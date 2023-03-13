 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   FBI seizes dozens of firearms... just like the Founders intended   (inquirer.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Funny... after the last few days of SVB (and related) threads, I read the headline and immediately wondered why the rugged individuals causing disruption with venture capital and innovation would be involved with firearms.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since threads dealing with early American firearms like this inevitably become a discussion of, "you should only have the right to own muskets like in 1776" with tired regularity, I'll get in front of this one with a 2016 SCOTUS decision that was not only unambiguously unanimous, but never seems to get cited in these discussions for some reason.

"...the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding."   Caetano v. Massachusetts, 577 U.S. 411 (2016)

Caetano v. Massachusetts :: 577 U.S. ___ (2016) :: Justia US Supreme Court Center
Caetano v. Massachusetts | Case Brief for Law School | LexisNexis
Supreme Court Rules Second Amendment Protects Stun Guns - Frantz, McConnell & Seymour, LLP (fmsllp.com)
Supreme Court Vacates Massachusetts Ruling That Found Stun Guns Ineligible for 2nd Amendment Protections (reason.com)
Caetano v. Massachusetts - Wikipedia
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ditty, no!
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FightDirector: "...the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding."   Caetano v. Massachusetts, 577 U.S. 411 (2016)


Thus our current restrictions on machine guns are constitutionally reasonable to impose on 2A-protected arms.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone stole Pennsylvania rifles from my hometown,.
Be a shame if anything happened to the thieves.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Someone stole Pennsylvania rifles from my hometown,.
Be a shame if anything happened to the thieves.


Did they look like these?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Might have been these guys:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure we're not interpreting the 2nd the way the founders had in mind.
 
Gumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half the people who comment on this will probably do so before actually reading the article....
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federalist #29

The Founders hampered the Federal Government's ability to regulate guns, but fully intended for the States to regulate them for consistent unit training and logistics.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theviewscreen.comView Full Size


What I could have done to the South with phasers!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Christ, they arrested ditty!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FightDirector: "...the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding."   Caetano v. Massachusetts, 577 U.S. 411 (2016)


What about we also patriotic American citizen gun toters who consider that decision a partisan paid-for shiatty hot take by an ever-more illegitimate SCOTUS?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Christ, they arrested ditty!


That's a name I haven't heard in a long time

/waves hand
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I put on my powdered wig and grab my Kentucky rifle!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm pretty sure we're not interpreting the 2nd the way the founders had in mind.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
