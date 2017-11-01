 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Baboons roll boulder onto hikers before breaking into Also sprach Zarathustra   (nypost.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good 👍
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love all animals.

Except baboons.

I farking hate baboons.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a Zarathustra boosta.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baboons are pure evil, they should be destroyed.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tekmo: I love all animals.

Except baboons.

I farking hate baboons.


Yeah, well f*ck you too buddy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Baboons are pure evil, they should be destroyed.


Fark user image
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They obviously learned this behavior watching cartoons.
"Logoed, affluence signalling Hiking" gear: $4000.
Getting biatch-slapped by blue-assed nature: Priceless.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to show dominance over all other primates.  Otherwise you end up with Dr. Zaius.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Good 👍


WTF?!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 400x517]


This guy gets it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image image 400x517]


🤭
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't think that inset image is actually the zoomed in red circle like it claims to be.

I also doubt the story since they didn't see the monkeys roll the boulder at them, they just saw that they were there.
Fark user image
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence!  Agitated Baboons is the name of my rock band.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

The monkey posted his reaction to social media
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not taunt boulder monkey.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful area.  Too bad it's infesting with explosive rock throwing baboons.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the description of the baboon behavior reminded me of a certain U.S. political party, i chuckled and went about reading. then i came to the comments, of which there aren't many but the first one is a doozy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: the description of the baboon behavior reminded me of a certain U.S. political party, i chuckled and went about reading. then i came to the comments, of which there aren't many but the first one is a doozy.


You do understand that that was the New York Post you were reading that in, right?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a baboon might look like:
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every millimeter of Earth doesn't need a human in it. Baboon Forever.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not we who will spank the monkey, the monkey will spank us.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Baboon for "You're a long way from home, sucka!!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to South Africa and those baboons are vicious. I saw them chasing/attacking people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: I've been to South Africa and those baboons are vicious. I saw them chasing/attacking people.


Good
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: Isitoveryet: the description of the baboon behavior reminded me of a certain U.S. political party, i chuckled and went about reading. then i came to the comments, of which there aren't many but the first one is a doozy.

You do understand that that was the New York Post you were reading that in, right?



oh yeah, i forgot where i was for a moment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Baboons think they're cool, because they have those big red asses.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were lucky, baboon also could have gnawed their faces off. Baboons are farking evil, violent and dangerous.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
dam dirty monkeys

Fark user image
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Omen 1979 animal scene
Youtube PTX8m06-cj0
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The God Must Be Crazy 2. Funny Scene 🙄🤣(los dioses deben estar locos 2 )
Youtube CwX6nf0prJs
How to Catch a Baboon - YouTube
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chaka when the boulders fell

i.pinimg.com
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It is not we who will spank the monkey, the monkey will spank us.


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Walker: I've been to South Africa and those baboons are vicious. I saw them chasing/attacking people.

Good


What's your deal?

If poachers had been attacked, this  would have been a good story, but these were innocent hikers.

Yeesh...you were probably rooting for cocaine bear when it went after the two Swedish meatball hikers at the beginning of the movie.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting stories about Dan Richter, a nice guy.  Not only was he Moonwatcher once he was in the ape suit, he also allegedly was a neighbor with drug connections for John & Yoko.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: In a far more brutal example of simian vengeance in 2021, murderous macaques in India threw 250 dogs off the tops of trees and buildings as apparent revenge for killing one of their babies.

Geeeeez. DO NOT fark with us monkey things.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hikers quoted as saying "I hate every chimp I see from chimpan-a to Chimpanzee"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Baboons are farking evil, violent and dangerous.


Good
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: In a far more brutal example of simian vengeance in 2021, murderous macaques in India threw 250 dogs off the tops of trees and buildings as apparent revenge for killing one of their babies.

Geeeeez. DO NOT fark with us monkey things.


Did Monkeys Kill 250 Dogs in Revenge? | Snopes.com
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We have to say, "hey apes, we're in charge here.  We're the Alpha Primates on this planet.  If we nuke ourselves, you can take over, but before then, you fark around with us and we'll kill every goddamn one of you".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's only 1D4 of damage.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of the baboons in question:

i.dailymail.co.uk
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 446x336]
The monkey posted his reaction to social media


I thought it was his leg that exploded on impact.
Kinda disappointed in my monkeys.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: Walker: I've been to South Africa and those baboons are vicious. I saw them chasing/attacking people.

Good

What's your deal?

If poachers had been attacked, this  would have been a good story, but these were innocent hikers.

Yeesh...you were probably rooting for cocaine bear when it went after the two Swedish meatball hikers at the beginning of the movie.


It's best to ignore them in threads of this nature, they've got some weird thing with wanting people who spend time outdoors to die. I asked for clarification once and was immediately sorry I'd done so.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crafting your first item in a survival game
Youtube W0nRSmZ2UXo
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Do not taunt boulder monkey.


Fark user image
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wife was well-known in college for her talents fingering and blowing baboons bassoons.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, I laughed and then cheered for the baboons.
 
