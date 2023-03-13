 Skip to content
(CNN)   The real reason Russia is throwing so many bodies at Bakhmut, a city with very little strategic relevance? Putin is scared of the Wagner Group's founder's growing political power and wants to kill off as many of his soldiers as possible   (cnn.com) divider line
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, skip to the civil war part already.   Also, the uprising of places like Georgia and Chechnya.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn, that's some brilliant levels of insanity that's going to end up getting him shot by a VDV Colonel and thrown out of an airplane over the Black Sea.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should tell this to the founder of the Wagner Group.
 
Anenu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At this point Putin would be smart to keep an eye on all his generals. If the soldiers become upset enough its not that hard for them to turn around and just walk back into Russia, at that point all it takes is a popular enough leader turn mass desertion into a civil war.
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Someone should tell this to the founder of the Wagner Group.


Shh! It's secret
 
deanis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isnt Wagner fighting WITH Russia?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russia's going to get broken up gooder and harder.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wagner group takes a lot of criminals, and aren't ethnic minorities also overrepresented among Russia's conscripts? One thing I haven't been able to shake is the idea that Putin is using this war as a way to purge "undesirables," which is one reason he shows no interest in stopping human wave attacks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Someone should tell this to the founder of the Wagner Group.


He's the one that was claiming this last month, though blaming it on Shoigu.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: C'mon, skip to the civil war part already.   Also, the uprising of places like Georgia and Chechnya.


As long as the war ends with a hand to hand cage match to the death between Putin, Prigozhin and a big farking eurasian brown bear, I think everyone will agree it was all totally worth it
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: God damn, that's some brilliant levels of insanity that's going to end up getting him shot by a VDV Colonel and thrown out of an airplane over the Black Sea.


If I'm Putin's body double, I'm getting nervous :)
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

deanis: Isnt Wagner fighting WITH Russia?


Are you familiar with Russia?  There are no sides.  Only "opportunities."
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Wagner group takes a lot of criminals, and aren't ethnic minorities also overrepresented among Russia's conscripts? One thing I haven't been able to shake is the idea that Putin is using this war as a way to purge "undesirables," which is one reason he shows no interest in stopping human wave attacks.


I also get the idea that more than a few of the generals and colonels that have died in field have been "friendly" fire incidents where their whereabouts were either directly targeted by Russian troops or where the military of Ukraine was made aware of their location in order to remove them. If every time a general gets a bit lippy they get sent to the front line and the hit by artillery then the message probably gets through to not rock the boat.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: ObscureNameHere: C'mon, skip to the civil war part already.   Also, the uprising of places like Georgia and Chechnya.

As long as the war ends with a hand to hand cage match to the death between Putin, Prigozhin and a big farking eurasian brown bear, I think everyone will agree it was all totally worth it


Are steel chairs allowed?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm shaky on my Roman history, but isn't it a bad idea to send your best soldiers on a suicide mission in he hopes that they wipe themselves out?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many men does Russia have left? How long is this strategy sustainable before they run out of troops or remaining troops revolt?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
zap branningan explains his genius strategy for defeating killbots futurama
Youtube EF3g4Ua5e7k
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What does "growing political power" in Russia mean, anyway? Going up the elevator before you jump out a high window?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This doesn't make much sense. Isn't Putin paying for them? They're mercenaries, right? That's like buying a thousand happy meals from McDonald's and throwing them in the trash in an effort to hurt McDonald's.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: The Exit Stencilist: ObscureNameHere: C'mon, skip to the civil war part already.   Also, the uprising of places like Georgia and Chechnya.

As long as the war ends with a hand to hand cage match to the death between Putin, Prigozhin and a big farking eurasian brown bear, I think everyone will agree it was all totally worth it

Are steel chairs allowed?


Sure, if the bear is the only one who gets to use them
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.


Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Anenu: At this point Putin would be smart to keep an eye on all his generals. If the soldiers become upset enough its not that hard for them to turn around and just walk back into Russia, at that point all it takes is a popular enough leader turn mass desertion into a civil war.


