(The Raw Story)   Josh Hawley proves yet again, I want my name in the news, but hell I won't do my job   (rawstory.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wouldn't do to be seen persecuting "Christians".  Now let's see how much they contributed to these fine individuals' campaigns.  No mention of criminal charges yet either.
 
buster_v
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Josh Hawley? A white dude who thinks that all he has to do is walk around in a suit and not have to do any actual work? Oh, the hell you say.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only Republican that does shiat is McConnell, and all he does is block legislation. If they worked in the private sector, they'd have been fired eons ago.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Josh Hawley flattened...

Please be literal...please be literal...

for ignoring massive medical insurance fraud when he was attorney general

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Local news, specifically the local paper (rather than the NBC/CBS/ABC affiliate tv station) is probably the place that you can best hope to penetrate the wall of MAGA derpitude to maybe possibly hopefully slide some facts and critical thinking into the otherwise steady stream of Fox News the deplorables consume.  At least that's what I've seen.  My septuagenarian conservative family member who spends hours every day listening to right wing AM radio still at least sits down every day to read the local paper.  It's quite literally the one non-conservative piece of media they will consume.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buster_v: Josh Hawley? A white dude who thinks that all he has to do is walk around in a suit and not have to do any actual work? Oh, the hell you say.


In fairness, he runs around in a suit occasionally too.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trunk him!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
if your government gave a damn about you politicians like this would be held accountable for their affairs.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yale Law graduated Hawley.

Harvard Law graduated DeSantis and Ted Cruz.

No wonder these schools decided to pull out of the US News & World Report official rankings. With graduates like that, who needs enemies?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm looking into transitioning into a new job in the next few weeks. It's been in the works and, in the meantime, I've been training a staff to competently dispense with my responsibilities. This is always how I've run things. I'd like to say because I'm a magnanimous person. The reality is, I've seen people advance by leaving shiat in their wake. They almost always end up eating that shiat.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: [Fark user image 850x633]


Take that back.  Chickens have standards and none have ever conspired against the USA.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buster_v: Josh Hawley? A white dude who thinks that all he has to do is walk around in a suit and not have to do any actual work? Oh, the hell you say.


You're wrong. Josh Hawley doesn't walk.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Silly subby.

You don't realize the AG job in Missouri is just a rung in the ladder for these jerkoffs to climb.

They don't do any ACTUAL work.

/the new guy is continuing that tradition
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was doing the job that he was paid to do: protect the bottom line of a select few. He chose the job, he took it, and for damn sure, he gave good value for that investment. And rewarded for that effort with his Congressional seat.
 
