 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Guy named Spy accused of spying at We Spy Coffee   (wfla.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Hidden camera, Video, Public toilet, 31-year-old Spyridon Voulgarakis, Man, Police, 31-year-old man, Male  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/ExactlyWhatItSaysOnTheTin
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, they didn't specify what the "And More"part was spying.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
they noticed they were being recorded by a camera placed underneath the sink.
"it was an iPhone that was propped underneath the sink and it was upside down.

Cat missed his chance to throw an iPhone in the urinal and piss on it.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
something that begins with D..
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tampon Springs??!!
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: What a dick.


That's what he said.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I ever walked into a restroom and found a hidden camera I'd just disconnect it and take it, because hey, free camera.
What is anybody going to do about it?
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If I ever walked into a restroom and found a hidden camera I'd just disconnect it and take it, because hey, free camera.
What is anybody going to do about it?


Who knows, you might make it to Fark.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, it says it right in the title of the establishment.  What did you expect?
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/ExactlyWhatItSaysOnTheTin

The victim confronted 31-year-old Spyridon Voulgarakis...


This sounds a lot like "Spyridon Vulgaris"...


C18H27NO3: If I ever walked into a restroom and found a hidden camera I'd just disconnect it and take it, because hey, free camera.
What is anybody going to do about it?


I know a guy (now deceased from old age) who ran a junk yard and would occasionally get impound cars from the cops. They found a lot of stuff, including guns and kept everything they found.


If you find you're being recorded, it probably makes sense to turn it in for several reasons...

1) It's going to be considered evidence, and you don't want a camera with a bunch of voyeur evidence on it.

2) If you know who probably put it there, you can confront them as this guy did and get into a fistfight, if that's your thing and not get charged, because hey, that other guy is the pervert.

3) You can sue the hell out of the person who put it there, the venue that allowed it to happen or both.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If I ever walked into a restroom and found a hidden camera I'd just disconnect it and take it, because hey, free camera.
What is anybody going to do about it?


You might not be able to use it, depending on how the camera was designed.

If the recording media is separate from the camera itself, you could take the camera home and point it at your TV while it plays Disney films all day, Harmony Hug style.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Tampon Springs??!!


No Tampon Strings
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.