Any competent leader gets killed so that there won't be any popular leaders.  I think that Wagner is the best because they're not technically Russian military so Putin allows some show of competence there.

/yes, yes, but it's reletive
 
Thallone1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

deanis: Isnt Wagner fighting WITH Russia?


It's complicated. Wagner is fighting with Russia to avoid being disbanded both as a company and in the case of Prigozhin, biologically,
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm shaky on my Roman history, but isn't it a bad idea to send your best soldiers on a suicide mission in he hopes that they wipe themselves out?


Not this time. It's totally going to work; victory parades in June!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, where is that claim mentioned at all in the article? Just your opinion that you're trying to dishonestly pass off as "news"?

I mean, it might be true. It might not. But either way, the article says nothing resembling that, and it's just some Farker's opinion.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?


Well, if the electoral college just disappeared, I suppose that the speaker of the house would take over when the president's term was up.
 
Anenu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?


A gerrymandered house and senate that disproportionately favors rural states would ensure the stop of any "radical" ideas. If we want true democracy then we need to abolish the EC, disolve the senate, and expand the house. Not that any of that will ever happen of course.
 
philodough
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't find it on the wonky android I'm borrowing at the moment but my new phone should arrive here in a couple hours and I'll try to track it down then, but I seem to remember reading UA is distributing firearms to the couple thousand citizens who can no longer safely leave the Bakhmut.

Anyone else see that?

My car was stolen and my phone suffered a fatal catastrophe, everything everywhere all at once.
Always.

No matter. Absolutely nothing compares to the amazingness of Ukraine turning around and punching Russia square in the face.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds too good to be true, but it's frighteningly plausible.  It's standard totalitarian operating procedure:  The leader grants power and influence to the people who please him and are loyal to him, shoring up his support and power base.  Over time, some of those followers eventually accumulate enough power and influence that they could potentially serve as a challenger or rival to the leader.  That's doubly true if they're competent.  The leader knows that, it's how they got into power themselves a lot of the time, so they feel compelled to deal with their own supporters before they can get any big ideas or become a real threat.  It's one of the biggest reasons that totalitarianism is ultimately self-destructive and self-defeating in the long run.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmm..
World peace...or.... A guy that's one facial scar away from being a supervillain?

//I mean, the sensible answer is clear. But there's that little bit of imagination that wants to see which volcano he'd build a lair under...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only Wagner I like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thallone1: deanis: Isnt Wagner fighting WITH Russia?

It's complicated. Wagner is fighting with Russia to avoid being disbanded both as a company and in the case of Prigozhin, biologically,


he looks pretty bad for a leader.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Anenu: ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?

A gerrymandered house and senate that disproportionately favors rural states would ensure the stop of any "radical" ideas. If we want true democracy then we need to abolish the EC, disolve the senate, and expand the house. Not that any of that will ever happen of course.


Or simply have enough Democrats move to rural states to throw the balance off, for some states it really wouldn't take that many
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gonna need a longer table at the next meeting with Wagner execs

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The only Wagner I like:

[Fark user image 318x318]


You take that back!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia.. I mean Muscova - Wagner group?

norm.jpg
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Proceed then, Mr. Putin.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you fear a specific group in your country so you try to get as many of them killed in war.   Gosh that sounds so familiar somehow.  Can't put my finger on it quite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: God damn, that's some brilliant levels of insanity that's going to end up getting him shot by a VDV Colonel and thrown out of an airplane over the Black Sea.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?


In theory, the only thing that would really change is that the winner of presidential elections would come down to popular vote alone and would ostensibly be decided by the largest population centers.

Given that the largest population centers are heavily democrat, this would mean that democrat candidates would almost certainly win the elections and effectively eliminate any other party short of a miracle that would shift views or votes to someone else.

