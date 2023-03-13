 Skip to content
(Westword)   🎵 Uptown birds / Shiatting all over your Uptown world 🎵   (westword.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm not an expert on crows," admits Vicki Vargas-Madrid, the wildlife program administrator at Denver Parks & Recreation, who says that she's received many emails and calls recently from people complaining about crows in Denver. "Without being able to ask a crow, my guess for why they are here and hang out in large concentrations is this: It's quite common for crows to gather in large numbers in one area during this time of year, when the temperatures are frigid cold like it's been. Crows do this to insulate the warmth of one another to keep warm. It also protects them from predators."

Sounds plausible to me.  I think she's selling herself short.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who you gonna caw?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who put fifty tons of shiat on the Foreign Office roof?
Who suffers from nine known diseases?
Who gets up in the morning when the sun comes up
And makes their beds, paper clips, bus tickets
All around their heads?
Who congregate around Trafalgar Square
Taking pot shots at the tourists?
Oh you've got to watch out
When you wander round the square in the morning
Cause they're everywhere, they're everywhere

Here we have an honest man
A civil servant to boot
He lived high up in the Ministry
And when he wished to make a point
He knew just what to do
His window ledges were all covered in grease
"I want them out of here"

He said to me, "I want them gone"
Because you see - Oh don't you see
None of us are getting any younger
You've got to follow your nose
And if it tells you that you've got to go
Well that's because, they're everywhere,
They're everywhere

So we called in those men, those horrible men
We set them to work on the rooftops
You see their van is very plain
And I know they're too ashamed
To wear their by appointment badges anymore
Sometimes they use Vaseline, sometimes they use the pill
I've often seen them with a gun
But as the years go by, old habits seem to die
And nowadays they knockatize them all
Oh you've got to watch out
As you wander round the square in the morning
Oh they're everywhere, they're everywhere
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

And, quoth the raven, nevermoar!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh.  I have hummingbird feeders around my house so I just see little hummingbirds all day.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better than a murder of McCaws.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're all over my neighborhood.
:(
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Meh.  I have hummingbird feeders around my house so I just see little hummingbirds all day.


Hummingbird? Bullshiat, those are  crow-snacks!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
An eagle just pooped in my driveway... is that an omen? good or bad?
- Toni Reitter (@tonichelleak) March 13, 2023
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a Bill E. Joel song that is similar to this headline but with less pooping
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

seventypercent: There is a Bill E. Joel song that is similar to this headline but with less pooping


The German version has a bit more than that.
 
