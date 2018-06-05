 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   US Media: The government needs you to find the differences between TikTok selling your data and Facebook selling your data. Young people: they're the same picture   (bbc.com)
104
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right?!?
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook sells your data to Russia.

TikTok collects your data for China and doesn't sell to anyone.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely the same thing.  Zuckerberg  learned Mandarin in a transparent attempt to befriend China to get their data too.  When that failed, he went to the U.S. Government to explain why it should only be okay when he does it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They could sway elections! Like that time our domestic social media companies did that by selling ads and accounts paid for by foreign actors and we told you all it's no big deal and did nothing about it. But this time, CHINESE."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't see the difference between a privacy-shredding social media platform run by an emotionless automaton and TikTok? Weird. I'm an old, and I can.

TikTok occasionally has short, amusing videos.

Facebook has old people shrieking about vaccines and critical race theory. They are not amusing, even in a "laugh at this idiot" sort of way.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is a useful tool for Boomers to be able to report black people walking down the sidewalk and high gas prices.

Tik Tok is for kids to make fun of Boomers. It's no mystery why it's hated and needs to be banned.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them has a gyna?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they are 100% correct. Any data tiktoc may collect is also something Facebook or whatever other social media is happy to sell.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: They don't see the difference between a privacy-shredding social media platform run by an emotionless automaton and TikTok? Weird. I'm an old, and I can.

TikTok occasionally has short, amusing videos.

Facebook has old people shrieking about vaccines and critical race theory. They are not amusing, even in a "laugh at this idiot" sort of way.


Jenna Ortega had a good joke during her SNL monologue where she describes Facebook as Tiktok but with racism instead of dancing.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: They don't see the difference between a privacy-shredding social media platform run by an emotionless automaton and TikTok? Weird. I'm an old, and I can.

TikTok occasionally has short, amusing videos.

Facebook has old people shrieking about vaccines and critical race theory. They are not amusing, even in a "laugh at this idiot" sort of way.


Well they also show short amusing videos that migrated from TikTok so there's that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Facebook is a useful tool for Boomers to be able to report black people walking down the sidewalk and high gas prices.

Tik Tok is for kids to make fun of Boomers. It's no mystery why it's hated and needs to be banned.


Facebook is for mask-off racism. Boomers use the Neighborhood app now for the quiet reporting of a "suspicious stranger who doesn't look like they're from around here."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok gives your data to the CCP, no charge. Facebook would sell your data to the CCP if asked.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.


What's barring facebook from selling the data to Chinese buyers?
 
olorin604
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.


If my data is somehow the lynchpin that gives china world superiority then so be it, I am far more important than I would ever have believed possible.

I don't use TikTok, I do use Facebook. No moral reasons just that's how it falls out.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not only is it the same thing, these idiots SHOULD care. I mean, WTF? They don't care about shiat anymore, but at the same time, are the most outraged generation on the planet. How does that even work?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I was annoyed, because I live here and I get bored," says the 18-year-old, who is studying computer science and creative writing at St Mary's College of Maryland. "But now it works, so it's not that big of a problem."

Holy cow you have the programmer attitude perfect. This kid is going places.
 
redmid17
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.

What's barring facebook from selling the data to Chinese buyers?


The fact Facebook can and does monetize that information for way more money than china would pay for it
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.

What's barring facebook from selling the data to Chinese buyers?


They certainly could and that would be as bad as tiktok.  But this isn't a facebook-exclusive practice, and what you described turns it into a bigger issue which is probably actually illegal already.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're not wrong.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In 2014 the Russians used fake Facebook accounts to terrorize a small Louisiana town with a hoax that there was a massive chemical fire at a local plant.

The Russians were just using Facebook like everybody else.

Imagine what you could do with a social media platform you owned.

https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE198.html#fn15

Selling private information is a pretty boring allegation. However I'm quite willing to believe that TikTok harbors Trojan potential to actually infect hardware or to just do old-fashioned social engineering.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now do LinkedIn vs NextDoor!
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

olorin604: If my data is somehow the lynchpin that gives china world superiority then so be it, I am far more important than I would ever have believed possible.


Nah think about what China can do in the aggregate with data on literally 100s of millions of Americans.  The warfare doesn't have to be literal either, it can be economic or social (as they are already doing in political campaigns).
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They are both terrible.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't use Facebook or TikTok. I must be brilliant I did give TikTok a go. They immediately figured out I might like 20-Somethings that dance half naked. Shockingly, that got boring after just a few views. Installed and removed same day.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"US Media"

<link to BBC article>
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the Chinese, or whoever, can buy it from Facebook. Banning TikTok is just more catering to boomer fear porn about China.

If anyone in power was actually concerned they'd be pushing strong data privacy protection laws in general. But that would cut into the revenue of some American oligarchs too, and we can't have that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: In 2014 the Russians used fake Facebook accounts to terrorize a small Louisiana town with a hoax that there was a massive chemical fire at a local plant.

The Russians were just using Facebook like everybody else.

Imagine what you could do with a social media platform you owned.

https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE198.html#fn15

Selling private information is a pretty boring allegation. However I'm quite willing to believe that TikTok harbors Trojan potential to actually infect hardware or to just do old-fashioned social engineering.


I'm not sure what TikTok is trying to social engineer with a flood of bbw twerking videos, but I'll keep researching and keep you updated.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

redmid17: HotWingConspiracy: The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.

