Two knuckleheads who can't spell accidentally book flights to Bucharest instead of Budapest. Fark: They own it and have a great time
14
    More: Cool, Eastern Europe, Romania, Hungary, Budapest, Encyclopdia Britannica, Australia, Bucharest, Europe  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 12:41 AM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prettier women in Bucharest
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stranger things have happened.
Did Sara Pascoe mistakenly go to Central America on Holiday? - Would I Lie to You?
Youtube kYLyWwiObUE
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tiktok?

#thathappened
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always hear Charles Barkley's voice when I read the word knucklehead.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would their inability spell the word "accidentally" cause them to end up in the wrong place.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least they wound up on the right continent. Either way, they wanted to go someplace really old and foreign to their experiences.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anything for clicks and likes and whatnot. If you want to go to Budapest, that's where you'll book you flight. It's not that difficult, unless you're looking for more subscribers on TikTok.
On my last trip to the old country, I somehow didn't fly to Hamburg, IA (though I've been there) and did not return from Bremen, OH (I have not been there, yet), but managed to go to/from Germany. Wow, what a feat! Do I get 10m honorary likes or something for not being dumb?

Watch my next TikTok! I went to the car wash, and my car came out cleaner than it was before! If this video gets 17 likes, I'll raffle off a pair of socks (only used thrice).
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought Budapest was an evangelical Buddhist.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give them one good reason why they should never make a change.
 
SingerWang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Better then these guys.

They wanted Sydney, NSW, Australia but got Sydney, NS, Canada.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/italian-tourists-end-up-in-wrong-sydney-1.975605

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39459471.amp
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Americans: theyrethesameplace.jpg
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doesn't even hold a candle to this guy who wanted to play cricket in Hobart, Tasmania and ended up in Hobock, Tanzania.  Doubt he found a game there.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1988-11-18-mn-777-story.html
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SurelyShirley: Anything for clicks and likes and whatnot. If you want to go to Budapest, that's where you'll book you flight. It's not that difficult, unless you're looking for more subscribers on TikTok.
On my last trip to the old country, I somehow didn't fly to Hamburg, IA (though I've been there) and did not return from Bremen, OH (I have not been there, yet), but managed to go to/from Germany. Wow, what a feat! Do I get 10m honorary likes or something for not being dumb?

Watch my next TikTok! I went to the car wash, and my car came out cleaner than it was before! If this video gets 17 likes, I'll raffle off a pair of socks (only used thrice).


You're not wrong... but that was a very "old man yells at cloud" type of rant.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've never been to Romania.

I have been to Budapest. Go to Romania.
 
