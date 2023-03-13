 Skip to content
(NPR)   Take down one statue celebrating one of the most vile, racist, murderous thugs in human history, replace it with a statue honoring one of America's greatest heroes. It's the New Jersey way   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Cool, Harriet Tubman, New Jersey, City, Underground Railroad, Newark, New Jersey, Heart, Free negro, abolitionist Harriet Tubman  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they run TFA when they finish the statue?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess I know what all the "Italian Americans" will be caterwauling about for the next month or so.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks just like her.

/ dammit I wish I was a conceptual artist
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Artie Bucco runs to the car and hides.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The New Jersey way?  So the mob is getting a cut from everyone involved?

Just kidding. Good for New Jersey. We (Americans) should be honoring Harriet Tubman everywhere. She was a flesh and blood superhero.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just great. Now I can't remember what the war of 1812 was about. Way to destroy history, libs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And all Spranos rolled in their gravy with two loafs under their arms.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good.  Here in case people are still arguing about why we are removing an Italian heritage icon:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*hovers over URL Link*

Wait, Harriet Tubman is a vile, racist, murderous thug?

*clicks on link*

Oh, they're replacing it with her.
 
