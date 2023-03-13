 Skip to content
(CNN)   Roman skeleton buried in lead coffin dug up in England. The Aristocrats   (cnn.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It Wasn't Me
Youtube fUcpwDY2d38
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Britain is just full of unusual crap.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's to all of us still vertical, may you live forever.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, it's fine, just open the lead coffin without so much as casting detect magic/evil. I'm sure releasing the radioactive demilich will work out great.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah. Yes, leaded coffins. Much like leaded gas in the 70's, useful to get rid of that whole "knocking" problem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's an ancient Roman lady. Fill her up with wine, give the defib a jolt and just like that they are off to Milan for fashion week.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh sure, when the British museum does it it's archeology, but when I do it, the local police call it graverobbing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DannyBrandt: Ah. Yes, leaded coffins. Much like leaded gas in the 70's, useful to get rid of that whole "knocking" problem.


"Dead relatives tapping on their tombs? See Honest Demetrius for his revenant-proof lead caskets!"
 
