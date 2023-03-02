 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Comic writer Scomp Adams publicly pounded his own butt, and Chuck Tingle is here for it   (boingboing.net)
    More: Amusing, Scott Adams, Comic strip, Dilbert, Law, Physics, Publishing, Postmodernism, sizzling erotic tingler  
39 Comments
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, back in the 90's, I was a big deal.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Scott Adams should go on TV again and dig a deeper grave for his career.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this Tingle guy an industry yet?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's no dinosaurs, I'm not reading it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I think Scott Adams should go on TV again and dig a deeper grave for his career.


The Chinese called. They want us to take our Dilbert guy back. And his stupid shovel.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel special that i live at the same time as Chuck Tingle.

he's our Andy Kaufman.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha?
/wasn't very amusing.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Genteel southern accent) All this talk about pounding in the butt is giving me a case of the vapours.

/fans himself
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one feels right up Scomp Adam's alley.

Fark user image

/I know, phrasing



/I know, phrasing
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not every Tingler hits it out of the park.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foolkiller: If there's no dinosaurs, I'm not reading it.


thenerderypublic.com
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how sometimes you watch a movie trailer, and everything you really need to know or see about the movie is right there in the trailer?  That's what I think about two-time Hugo Award nominee Chuck Tingle's book titles.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boing Boing, indeed
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is art.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Firthoffourth: Haha?
/wasn't very amusing.


I mean, this alone amused the hell out of me: "...and physically manifested belief that everything is someone else's fault love."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"World's greatest author"

No. I'm going to disagree on this statement. Even Dan Brown can beat this guy.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foolkiller: If there's no dinosaurs, I'm not reading it.


Does Scomp Adams not count?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: i feel special that i live at the same time as Chuck Tingle.

he's our Andy Kaufman.


'Cept better, 'cause he's not about being an asshole as part of the shtick.  Andy... was.  Very much so

/ok assholes are involved, but he's not BEING an asshole
//except when he's writing dialogue for an anthropomorphic asshole
///dammit you know what I mean!
//// /hug Chuck
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: "World's greatest author"

No. I'm going to disagree on this statement. Even Dan Brown can beat this guy.


Shh!  You've just spoiled the announcement for his next book, "Pounded in the butt by the physical manifestation of Dan Brown's overly-convoluted, illogical, and hole-ridden plot lines."
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad about the slow spiral into craziness of Scott Adam's.   "Dogbert's Clues for the Clueless"  was one of the funniest humour books I've ever read.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Mrtraveler01: I think Scott Adams should go on TV again and dig a deeper grave for his career.

The Chinese called. They want us to take our Dilbert guy back. And his stupid shovel.


frinkiac.com
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Sad about the slow spiral into craziness of Scott Adam's.   "Dogbert's Clues for the Clueless"  was one of the funniest humour books I've ever read.


Dude has always been pretty nuts. You get some new eyes for his comics when you realize that the pointy-haired boss is supposed to be the hero. 
Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is Chuck just Chatgpt
 
JustMatt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does Chuck Tingle actually write books to go with the various "pounded in the butt" covers I see posted on the Internet? I could probably look this up myself, but here we are...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Scomp' is one letter away from 'scump', which is what a Syrian woman at one of my previous jobs thought a skunk was called.

Take that as you will.
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is this Tingle guy an industry yet?


He just pounds them out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
static.explosm.net
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This was the cleanest time I've read "tingle" and "butt" in the same sentence. Blessed times, for I too an now feeling a tingle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: ObscureNameHere: Sad about the slow spiral into craziness of Scott Adam's.   "Dogbert's Clues for the Clueless"  was one of the funniest humour books I've ever read.

Dude has always been pretty nuts. You get some new eyes for his comics when you realize that the pointy-haired boss is supposed to be the hero. 
Fark user image


Wow. I think I should find all his stuff. That is actually interesting.  Because, I'm 50. And seriously.  Most people in fact impossible.  Not all but. A good percentage.  I've dated like 10 women.  And only 3 of them made me violent.  I'm not victim blaming.  But. The other women never annoyed me. Ever. 🤷‍♂
So people just like to push buttons.  And others don't.  In fact the most interesting thing I've learned.  The girl who dumped me for littering was a viable lesson.  I wish I'd spent my life dumping people on a dime like that.  My life would be different.  I'm stupid for not dumping difficult people.  Right out the gate dump people that do odd /annoying/stupid shiat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

noitsnot: You know, back in the 90's, I was a big deal.