What's barring facebook from selling the data to Chinese buyers?

The fact Facebook can and does monetize that information for way more money than china would pay for it


But it's for sale.
 
caguru
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the largest data mining company in the world, Google, sits nervously in the corner hoping no one realizes they belong in this same conversation.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Facebook gives data to politicians so they can take over the world

Tiktok gives data to Chinese government so they can take over the world

Not the sane
 
heavymetal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's like with Saudi Arabia and the LIV golf tour or Russia's infiltration of right-wing media., it's an attempt to manipulate the United States' pop culture. They see the power it has over so many Americans and see how powerful controlling the pop culture narrative could be.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Now do LinkedIn vs NextDoor!


The lunacy on nextdoor is almost as bad as Gab and the pol tab.  I howl with laughter at what gets posted.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Facebook sells the data of boomers trying to see grandkid pictures posted by Gen-Xers.
TikTok sells Gen Zs data.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: TikTok gives your data to the CCP, no charge. Facebook would sell your data to the CCP if asked.


Exactly one is socialism and the other is capitalism.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WE MUST BAN TIK TOK
/Meanwhile the FBI is pushing in our backdoor with no lube.
//Boomers have no feeling down there anyway.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: TikTok gives your data to the CCP, no charge. Facebook would sell your data to the CCP if asked.


China's been getting data from Facebook and Twitter for years already.

5 years ago:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/05/technology/facebook-device-partnerships-china.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-44379593

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/05/facebook-gave-data-access-to-chinese-firm-flagged-by-us-intelligence.html

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-privacy-congress/facebook-confirms-data-sharing-with-chinese-companies-idUSKCN1J11TY


This year:
https://cybernews.com/privacy/facebook-china-russia-access-user-data/
 
Goimir
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.


What's to say FB isn't selling data that ends up in the hands of a hostile nuclear power?
 
redmid17
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: redmid17: HotWingConspiracy: The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.

What's barring facebook from selling the data to Chinese buyers?

The fact Facebook can and does monetize that information for way more money than china would pay for it

But it's for sale.


The information is not for sale. Paid access to users based on browsing history, demographics, et al is available. It might seem like a distinction without a difference, but there is at least a modicum of filtering and review with facebook instead of the chinese state being able to access tens or hundreds of millions of account and its related information with no impediments.

Again, it might seem like a distinction without a difference but it most assuredly is not.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Smelly Pirate Hooker: They don't see the difference between a privacy-shredding social media platform run by an emotionless automaton and TikTok? Weird. I'm an old, and I can.

TikTok occasionally has short, amusing videos.

Facebook has old people shrieking about vaccines and critical race theory. They are not amusing, even in a "laugh at this idiot" sort of way.

Jenna Ortega had a good joke during her SNL monologue where she describes Facebook as Tiktok but with racism instead of dancing.


She's the best
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're not the same picture. The U.S. government and political parties gets access to facebook data. They don't get access to TikTok data.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

redmid17: HotWingConspiracy: redmid17: HotWingConspiracy: The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.

What's barring facebook from selling the data to Chinese buyers?

The fact Facebook can and does monetize that information for way more money than china would pay for it

But it's for sale.

The information is not for sale. Paid access to users based on browsing history, demographics, et al is available. It might seem like a distinction without a difference, but there is at least a modicum of filtering and review with facebook instead of the chinese state being able to access tens or hundreds of millions of account and its related information with no impediments.

Again, it might seem like a distinction without a difference but it most assuredly is not.


Given everything we already know about Facebook and how many times their assurances about user data have turned out to be total BS........... If you believe what you just posted you'll believe anything they say.
 
assjuice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lol at the people here who are sure the are not racist zoomers and that tiktok is a creative utopia.
 
nullptr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

strutin: Right?!?


Yes.

And as far as security goes, both iOS and Android use sandboxing and other protections to limit the damage a rogue app from any developer can do.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Not only is it the same thing, these idiots SHOULD care. I mean, WTF? They don't care about shiat anymore, but at the same time, are the most outraged generation on the planet. How does that even work?


They are only outraged at things that won't inconvenience them.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

assjuice: Lol at the people here who are sure the are not racist zoomers and that tiktok is a creative utopia.


Those are...words.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: I'm gonna go ahead and say that selling data so that corporations can profile you and market more efficiently to you, while certainly a should-be-illegal breach of privacy, is different from a foreign government with nuclear weapons and a massive intelligence operation against your nation collecting that data to potentially use against your nation in some way.


Yes, without Tiktok China would never know people will do stupid dances. clearly this will be the end of the nation.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I farking hate Facebook. That's how I found out my ex-wife was cheating on me. She knew I was cautious about making a Facebook account and I didn't for a long time. I signed in under a fake name and looked her up. Sure enough, there are pictures of her kissing some guy and plenty of selfies. All of my family and friends have a Facebook identity and they have seen this shiat. Nobody told me anything.
Fark Zuckerberg and fark all betrayers
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Karma Chameleon: Facebook is a useful tool for Boomers to be able to report black people walking down the sidewalk and high gas prices.

Tik Tok is for kids to make fun of Boomers. It's no mystery why it's hated and needs to be banned.

Facebook is for mask-off racism. Boomers use the Neighborhood app now for the quiet reporting of a "suspicious stranger who doesn't look like they're from around here."


/
The odd thing is, I live in a apartment.  I don't know all the people that live here. Why would people in homes know they know everyone? That's farking stupid
 
