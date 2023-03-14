 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Black man who was fleeing three trucks full of white men shouting racial slurs died of natural causes, Mississippi police insist   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
Youtube LJ25-U3jNWM
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Billie Holiday: Strange Fruit (Live 1959)
Youtube YbcZstt8ACY
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crump told reporters that he believes Carter's head was severed from his body and that his spinal cord was found in another location away from his head.

Well, if your head was severed from your body, it's natural that you would die... so natural causes!  Yeah, there were probably animals after he was dead, but 25-year old men just don't die in the woods for no reason
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OldRod: Crump told reporters that he believes Carter's head was severed from his body and that his spinal cord was found in another location away from his head.

Well, if your head was severed from your body, it's natural that you would die... so natural causes!  Yeah, there were probably animals after he was dead, but 25-year old men just don't die in the woods for no reason


He was definitely chased down and killed by wild animals. Primates, if you will.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When did it become 1950 again?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he whistle at a white woman?

Reading the details, the mob took their time to exact cruelty. This story along with every single one like it needs to be Emmett Tilled.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