Don't act like you don't know!
Back in the 90's
Youtube FBw-Z8ULwcc
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cythraul: (Genteel southern accent) All this talk about pounding in the butt is giving me a case of the vapours.

/fans himself


media.tenor.com
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To anyone saddened by the loss of a longtime staple in the comics section, rest assured. Many comics are more than worthy of filling the Dilhole.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: ObscureNameHere: Sad about the slow spiral into craziness of Scott Adam's.   "Dogbert's Clues for the Clueless"  was one of the funniest humour books I've ever read.

Dude has always been pretty nuts. You get some new eyes for his comics when you realize that the pointy-haired boss is supposed to be the hero. 
Fark user image


Sorry, no.

The Boss was never the hero. He was a stand in mouthpiece for the insanity of "corporate culture" that the rational everyman (Dilbert) had to deal with every feckimg day.   Maybe if you didn't work in a corporate environment in the 90's (or even today) then some of that might not resonate.

Also note the movie "Office Space" would be  a contemporary of Dilbert  - they cover the same ground.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aetre: To anyone saddened by the loss of a longtime staple in the comics section, rest assured. Many comics are more than worthy of filling the Dilhole.


If by "many" you mean "all" then I agree with you.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Aetre: To anyone saddened by the loss of a longtime staple in the comics section, rest assured. Many comics are more than worthy of filling the Dilhole.

If by "many" you mean "all" then I agree with you.


Dunno, I've seen some crazy right-wing political comics out there. Point taken, though.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: UltimaCS: ObscureNameHere: Sad about the slow spiral into craziness of Scott Adam's.   "Dogbert's Clues for the Clueless"  was one of the funniest humour books I've ever read.

Dude has always been pretty nuts. You get some new eyes for his comics when you realize that the pointy-haired boss is supposed to be the hero. 
Fark user image

Wow. I think I should find all his stuff. That is actually interesting.  Because, I'm 50. And seriously.  Most people in fact impossible.  Not all but. A good percentage.  I've dated like 10 women.  And only 3 of them made me violent.  I'm not victim blaming.  But. The other women never annoyed me. Ever. 🤷‍♂
So people just like to push buttons.  And others don't.  In fact the most interesting thing I've learned.  The girl who dumped me for littering was a viable lesson.  I wish I'd spent my life dumping people on a dime like that.  My life would be different.  I'm stupid for not dumping difficult people.  Right out the gate dump people that do odd /annoying/stupid shiat.


paying a hooker for sex is not "dating".
 
KB202
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In 2016 I read an essay by Adams in support of the dumpster, and I unsubscribed from the Dogbert newsletter and stopped reading Dilbert, and I was quiet about it because I thought people would say I was overreacting and being a Karen.
I should trust my gut more.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: UltimaCS: ObscureNameHere: Sad about the slow spiral into craziness of Scott Adam's.   "Dogbert's Clues for the Clueless"  was one of the funniest humour books I've ever read.

Dude has always been pretty nuts. You get some new eyes for his comics when you realize that the pointy-haired boss is supposed to be the hero. 
Fark user image

Wow. I think I should find all his stuff. That is actually interesting.  Because, I'm 50. And seriously.  Most people in fact impossible.  Not all but. A good percentage.  I've dated like 10 women.  And only 3 of them made me violent.  I'm not victim blaming.  But. The other women never annoyed me. Ever. 🤷‍♂
So people just like to push buttons.  And others don't.  In fact the most interesting thing I've learned.  The girl who dumped me for littering was a viable lesson.  I wish I'd spent my life dumping people on a dime like that.  My life would be different.  I'm stupid for not dumping difficult people.  Right out the gate dump people that do odd /annoying/stupid shiat.


You ok in there buddy?
 
