them -- people who have actual complaints, are trying to get assistance from a non-functioning customer service process that a faceless corporation has deliberately set up to be as unhelpful as possible -- these are why we need to equip the CFPB with actual, real teeth. Companies should be required to operate multi-platform contact lines -- fully service phone banks, chat, social media, etc., and wait times/resolutions should be carefully monitored and made publicly available. And heavy, meaningful fines imposed on companies that fail to invest significantly in this area and show trackable success.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

I mean, I agree with you, but, HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

Seriously though, this is years of letting the investor class dominate the financial scene. Gotta make sure that stock price stays up there to maintain their wealth. Cuts need to be made somewhere and prices need to go higher. Quality of product and service ends up suffering. Welcome to America!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Friggin Wells Fargo.
Someone made a typo entering my phone number on a new (inherited) account. I get an e mail that is been changed. Tried calling the number on the email but there was no option access the system needed my account number.
Long story short I called the local office, spoke to the person who made the mistake who fixed it.
If you want my money at least give the illusion that you care
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: TheCableGuy: The increase in small businesses using IVR's is frustrating to me.  I shouldn't need to press 4 buttons and listen to 3 minutes of instruction to talk to someone. The CVS IVR is infuriating.

/Many IVR's have a feature that if you swear it'll bypass the automated system and xfer you to a live rep - try it next time.

I once found a hidden menu bypass.
I was trying to navigate some phone system menu, and I couldn't get a live person. 0 wasn't an option. I tired it anyway out of frustration.
0
Sorry, that is not a valid selection. Please try again.
0
Sorry, that is not a valid selection. Please try-
0
Sorry, that is not a valid select-
0
Transferring you to an agent.

It didn't won't until I did it 4 times.


Not exactly a "hidden bypass" that's just "erroring out" of the system.

If you press enough random buttons on an ATM outside of a bank, eventually someone will come out of the bank and ask you to stop.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The closest I ever came to losing it was at a McDonalds drive thru window.  The kid started to hand me my bag and as I reached for it, he pulled it back because someone inside was talking to him.  A few seconds later, he goes to hand me the bag again and then pulls it back so he can again listen to someone inside say something, apparently funny, because he was now laughing.  If he did it again, I was going to pull through, park, go inside, walk behind the counter and get my bag.  Fortunately for all involved I was able to reach the bag on attempt number three.  I didn't back there for quite a while.


Went to the drive through, they're is literally no one else in the line.  Pull to the board and nothing happens.  I say "hello?" and get back "just a minute." I wait exactly one minute and try again. "I'll be with you in just a moment sir." I wait 2 more solid minutes and pull around to the window. The cashier is on her cell phone. Talking about some bullshiat that LaKesha did at a party.
I say "excuse me miss" She holds up the wait a minute finger. So I pull up to the next window and wave at the person there to open up so I can place my damn order. They asked why I was doing it that way, I told the lady to go back to the first window and see.
She just kinda glances back there.  Shrugs her shoulders and takes my order.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wingnut396:

I always try to emphasize when talking to the people at the other end my frustration is not with them, but with either their management or more likely, the assholes that have contracted them to answer phones.  If I say something is terrible, I'm not referring them, but to the people that put us both into this position.  Its not your fault or mine, but some rich asshole's fault that neither of us will ever meet.  So how can we work together to fix the issue.  Typically works pretty well.

This is the best approach.  I don't have to deny being angry but then the employee I'm talking to doesn't feel threatened or victimized and they usually share my frustration/move to my side and are more likely to move heaven and earth to stick it to the company themselves.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got the last laugh by outsourcing my consumer rage.

I have no doubt my proxy in the Philippines is breaking a chair over some guy in India's head right at this moment over my phone bill dispute.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been lucky with help on the phone lately. Knock on wood.
Some recent cashier experiences though have me wondering, "am I just being a biatchy Karen, are they badly trained, or are they just doofuses?"
My patience is much shorter than it was pre-pandemic. Yeah, I'll own that.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Merltech: kpaxoid: This happens because mainly the so-called customer service front line has no idea what they are doing.

Products they represent are so complex and multi-faceted that it really is almost impossible for anyone to know what they're doing, without months of in-depth training, which the owner class is not going to provide.

As a prime example, I present the Microsoft Support web site.  I have yet to see a single support request resolved by any of the so-called experts.  The whole point is just to maintain the illusion of support.

Happy to be proven wrong.

My experience with Microshaft is that it's somehow the users fault. Even if hundreds of people express the same thing.
Or it's must be a driver issue.  My favorite is one on this is that office wants to default everything to collate. Even on a printer that doesn't even collate. Yup, driver all right. Microshaft: Print driver.


Online chats are the worst.
Instead of providing simple solutions first (ie do this, what happened) they ask lots of detailed, technical questions.
Christ if I had that level of knowledge I would not need your help.
 
alitaki
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kpaxoid: As a prime example, I present the Microsoft Support web site.  I have yet to see a single support request resolved by any of the so-called experts.  The whole point is just to maintain the illusion of support.

Happy to be proven wrong.


Not wrong at all.

A law firm I used to work at hired a college kid to replace me after I got a better gig closer to home. My former coworker trained the kid up and was then let go because he was deemed too expensive. Part of the reason I left is because I saw this coming. They hired me in August of whatever year that was to join an a two man team. By Christmas, they let the more senior of the two original team members go. I started looking for something new soon after.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.