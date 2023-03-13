 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Subby doesn't believe that "Gary Glitter was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s" but he does believe he's back in prison after being out for less than a month   (bbc.com) divider line
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dont believe it?
Here's info on the documentary.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he had died.

/Or is he dead and they're just keeping his body in prison?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da da da dada hey da da dada - Homer Simpson
Youtube hhelrTuw9OI
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I thought he had died.

/Or is he dead and they're just keeping his body in prison?


That was a "mockumentary."
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
heeeeyyyyyy
 