The EC was intended such that the people of the states would effectively vote to make their opinions on candidates heard, and the selected EC representatives appointed by the states would take that into account and do the actual electing of a person.  Hypothetically, under the original intended purpose of the EC, the EC could/should have had the power to reject Trump in 2016, as they would ostensibly have been learned people who actually reviewed the candidates and their credentials before making a decision.   It's also true that when the EC was conceived, things like campaigning and whatnot weren't a thing (at least, IIRC).

Now, with the way the EC has been changed by the states, it really only serves to "rebalance" the weight of votes for the president such that areas with far less population density have more power per person than those in densely populated areas, making it "more fair" since the less populous areas can't as easily be drowned out.

Since the position of president as a representative was effectively always intended to be done as a choice of leader by the people, which the states then certified via the Senate, the EC without the power to review the candidates and weed out the ones like Trump is effectively just an artificial means of ensuring the system is slanted to give less popular candidates/parties a chance at the title, deserved or not.
 
Anenu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

oldweasel: Anenu: ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?

A gerrymandered house and senate that disproportionately favors rural states would ensure the stop of any "radical" ideas. If we want true democracy then we need to abolish the EC, disolve the senate, and expand the house. Not that any of that will ever happen of course.

Or simply have enough Democrats move to rural states to throw the balance off, for some states it really wouldn't take that many


I'm with you, I live in a purple state so my vote matters and my rent is affordable. But I'm also a cis het white man so I risk nothing by being here.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The only Wagner I like:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, yeah, the guy who got away with kiling his ex-wife.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

philodough: but I seem to remember reading UA is distributing firearms to the couple thousand citizens who can no longer safely leave the Bakhmut.


Ah shiat.  I guess we knew they couldn't hold the city forever, and they held up longer than anyone expected, but still.  That sounds like the kind of thing you do when you're setting up a resistance movement.  Hopefully it won't be necessary, but it's not like the army's in a position to give away weapons they don't think will be needed.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?


The electoral college is a joke. Let's ask AL Gore what he thinks about Florida. Democracy doesn't need a Florida, it's full of morons. I thank the Fark gods for the Florida tag
 
deanis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?

In theory, the only thing that would really change is that the winner of presidential elections would come down to popular vote alone and would ostensibly be decided by the largest population centers.

Given that the largest population centers are heavily democrat, this would mean that democrat candidates would almost certainly win the elections and effectively eliminate any other party short of a miracle that would shift views or votes to someone else.

The EC was intended such that the people of the states would effectively vote to make their opinions on candidates heard, and the selected EC representatives appointed by the states would take that into account and do the actual electing of a person.  Hypothetically, under the original intended purpose of the EC, the EC could/should have had the power to reject Trump in 2016, as they would ostensibly have been learned people who actually reviewed the candidates and their credentials before making a decision.   It's also true that when the EC was conceived, things like campaigning and whatnot weren't a thing (at least, IIRC).

Now, with the way the EC has been changed by the states, it really only serves to "rebalance" the weight of votes for the president such that areas with far less population density have more power per person than those in densely populated areas, making it "more fair" since the less populous areas can't as easily be drowned out.

Since the position of president as a representative was effectively always intended to be done as a choice of l ...


So, you're saying that land doesn't vote?!
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Eat The Placenta: If only humanity could stop deitizing others as "Supreme leader" that calls all the shots. Our world is doomed if we can't figure out democracy. Don't look at America for example. We try to suppress voters, not encourage them. How's the trial going for Trump? Nevermind, there isn't one.

Question from a Canadian:

What would happen for democracy in the US if the United States somehow dispensed with the 'Electoral College" ?


IMO, it would be a step in the right direction. It would make the US a "one person, one vote" country for presidential elections and more closely represent the will of the voters. One of the reasons the electoral college was created was to give them the power to override the vote and "correct" in case someone who is grossly unqualified for the job of President of the United States, somehow got elected. Obviously, the electoral college can't perform that part of the job.

/IMO
 
