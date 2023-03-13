 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Hey, olds: When texting young people, don't use "OK" without some context. It's considered aggressive. OK? OK   (huffpost.com) divider line
144
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
k
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


OK
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OKC OK.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Okay!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*crosses arms*
Fine.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
*gasps*
Oh GODS....am I an OLD?!?!?!?!?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
L
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Idk, my bff Jill?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark nuance.  My text messages are complete sentences with full words and punctuation.  I do not use abbreviations in my text messages.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I don't get it.
*gasps*
Oh GODS....am I an OLD?!?!?!?!?


Getting old, it even happens to the best of us.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
O
K
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
k.

The most insulting two character text to send to a significant other
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Okie.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People in Generation X or before usually text with a different purpose and mindset. "It's more functional, for example, to confirm plans, than conversational," Mathis said. "As such, they don't see the need to add in-depth explanations or color with emojis and exclamation marks."


K wtvr
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
k

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too god damned bad. Get over it.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Roger
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: raerae1980: I don't get it.
*gasps*
Oh GODS....am I an OLD?!?!?!?!?

Getting old, it even happens to the best of us.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*looks around*

...but, I *am* angry at the younguns I have to text, so for once they're getting the message
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
if a young person texts 'hia' to me, that's a trigger and i will go on an apeshiat murder spree.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's why I just use a lone "thumbs up" emoji
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
w/e
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The "youngs" brought this on themselves with their flippant "OK Boomer" crap.

OK is a perfectly fine response.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hia?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: if a young person texts 'hia' to me, that's a trigger and i will go on an apeshiat murder spree.


Hia?   Like  hi-ya?

I don't understand this, either.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abmoraz: That's why I just use a lone "thumbs up" emoji


My parents have started up with that trend the past year or so. I actually don't mind it
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abmoraz: That's why I just use a lone "thumbs up" emoji


arousinggrammardotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I communicate exclusively in meme images, preferably ones that are at least five years old (but older is better). I find this endears me to the twenty-somethings.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's why God invented emojis.
:)
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i1.wp.com image 850x499]

OK


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, the author is pretty much saying "OK Boomer".
Got it.
 
cleek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK Zoomer
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always a favorite.
 
kevlar51
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Fark nuance.  My text messages are complete sentences with full words and punctuation.  I do not use abbreviations in my text messages.


FWIW, "OK" is the correct spelling. "Okay" is the abomination.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks, I'd hate to trigger a snowflake.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I say we switch ok to mk.
Mk?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How about GOML? As in Get Off My Lawn?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: abmoraz: That's why I just use a lone "thumbs up" emoji

[arousinggrammardotcom.files.wordpress.com image 730x337]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I purposefully mess with my kids saying things like "I just saw the funniest me me".

It keeps dad jokes fun for me by arguing it's the correct way to pronounce it
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: gameshowhost: if a young person texts 'hia' to me, that's a trigger and i will go on an apeshiat murder spree.

Hia?   Like  hi-ya?

I don't understand this, either.


yeah same. i guess that why it makes me go apeshiat
 
gonegirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i1.wp.com image 850x499]

OK


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

OK.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Fark nuance.  My text messages are complete sentences with full words and punctuation.  I do not use abbreviations in my text messages.


I spell out commonly used acronyms just to piss people off
 
Oysterman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
👍
 
