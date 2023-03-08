 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   The United States of Kailasa, a non-existent country that has snuck into two United Nations meetings this year has yet to receive a sternly written letter to stop its shenanigans   (odditycentral.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Santos: the nation.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their seating spot is horrible though, way up in the back between Robonia and Narnia.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great - sovcits have gone international. Wonder if they're also obsessed with gold fringed flags
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sternly worded letter?  How are they going to address the envelope?
 
rick42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course they haven't received the letter. If they're nonexistent, they don't have a postal service.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Sternly worded letter?  How are they going to address the envelope?


I would say address it to Sex Offender With Deluded Followers, but it would probably be delivered to Trump.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's real. I met Jeffrey Epstein there shortly after he faked his own death with help from the Clintons.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doesn't the UN building front a navigable river? Have their navy pick up the representative, 4pm SHARP.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Their seating spot is horrible though, way up in the back between Robonia and Narnia.


"Hail, Hail Robonia, a land I didn't make up"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another person who tries to solve his personal problems by declaring himself by declaring he's the new country of Yourenotthebossofmestan.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off topic, but that font work on their visual elements is some of the worst I've seen in awhile. *shrug*
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the same mystical grifters who conned Baltimore into being sister cities with their non-existent city?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As to how the representatives of the non-existent countries gained entry to the meetings, a UN representative said that the events were public, so virtually anyone could attend. Still, being associated with a fictional nation founded by a controversial fugitive was not a good look for the UN.

So, not so much "snuck in" as "walked in, because just about anyone can." What, did TMZ write this article?

"UN SHAME! FAKE NATION CRASHES PARTY!"

FFS. This was practically written to give this Hindu fraud advertising. The fact that these assholes showed up twice doesn't make the UN look bad, it just makes these assholes look worse.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, great - sovcits have gone international. Wonder if they're also obsessed with gold fringed flags


Not sov cits. It's a prankster.

They recently convinced Newark, NJ to be a "sister city".
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Describing Kailasa as the "first sovereign state for Hindus"

India is majority Hindu, or at least last I looked
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sovereign Order of Malta actually has a permanent mission to the UN. They have not had a country since Napoleon kicked them out of Malta. The Red Cross also has a permanent mission. They don't just hand out permanent missions to any international organization but they are way laxer handing out a day pass for any random nonprofit to attend certain meetings. And some sessions are structured to allow representatives of NGOs to take ask questions or make comments *after* the diplomats have all said their piece.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will recognize the break away People's National Socialist Republik of Jefferson!  Oppressed all these years by the Commiefornia Commisars in Sac-a-tomatoes, California!!!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the US sent Kailasa foreign aid yet?
By this time next year we'll have troops deployed there to assist in......errrrrm.......Nation building, and John Kerry will be appointed ambassador.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, Kailasa. I've been there many times on my way to Middle Earth. Just hop a boat to the Key West Republic and take a plane to the Republic of Molossia, it's right around the corner from Sealand.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Ahh, Kailasa. I've been there many times on my way to Middle Earth. Just hop a boat to the Key West Republic and take a plane to the Republic of Molossia, it's right around the corner from Sealand.


That's the long way there. Fastest is first star to the right and straight on til morning. Don't miss your exit and take the second star though, you'll get lost.
 
davypi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Describing Kailasa as the "first sovereign state for Hindus"

India is majority Hindu, or at least last I looked


1) India does not have an official religion and, therefore, its official religion is not Hindu.
2) The population at large is only roughly 80% Hindu.

When you're a narcissistic fundamentalist nutjob who can't get elected and legislate invoke dictatorial power mandating the purity of your beliefs, these things are sins against humanity.  Now do you understand the difference?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UN needs to hold its meetings in a secure underground bunker.  Hardened against bunker busters and intrusion.  With air recyclers and water recycling like on the space station.  Have each set of UN ambassadors go into the bunker and get sealed off and locked down for 2 year stretches.  Only a single fiber optic communication port to the surface.  After two years they get thirty days above ground and the next crew goes under.

Problem solved.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: George Santos: the nation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I swear I've seen that guy advertising "services" on Zee TV like a decade ago. Things like lucky numbers spells and such.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bondith: Sternly worded letter?  How are they going to address the envelope?


And how will they get the right stamps?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Describing Kailasa as the "first sovereign state for Hindus"

India is majority Hindu, or at least last I looked


But this is a State for Hindu Sovereigns, where you can be a Hindu Sovereign Citizen.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, great - sovcits have gone international. Wonder if they're also obsessed with gold fringed flags

Not sov cits. It's a prankster.

They recently convinced Newark, NJ to be a "sister city".


Probably how the Sov. Cit movement started.
 
whitroth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see, a data and tax haven. Wonder if the cash has started rolling in yet, and where is data center is.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

davypi: bhcompy: Describing Kailasa as the "first sovereign state for Hindus"

India is majority Hindu, or at least last I looked

1) India does not have an official religion and, therefore, its official religion is not Hindu.
2) The population at large is only roughly 80% Hindu.

When you're a narcissistic fundamentalist nutjob who can't get elected and legislate invoke dictatorial power mandating the purity of your beliefs, these things are sins against humanity.  Now do you understand the difference?


tl;dr You'd have been right 20 years ago. Today, you're dead wrong:

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2022/05/narendra-modi-india-religion-hindu-nationalism/630169/

You've just describe Modi's entire arc: can't get elected, make alliances with terrorists (RSS), do violence, praise said violence, get elected in your state, change the law to maintain power, start renaming cities and tearing down non-hindu symbology to push a retcon mythology that marginalizes non-hindus, radicalize and recruit more terrorists, run the same scam on the rest of the country, gain national power, demonetize the currency of the poor to make them dependent, blame the fallout on the non-Hindus/evil non-hindu countries, change the constitution to marginalize non-Hindus, arrest the press that disagrees, silence criticism on the internet, preach nationalism, do a literal moonshot as propaganda by attributing its success to the pure genius of the secret math of the Upanishads, incite more violence, seek re-election to change the constitution to reinstate the caste system (hindus will be the only first class citizens). Profit at every step.

Both these men are running grifts designed to keep the working class distracted while the ruling classes approaches complete authoritarianism for the profit of the ruling class. They're just on different orders of magnitude.

https://scroll.in/article/1019849/will-the-victory-of-hindutvas-80-20-formula-condemned-minorities-to-second-class-citizenship
https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/india-modi-culture/
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/08/opinion/india-kashmir-modi-media-censorship.html
https://www.cjr.org/investigation/modi-censorship-india-twitter.php
https://www.wired.com/story/indias-government-wants-total-control-of-the-internet/

I could go on literally for days. But you get the point.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is great. If any of y'all have dreamed about starting your own country (who hasn't?), you'll want to bookmark the link below. Wouldn't want to give your new country the name of an already existing fake country.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Mythological_kingdoms,_empires,_and_countries

And if you really want to go big, bookmark the link below.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planets_in_science_fiction
 
