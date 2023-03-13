 Skip to content
(Independent)   If only he knew then what he knows now. And by "then" I mean before he ate the Cadbury Creme Egg   (independent.co.uk) divider line
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cadbury wants some free press?  They should admit the video evidence is good enough and pay the man his five tons of flax anyway.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This was completely not staged and should be accepted as an absolutely real and true event that actually happened exactly as claimed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This was completely not staged and should be accepted as an absolutely real and true event that actually happened exactly as claimed.


I was on the fence until you set me straight.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man decided eating £10k egg is good publicity for his YouTube channel.

More at 11.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When we were kids, we called them Bock Bock Eggs. I mentioned that once to my wife and housemate, and now they always call them Bock Bock Eggs.

/Need to buy Bock Bock Eggs
 
zez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a Cadbury cream egg in my freezer that I have brought with me as I've moved from place to place since the late 80s. I used to keep it in the fridge but it started smelling around 10 years ago.

Wonder how much that one is worth?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zez: I have a Cadbury cream egg in my freezer that I have brought with me as I've moved from place to place since the late 80s. I used to keep it in the fridge but it started smelling around 10 years ago.

Wonder how much that one is worth?


Depends.  What's the deductible on your health insurance?
 
Cormee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He deserves no happiness
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cadbury Mini-Eggs are where it's at. Why they aren't in the candy aisle 365 days a year I'll never understand.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: [Fark user image image 425x339]


If you're having Easter problems I feel bad for you son...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you imagined a bit of confectionery could even hold a value of 410k you and al your idiot ilk are a significant factor  in why the world is so fooked up.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only easter candy eggs worth eating:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


bellsnurseryalaska.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always film myself every time I eat a random snack just in case it later turns out to have been a prize item, so this guy's legit.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is the item still...with you?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1. Open Cadbury egg
2. Substitute regular yolk with substance that looks like prize winning yolk
3. Rewrap egg
4. Film film eating fake Buck Buck Egg
5. Profit??$?$$
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ben Enya: [Fark user image 425x339]


Is that a new Chuck Tingle book?
 
