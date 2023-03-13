 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wilmington Star News)   School warns that its "mental health closet" may be harmful to student's physical health   (starnewsonline.com) divider line
3
    More: Facepalm, Health, Press release, The Age, School, Mental health, Parent, Student, mental health closet  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 5:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wessoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For your mental health, please keep all your most vile, darkest feelings in the closet provided. And then leave them there.

Thanks,
Your school superintendent
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the FARK is...oh never mind, I'll let some other people debate that.

"Mental health closet" sounds like a padded room where people are put so they can scream and cry the hell out of their problems.


Ziggy style
Youtube u8v-zuKe9sU


/this is the foyer to the mental health closet
//he got to spend time in a bigger one
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While the auditorium stage and gym foyer samples tested at between two and three times the state standard, the sample collected from the floor of the mental health closet tested at more than 2,400 times the standard, according to the inspection report.

Considering it's North Carolina, I'm wondering what their base line for "state standard" is.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.