(WMUR New Hampshire)   Petty crooks steal a car. The greats steal a car dealership   (wmur.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the cost of two pickup trucks in Texas -- with the fancy cupholders for your ammo.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, they stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Polaris Slingshot, 2018 Land Rover and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

I may not be up on current car prices, but how the hell is that $250K worth of vehicles? Is the Land Rover worth that much, because those others aren't.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$250,000 worth of vehicles...

Why do you have a 12-car garage,
and you only stole 6 cars?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> $250k
> "entire dealership"

Subby hasn't bought a new car in a very long time
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like 3 new Camrys?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're running down a dream?

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Runnin' Down A Dream (Official Music Video)
Youtube Y1D3a5eDJIs
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA it was... 4 vehicles. I'm surprised no model of the Ford Compensation was on the list.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like a stealership, amirite?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another one of them varmits: According to the article, they stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Polaris Slingshot, 2018 Land Rover and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

I may not be up on current car prices, but how the hell is that $250K worth of vehicles? Is the Land Rover worth that much, because those others aren't.


That's like 4 Camrys these days.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pried open the key box

LMFAO.  30 years ago I worked at a tiny office of a small car rental company an we had an in-floor safe, same as every two-bit gas station on Earth.  There was no prying that open.  These chuckleheads have something that can be pried open?!?!?!?

BWAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAA
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another one of them varmits: According to the article, they stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Polaris Slingshot, 2018 Land Rover and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

I may not be up on current car prices, but how the hell is that $250K worth of vehicles? Is the Land Rover worth that much, because those others aren't.


I just looked and a the Slingshot is only about $30,000, but it only has 3 wheels so....

There's one I see around town every once in a while.  I parked near it last fall and I was so tempted to jump in and just see what it felt like to sit in the driver's seat but I decided it would be a bad idea to jump in someone else's ride.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 500x288]


Love this movie.  I'll never understand his father in law. That dude farked up every one's lives. Jfc.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They were gone in 60 seconds.
 
almejita
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Another one of them varmits: According to the article, they stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Polaris Slingshot, 2018 Land Rover and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

I may not be up on current car prices, but how the hell is that $250K worth of vehicles? Is the Land Rover worth that much, because those others aren't.

I just looked and a the Slingshot is only about $30,000, but it only has 3 wheels so....

There's one I see around town every once in a while.  I parked near it last fall and I was so tempted to jump in and just see what it felt like to sit in the driver's seat but I decided it would be a bad idea to jump in someone else's ride.

[Fark user image 850x562]


Fark user imageView Full Size


What is that, a car for ants?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember when the trusty ol' Dodge got stollen

modernman.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where do you stash 10,000 Yugos?
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I remember when the trusty ol' Dodge got stollen

[modernman.com image 640x480]


Follow me, Al.  TWO salamis.
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: pried open the key box

LMFAO.  30 years ago I worked at a tiny office of a small car rental company an we had an in-floor safe, same as every two-bit gas station on Earth.  There was no prying that open.  These chuckleheads have something that can be pried open?!?!?!?

BWAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAA


zoro.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: According to the article, they stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Polaris Slingshot, 2018 Land Rover and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

I may not be up on current car prices, but how the hell is that $250K worth of vehicles? Is the Land Rover worth that much, because those others aren't.


Maybe the former owners' loans were really underwater.
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustLookin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's go steal us a car dealership!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JustLookin: Let's go steal us a car dealership!

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I loved that show
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: pried open the key box

LMFAO.  30 years ago I worked at a tiny office of a small car rental company an we had an in-floor safe, same as every two-bit gas station on Earth.  There was no prying that open.  These chuckleheads have something that can be pried open?!?!?!?

BWAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAA


A common pickle jar's probably harder to open
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.


You say this in a world where a CD is still 9.99.
They should be 6 bucks.
Artist.
Label.
Store.
Manufacturers.
Shipping.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.


Mp3s should be no more than a buck. If that.  And on-line rentals of movies should not be 25 times more expensive that redbox.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's still unclear if multiple people are behind the theft.

No. Obviously one person drove away in 4 cars
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 500x288]

Love this movie.  I'll never understand his father in law. That dude farked up every one's lives. Jfc.


I totally understand that guy.  I know half a dozen guys (and two women) exactly like that who would react in the same way or worse.

It was never about the money for him; it's an ego thing. Sometimes people with giant egos also manage to become quite wealthy due to having a "never stop until I get everything" attitude.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Four Ringer: There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.

You say this in a world where a CD is still 9.99.
They should be 6 bucks.
Artist.
Label.
Store.
Manufacturers.
Shipping.


Be that as it may, there's one thing I'm very good at and that's car valuation
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Four Ringer: There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.

Mp3s should be no more than a buck. If that.  And on-line rentals of movies should not be 25 times more expensive that redbox.


IIRC, Itunes cost about a buck a piece for each song
 
atomic-age
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I keep seeing "busted" in articles, and it grates.

Tymowicz said he arrived at work early Sunday and found that the door had been busted open and that vehicles were missing from the showroom.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Four Ringer: waxbeans: The Four Ringer: There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.

You say this in a world where a CD is still 9.99.
They should be 6 bucks.
Artist.
Label.
Store.
Manufacturers.
Shipping.

Be that as it may, there's one thing I'm very good at and that's car valuation


My point is prices are lies. And some lies don't even get push back.
It makes my blood boil, daily.
Used to work in auto body as a kid. Knowing their games.  I'm sure dealerships are as bad or worse. Hell. My FIL was forced to bring back a truck because they didn't rip him off enough.  I still can't believe he actually took it back.  I would have put it in a storage locker, made the payments and told them to farking sue me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Four Ringer: waxbeans: The Four Ringer: There's no way in any reality that those 4 cars come anywhere near 250k in value.

Mp3s should be no more than a buck. If that.  And on-line rentals of movies should not be 25 times more expensive that redbox.

IIRC, Itunes cost about a buck a piece for each song


Yeah but their not yours.  fark apple.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

