(The Dodo) Falling on hard times, Abby's family made the difficult decision to surrender their beloved dog & her belongings. She's now doing well in a foster home & hopes to find a new family in time for a future Woofday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Update on Ralphie the demon dog. Still making progress in his intensive training. The video cannot be embedded, so I'll just post it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0xjB-BOs7c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0xjB-BOs7c
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
FTFA: "We're thinking of hanging the dog's portrait in our office to remind us to be humble, to give grace, to spend energy on loving instead of judging and to always help where and when we can because you just never know what the future holds and what curveballs life might throw at you," Sanctuary Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

aww man, it got real dusty in here for some reason. Glad Abby seems to be handling the transition okay.

aww man, it got real dusty in here for some reason. Glad Abby seems to be handling the transition okay.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: FTFA: "We're thinking of hanging the dog's portrait in our office to remind us to be humble, to give grace, to spend energy on loving instead of judging and to always help where and when we can because you just never know what the future holds and what curveballs life might throw at you," Sanctuary Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

aww man, it got real dusty in here for some reason. Glad Abby seems to be handling the transition okay.


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Her original owners obviously did what they felt was best for Abby but it still breaks my heart 💔 As I'm sure their hearts broke when they surrendered her. Normally I'd be really concerned with the chances of an older dog getting adopted but I'm sure the publicity will help her find a new home soon 🤞
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

almostsane: Her original owners obviously did what they felt was best for Abby but it still breaks my heart 💔 As I'm sure their hearts broke when they surrendered her. Normally I'd be really concerned with the chances of an older dog getting adopted but I'm sure the publicity will help her find a new home soon 🤞

That's my hope too.


That's my hope too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Daisy is a happy pup! Flea bath and nail trim.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Junie is sleepy. He got flea bath and nail trim. Found out his bad breath is due to retained baby teeth, and significant tarter. When he goes in for neutering they will remove his baby teeth. Poor baby.😞

Got new diet food for Daisy. She actually ate it without wet food on top. ❤❤❤

Gabriel is going to have a biopsy on his bumps. At first vet thought it was an allergy response to fleas, food or environment, but I told him he's had them a long time, maybe 2012-2013? The vet in Austin took a syringe sample and said it was fatty tissue. He's 14 1/2. Doing pretty good. ❤ Ming is healthy.
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Crap. Here's Gabriel
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
There has been a dog that howls pitifully in the yard in back of me. I guess his owner leaves him alone a lot. It breaks my heart to hear him howl. I went back and looked through the fence, he's a Doberman with docked tail but long ears. Seems like a sweetie. He seemed to see me, I said hi to him🙂 but he didn't come over. He doesn't bark, just howls.😞
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

On way back after dropping the fur babies off at vet, I passed a field with cows and a few donkeys!❤❤❤
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx: There has been a dog that howls pitifully in the yard in back of me. I guess his owner leaves him alone a lot. It breaks my heart to hear him howl. I went back and looked through the fence, he's a Doberman with docked tail but long ears. Seems like a sweetie. He seemed to see me, I said hi to him🙂 but he didn't come over. He doesn't bark, just howls.😞

Poor baby! :(


Poor baby! :(
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Dulce has had a lipoma on his back for over 5 years. My vet calls it "angry fat." :D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx: There has been a dog that howls pitifully in the yard in back of me. I guess his owner leaves him alone a lot. It breaks my heart to hear him howl. I went back and looked through the fence, he's a Doberman with docked tail but long ears. Seems like a sweetie. He seemed to see me, I said hi to him🙂 but he didn't come over. He doesn't bark, just howls.😞

Keep an eye on that situation back there, it could be a sign of other forms of animal abuse in progress.


Keep an eye on that situation back there, it could be a sign of other forms of animal abuse in progress.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx: There has been a dog that howls pitifully in the  yard in back of me. I guess his owner leaves him alone a lot. It breaks my heart to hear him howl. I went back and looked through the fence, he's a Doberman with docked tail but long ears. Seems like a sweetie. He seemed to see me, I said hi to him🙂 but he didn't come over. He doesn't bark, just howls.😞


That would break my heart too. I originally got two cats so they could keep each other company while I'm at work or out of town, but since Primo went to the bridge, Dulce's been home alone a lot. He gets over me going to work pretty quickly, but when I go out of town to see my dad, he gets a little more upset and yells at me for about 10 minutes before he settles down. As a result (and also due to the pandemic), I haven't been away from home for more than 3 days since 2019.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

DONKEYS!!! 😃

Poor Junie, tell him I went through something similar: my baby teeth weren't falling out as their roots didn't dissolve. That didn't prevent the adult teeth from trying to come up so I had to an oral surgeon and have 8 baby teeth pulled. It was my first experience with nitrous oxide and it was actually a mellow experience 😁

Wish that I could get nitrous at EVERY dental visit, including cleanings!

Wish that I could get nitrous at EVERY dental visit, including cleanings!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx: There has been a dog that howls pitifully in the yard in back of me. I guess his owner leaves him alone a lot. It breaks my heart to hear him howl. I went back and looked through the fence, he's a Doberman with docked tail but long ears. Seems like a sweetie. He seemed to see me, I said hi to him🙂 but he doesn't come over. He doesn't bark, just howls.😞

😥 💔 😥


😥 💔 😥
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

